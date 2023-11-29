Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Qualys: Take Your Profits Now

Nov. 29, 2023 9:46 AM ETQualys, Inc. (QLYS)
FactorRank Analysis
Summary

  • QLYS has surged 20% since earnings, hitting all-time highs.
  • It is now priced for expansion of 5-year revenue growth yet management is guiding us to its lowest annual growth rate in history.
  • Four different valuation models suggest downside of between 9-18%.
  • We rate QLYS stock a SELL at current levels.

Overview

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) provides IT security solutions to over half of Fortune Global 500 companies. Their share price has jumped 20% since announcing earnings in early November and is trading at another all-time high.

About The TeamFactorRank is a small family trading business comprising myself and my two (part-time) daughters – all of us data analysts and coders. We live on our semi-rural property in Melbourne, Australia, and have been trading our own account since 2017. I started life as a mechanical engineer working at Ford and General Motors. After an MBA I moved into a consulting career with Booz Allen Hamilton (then Booz & Co), focussed in the financial services sector, which took us all over the world. I left Booz in early 2000s to co-found a financial advisory business, rolling up a number of smaller firms and ultimately managing USD500m of retail client funds before exiting. When I retired in 2017 I was working at Australia’s largest pension Fund, Australian Super, running their strategy and data analytics teams.About FactorRankWe specialize in identifying market overreactions, finding value in stocks that may be overlooked by the market, or punished by investor sentiment. Our focus lies in pinpointing the key factors that exert the greatest influence on a stock's price.Academia has shown the success of factor-based investing at the portfolio level for many decades but it is less common to get this insight at the stock-specific level. Our approach was borne from the frustration of not knowing which set of factors should be considered as most important for each stock. Not having this insight meant we felt we were almost trading blind as to whether a stock was under- or over-valued.We run extensive backtesting to identify the specific factors that drive each stock's price. This backtesting is necessarily ongoing as these factors evolve over time. We then score each stock using the Dynamic Z-Scores of its primary factors. Each week we build a top-10 list of candidates for further research using traditional valuation and technical analyses to arrive at our recommendations.Our coverage universe currently includes the US and Australian markets with plans to expand. We work with both widely covered and lesser-known stocks, often uncovering hidden opportunities.The insights are suited to both short-term traders and longer-term investors seeking timely well-researched entry points.Thanks for reading!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in QLYS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

