Webinar Replay: Biotech's Hidden Gems: Smart Strategies For A Challenging Market

Now, Jonathan, let's get into it. Obviously, some people here today may not know who you are. We're talking about the biotech sector. We're talking about biotech stock pages. We're talking about a sector where traditionally people have always thought about risk. And sure, you can win a lot, but you can lose a lot. And so that's why, I think, we're really excited to have you as the leader, the veteran, the expert here today to talk to us.

So let's just get into the background. How did you get started investing in it and why biotech?

JF: Okay, great start. Somebody reminded me recently, an expert is just somebody who's made lots of mistakes and learned to live the tale, or lived to tell the tale and learn from their mistakes. So, I've been very fortunate to survive my mistakes starting out in the sector in 2008. And so that's kind of where the biotech service on Seeking Alpha, where my writing stemmed from was continuing to improve as an investor and try to share everything I've learned along the way. So a very simple approach.

DS: So since 2008, so you've been in here longer than - you've been writing on Seeking Alpha, which you started with Seeking Alpha, what year was that?

JF: Around 2015, I just started sharing my ideas in the public articles. What I really loved about writing on Seeking Alpha is having that public platform to share your highest conviction ideas and unexpected benefit was in the comments. They could be very brutal as far as other medics, doctors of specific specialties, or readers much more knowledgeable in an area than I was who would comment and tell me where I got the competitive landscape wrong or where my thesis was erroneous, et cetera. And that's how you improve, is continuing to have people who you're all here together as a community, the writer and the readers sharing what you're learning. And that's honestly what spurred me to improve more.

I also had a quite a lot of backlash in the beginning. I feel as far as many people rightly so feel the sector is only for people with a medical background. And so it's nice to be reminded that there's lots of people in the sector who started out in other areas and have gone on to have success too. So it definitely helps to have that knowledge that something you need to develop to cultivate, but there's people from all sorts of specialties and backgrounds involved.

DS: Yeah, and we'll go ahead, we'll talk about your service later on. But I want to ask you, because, as I mentioned, people talk about biotech, they think about risk. But you've been around for quite a while. So somehow, you probably found a way to manage the risk. Is there a little bit of a secret sauce that you have when you approach this?

JF: Oh, it's funny you mentioned that. The ironic part is, I hate risk. I hate it a lot. And so people always say, why are you involved in the riskiest sector in the market? When I started investing, it was a lot more on the clinical side, especially my 20s. It was all about the binary catalyst. We had some fun readouts, so who doesn't like waking up to a 2 or 3 time gain and you're in a double or triple in a stock you own.

But the converse is true, too. Many times you can wake up and it's an 80% or 90% loss. If it's a single drug company, or the other assets in the pipeline are early clinical or preclinical, they won't be assigned any value. That's even more so now, the more pessimism there is in the sector, the more companies are valued below the value of their cash.

So basically, the market's assuming they're going to burn up the rest of their cash and nothing's going to come from the development. So definitely, the binary risk is something one wishes to avoid. And I try to avoid it as much as possible, or only stick to situations where we have as many factors in our favor as possible.

Otherwise, one question I always ask myself when I'm looking at a stock is, is this more attractive, or the cash in the portfolio? So many times I might have a 20% cash position because I'm not seeing anything I like. I'm not seeing stories that I understand well enough to feel comfortable investing. So that's something I learned the hard way is to hold cash and wait for the right pitches to swing at.

DS: Yeah. And it's interesting you mentioned the sector overall. We're talking about the risk and here we are at the end of November. And you look at the XBI and it's down about 9% year-to-date. And everybody's looking at the market and the technology sector and seeing the massive gains and people are wondering, is biotech really a place to be going into 2024?

So let's just start with there. What do you think about the overall sector heading into the next year?

JF: Okay. First in Q3, I think, is where we saw the maximum pessimism. It could definitely get worse, but it's one of those sectors where people are right to look at tech, to look at the QQQ, the NASDAQ and say, “Wow, I could have made this much versus why would I be involved in this sector?” That's a very valid question.

In the biotech service I run on Seeking Alpha, we did an institutional top ideas series where we went through interviews with various managers, fund managers, et cetera. And they were all discussing how they feel the higher level of innovation, the exciting speed of innovation in the sector is going to drive upside over coming decades. And that's great. But if you look at the last 5 years, 10 years, those returns don't look as attractive when you put them next to the NASDAQ. So I can completely understand that.

