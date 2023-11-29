Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hannon Armstrong: Should Shareholders Leave Before The Change From REIT Structure?

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.05K Followers

Summary

  • Hannon Armstrong's performance in 2023 has been disrupted by the Fed's fight against inflation, but the dividend has been maintained.
  • The company is currently paying out a 6.7% annualized forward dividend yield.
  • A move to discontinue its REIT status from 2024 is not a reason to sell if the dividend is maintained, which management has guided for.

Windmill farm in the desert at sunset in Palm Springs, California with power lines going to the city.

Gunther Fraulob/iStock via Getty Images

Whilst Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) currently forms a core holding in my climate economy portfolio, performance through 2023 has been disrupted by a rapid increase in the cost of debt brought about by the Fed's fight

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.05K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HASI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HASI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on HASI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HASI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.