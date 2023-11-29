Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EU Watchdogs Muck Up Amazon's Messy iRobot Cleanup

Nov. 29, 2023 9:10 AM ETAMZN, IRBT
Summary

  • More than a year after Amazon announced a now-$1.4 billion takeover of iRobot, the European Commission has warned the tie-up could shut the door on rivals to the Roomba maker.
  • Top of the list is the concern that Amazon could give Roomba sales a boost by making rivals less visible on its giant online marketplace.
  • The concerns speak to ongoing worries over Amazon’s market clout - but if the deal collapses, it’s iRobot shareholders who will suffer more downward suction.

Amazon To Buy iRobot, Maker Of Popular Roomba Vacuum

Justin Sullivan

Amazon.com's (AMZN) attempts to swallow a robot vacuum maker are in danger of leaving a bigger mess. More than a year after the e-commerce giant announced a now-$1.4 billion takeover of iRobot (IRBT), the

Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends.

T
TripLiars
Today, 9:43 AM
iRobot should sue EU for destroying their viability of existence