From my end, I'm not only – I’m not a top down, looking just at the sector, but also looking specifically at companies that we think are going to do well during – in a multi-year timeframe. So I'm looking for accelerating clinical and commercial momentum 2023, 2024, 2025. As long as the thesis is strengthening, the story is going in the right direction. We hold patiently. That's where the big money is made. I learned that the hard way as opposed to trading in and out.

And obviously, I'm the first person. I always say, your favorite stock today could be the one that you sell tomorrow. If the story changes, if your level of conviction goes down, open mouth, insert foot, tell your followers, your readers or the people that you share your ideas with, I was wrong on this one and explain why. Make sure you keep a trading journal, diary log of some sort and write down what you learned and move on.

DS: So the overall message, just to make sure I understand this, because I'm not investing in biotech. That's not really my strong suit is don’t go for the overall sector, but go for individual names. Is that kind of the message that you carry within your service?

JF: Sure, exactly. We are a rather concentrated portfolio. So 10 names to 15 names at any given point, but the community of members in my service are different goals. Many of them are much more diversified, so they might have up to 25 positions, but the message is the same. Focus on the company first, looking at accelerating clinical and commercial momentum over a multi-year timeframe. There's many different ways to pardon the phrase, skin a cat. So that's just what works for me.

What I love about our chat is we have swing traders, day traders, we have people who do it on a monthly or annual timeframe. They focus on specific niches. So that's for me, I found the niche that works best for me that I feel comfortable with, which is a multi-year timeframe focusing on specific companies.

DS: Yeah, so we're talking about when you're in your approach for a single stock, I mean, there's a lot of people watching right now. There's thousands and tens of thousands that are going to watch the replay. When they're looking to you, and we said you're the veteran, I mean, what kind of makes that moment click of a light bulb where you go, “Oh, this is a company in the biotech sector that I should explore further. Maybe this is going to be worthy of my capital.” Is there a checklist, or how do you approach these names?

JF: Sure, we'll definitely look in at the slideshow later, but it's nice to - in chat, we like to step on each other's toes, tell each other where we see holes in the thesis, compare stories, et cetera. So I personally I run daily scans in the sector, whether that's news or outperformers, losers trying to find stories that look interesting for more due diligence. And 9 times out of 10, there's nothing there. It's either a story I don't understand or maybe the company is still at what I call the science project phase where they don't have a defined path to market, et cetera. But definitely looking for those elements that we look for the accelerating clinical momentum.

So you can see where the story is going in the next couple of years, prospects for sales growth, especially with a lead approved drug. Management is more important than anything else up there with the science at least as far as if you can have so many times companies with great science, but poor management runs it into the ground, they dilute investors till there's almost nothing left et cetera.

So management is a huge part of it. We like people who are, I learned this the hard way, not cheerleaders, they're not saying how amazing their tech or their drug is, et cetera. But they're just proving it with their actions, saying what they're going to do and going and doing it. So management is a big aspect of it.

Many times the ideas come from my scans, many times they've actually come from members. I laugh when you call me a veteran because I actually feel like the younger guy because we have guys in chat who've been at this for 20, 30, 40 years. So I'm learning a lot from them. And I feel like, in many ways, they add the kind of value that I hope to be able to add in the future.

DS: Amazing. Now I could talk to you all day just about you, but I think everybody here wants to know about the stock picks that you've come to talk to us about today. So I'm going to step out of the way. If you want to go ahead and share your screen and get into the presentation you have for us, go ahead and dive into these names. I know I'm excited to hear about them and everybody else's as well. So why don't you go ahead and take over?

JF: Oh, sure. I guess I was going to go into the service first, but we can skip ahead to the picks as well. So Q3 was quite good for us in the service unexpectedly so. There were a number of names where I was expecting just hopefully to get the news that the story is on track. And we actually got story - confirmation that the thesis is getting better, the story is improving. I love when that happens because that means just sit on it, wait and let management continue to create value for shareholders and for patients.

So today, I was just mentioning two of the positions briefly that haven't moved much yet, Ascendis Pharma, so typical platform technology play. The TransCon tech is basically to create sustained delivery whether local or systemic of drug candidates mainly for the rare disease space, but they are expanding into the oncology, into eye. They came out with some really interesting data, preclinical, of course, recently for GLP-1 weekly and monthly formulations.

