proxyminder

The resilience of yesterday’s stock market was quite impressive, given what continues to be an extremely overbought condition, but bulls had a new reason to rejoice, as the Fed’s hawks are starting to turn dovish. I am as surprised as anyone. It was just yesterday that I speculated at least one of several Fed officials scheduled to speak publicly throughout the day would throw cold water on the rally by suggesting that more monetary policy tightening would likely be needed to bring inflation under control. To the contrary, one of this year’s most ardent hawks has had a change of heart.

Finviz

Governor Christopher Waller stated that he is “increasingly confident that policy is currently well positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to 2%.” That was as good as a dovish pivot for investors, which is why the two-year Treasury yield plunged 14 basis points while he spoke. The two-year is viewed as the best measure of where the Fed funds rate will be approximately a year from now. Despite a $39 billion auction for 7-year Treasury notes that was met with poor demand, yields dropped all along the curve with the 10-year Treasury falling to 4.3%. That put a bid under stocks prices, leading to another day of modest gains for the major market averages.

Bloomberg

Investors have moved up their expectation for the first rate cut to May, based on Fed funds futures, which is now in line with my outlook. They also expect a second cut at the June meeting. This is a big change from just a couple of months ago, but the disinflationary trend few saw earlier this year has convinced a growing consensus that the 2% inflation rate is within sight during the second half of 2023. I think that will allow the Fed to move from today’s restrictive monetary policy to one that is neutral. According to Fed officials, the neutral rate is approximately 3%. I think we will arrive at that level of short-term rates by the end of next year with rate cuts at each meeting from May (or earlier) through December.

CME

I now see bears who were forecasting a recession and continuation of the bear market a year ago making the same mistake all over again. I suppose that if you keep forecasting both you will inevitably be correct, as we will undoubtedly have another recession, as well as another bear market, at some point in the future. Yet the economic and market fundamentals do not support either currently.

Let bears be forewarned that as risk asset prices are recovering, gas prices have plunged, which is leading to a rebound in consumer sentiment from what are still very depressed levels. The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index rose in October for the first time in four months, and I am certain it will continue to climb, given what has transpired so far in November. Confidence breeds confidence in what can be a positive feedback loop as we start the new year. The percentage of respondents who believe a recession is likely next year fell to its lowest level of 2023, and that is important because economic contractions are as much about confidence in the outlook as anything else.

Business leaders also appear to be increasingly confident, as insiders are buying their own shares this month at a ratio of buyers to sellers that has reached a six-month high. This is the exact opposite of what happened in July when the S&P 500 was climbing to its highest level for the year, as insiders were aggressively selling their own shares on a net basis.

Bloomberg

Therefore, if we have consumer and business confidence improving from what have been depressed levels all year long, due to recession concerns, and now the Fed is on the cusp of lower short-term rates, as we realize faster-than-expected inflation normalization, it could be a very good market for at least the first half of 2024. I would still like to see a pause or modest pullback to refresh the uptrend, but what I will call the Fed’s subliminal pivot is another bullish factor that further limits the drawdown, should a pullback come.