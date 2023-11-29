Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Visa Vs. Mastercard Vs. American Express: Unveiling The True Champion

Nov. 29, 2023 9:53 AM ETAXP, MA, V1 Comment
The Value Seeker profile picture
The Value Seeker
111 Followers

Summary

  • Visa, Mastercard, and American Express have significant growth potential as cash transactions still hold a significant share of global transactions.
  • Visa's revenue growth will be fueled by the increasing convenience of card-based transactions and the adoption of digital payment solutions.
  • Mastercard has a larger size and potential for growth, leading to its premium valuation over Visa, but Visa has consistently demonstrated growth and maintains a competitive edge in efficiency and profitability.

American Express, MasterCard, VISA, Discover payment options sign

Michael Vi

Visa Inc. (V), Mastercard Incorporated (MA), and American Express Company (AXP) are globally recognized brands trusted by billions of individuals to facilitate their payments worldwide. Despite their remarkable track record of outperformance and impressive

This article was written by

The Value Seeker profile picture
The Value Seeker
111 Followers
I look for companies with excellent business models and robust competitive advantages. I buy them at a discount to their intrinsic value and hold them for the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Illuminati Investments profile picture
Illuminati Investments
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (22.66K)
Visa is the best business in the world, deserves a premium valuation.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AXP--
American Express Company
MA--
Mastercard Incorporated
V--
Visa Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.