What I like is that they're not trying to spread themselves too thin. So management is focusing just on growth hormone deficiency, Hypoparathyroidism, and CMP, the three rare disease indications. And they've commented recently, they plan to partner out the rest. So hopefully, that will bring in some more non-dilutive capital.

TransCon PTH is the big drug, which is $3 billion to $5 billion plus of peak sales potential. I really like the quality of life benefits for patients in prior studies. Big improvement over standard of care, NATPARA, which was pulled off the market. They had some regulatory setbacks, which is why the share price suffered over the past year. They just got EU approval, U.S. approval, if all goes well, hopefully, would be a mid-‘24. So then you would have accelerated sales growth throughout 2024, 2025, 2026. Again, one of those recipes for these situations where we like to just hold patiently.

So if you can see here in the quarterly updates for our holdings, I like to write a thesis and it has to be one that's very simple that anybody from any background would be able to understand. So here's an example for us in this pharma. Again, if you're looking at a $5 billion enterprise value give or take versus $3 billion to $5 billion or more in peak sales just for that one drug plus the others, plus the optionality from the technology and other applications oncology, obesity market, it's just one of those situations where risk reward profile looks very favorable. That doesn't mean it's going to work out.

One of the members in chat, DSJ, I always remember what he said to me whenever I had a loser that would get me down is, this is a game about going for high probability setups, it's all about batting average. So if you are right 7 out of 10 times or as an example, you're still going to be wrong 3 out of those 10. If you're going for opportunities that are a 70% probability of success, you're still going to have that 30% where you're wrong.

TELA Bio is another one for us, $140 million market cap. It was actually our worst performer recently. So it's around negative 25% loss for us. But what I like is it's the smaller holding. It has a lot of room to surprise in 2024. Even on their Q3 report, they still had 35% revenue growth, even though it was a disappointing quarter because they lower guidance and they had replaced some of their lower performing sales reps.

But the hernia repair market is one that was affected by COVID. So a lot of those are elective procedures. So they're put on standby. A nice tailwind here is the synthetic materials have been causing some higher complication rates. So there's been a class action lawsuits. So the market is shifting to the natural hernia repair. So materials that are bioresorbable. So TELA isa very small player here.

The big ones are AbbVie and BD, Becton, Dickson. And the management team here, I believe it was LifeCell that they originally was their first time together and they sold that to AbbVie, if I remember correctly, maybe $1.9 billion. So they got the same people and they're trying to do it again. It's an interesting way to have derivative exposure to the robotic surgery market because a lot of these are used in conjunction with robotic surgery.

The clinical data so far has been showing low recurrence rates on par with or better than competitors that got three GPO wins recently, so that opens up access to hospitals. So again, high probability plays doesn't mean it's going to work out in our favor. But if it does, it'd be nice to see that sales growth 2024, 2025, 2026. They'll probably need to raise money sometime in the first half of 2024. Before I thought they would reach 100 million in annual revenue run rate in 2024, that might be more 2025, but that's when they would get to break even cash flow.

So right now it's our position. We have the lowest loss on our - or the most outsized loss at 25%, but continue to own it patiently. Another guy in our chat who's an analyst, really cool. He always talks about the portfolio cage match exercise, which I encourage all investors to try with your holdings, also include cash as a holding.

We always forget cash is a holding as well. But you basically put two positions, either that you own or one position you own and another on your radar that you might want to buy. And you’re comparing the risk, the reward, the upside potential, the probability of success and whichever one wins, that's the one you keep.

And sometimes that's cash because the position you own has gotten riskier. There's been elements of the story that have gotten worse. And in that case, it's important to take ego out of the way and say, I'm safer in cash. So those are two quick ideas that are part of the portfolio.

DS: Great. Now two follow-up questions for you, right? So with a company like TELA Bio, which I just pulled up here on Seeking Alpha, you're looking at like a $5 per share cost right now, as of today. But are you looking for these companies more for capital appreciation? Are you looking for an exit strategy? I mean, you were talking about an acquisition from AbbVie. I mean, obviously, everybody knows AbbVie, a huge player in the space.

Is it - do you find yourself leaning more towards one way or another? Or are you just happy if an M&A deal happens to come up?

JF: Great question. I mean, I call it icing on the cake. It's nice to have. It's never part of the central part of our thesis. So for TELA, for example, I'd love to see the accelerating sales growth, 2023, 2024, 2025, et cetera, over a multi-year timeframe. But strategic value, I learned this from a biotech Phoenix in our chat. He's on the Board of several companies lately, hasn't been talking as much. But he always - he taught me I feel like I take something away from each person.

Again, coming as an outsider from the sector, I've been fortunate to have a lot of people who actually work in the sector, share what works for them. And I just try to put it together in a system that works for me. So he always said, “Strategic value to acquire should be part of our selection criteria.” So that doesn't mean it's going to get bought out, but you want to be in companies where the tech or the lead drug, et cetera, would be highly attractive.

So we've already had a couple of buyouts in the portfolio this year. It was Albireo Pharma and the pediatric rare liver disease space. That was in January. And then Orchard Therapeutics, which is a rare disease gene therapy company. That was probably our largest position for the year. And that was bought out a couple of months ago as well. So when that happens, it's nice to have, but it's not something I look for. It's just part of the selection criteria.

DS: Good to know. All right. So second follow-up question for you. You mentioned the regulation side of things, which is a big part of all of these stocks in this space, right? Do you - how do you formulate what timeline you're expecting for an approval to go through or where there might be a hiccup? I mean, you mentioned the other stock, it was Ascendis Pharma, that you're expecting a regulation approval to come through mid-next year of 2024. How do you come to those timelines?

JF: Those are from management guidance. And again, what's important, I think, is recognize when a company gets a regulatory down thumb from the FDA, not all down thumbs are created equal. If it's - the worst-case scenario is they're being asked to run more trials, which of course, is the worst-case scenario because you're looking at another few years until approval. And there's other complete response letters or other delays, which are readily addressable.

So here, it was something related to manufacturing. I don't have my notes offhand, but it seemed like it was something readily addressable by the management team. They conveyed it as such. They actually took a while to address it, but they either recently resubmitted or about to resubmit, I believe. No, they just recently resubmitted, that's right. So we'll wait to see if that's class 1 or 2 resubmission, whether that's, is it 2 months or 6 months? Probably the latter, so that would equate to a mid-2024 approval.

But as far as how do you gauge regulatory risk? That's a great question. And many times, no matter how well we know a story, we can be wrong on it. It's not one I own now, but one we had in the clinical portfolio in the past was Aldeyra Therapeutics, and they had seemed to have a very comprehensive dataset for dry eye disease. And lo and behold, they got a complete response letter recently and the FDA is asking for another trial and the stock price tanked to $1. So that's not a fun position to be in in biotech. And that's one reason I stick mainly to the commercial side.

DS: Gotcha. All right. So let's talk about positions, portfolios, everything else, right. So you're telling us that you're risk adverse. I'm sure there's many people in the audience watching this right now that are also risk adverse.

Why don't we talk a little bit about, we mentioned to everybody within the materials leading up to this webinar, your core model portfolio is up over 60% this year compared to the XBI, which is down, as I mentioned, 9% year-to-date. Massive outperformance.

So obviously, it sounds like you're letting winners run, you're cutting losers early. We're talking about, as you just mentioned, if they're extending trials, is that like, how do you handle the selling and the buying of your positions within the portfolio for your service?

JF: Okay, thank you. That's a great question. I'd go first to these trade parameter. I wasn't going to go to this slide first. But when you look in the mirror again, you have to know you're your own worst enemy and what your tendencies are, whether that's greed, fear, how do you tend to act.

For me, whenever I have a losing streak in 2021 to 2022 was absolutely terrible for me. You have to realize whether your strategy is adding value, what's not working, and how do you remedy that if you're able to. In my case, I found out that I was over trading. I don't know others out there can relate, where if I am losing money, I tend to increase my trading activity because I'm rushing to make it back. And that's one reason I made the rule that on average, I'm only allowed to trade two days per month.

So the rest of the time when I'm finding new ideas, I'm writing down the thesis, a possible trade post, researching more about the pros and cons. What's nice is after I've written a rough draft of a trade post for ROTY for the biotech service, I may be sitting on that for a day, a few weeks, months or even quarters, and that helps me to weigh the pros and the cons to dig into the bare thesis with other people. And what's nice is to remove all the emotions. So when I do finally pull the trigger, it's a decision based on logic.

So the model portfolio, our trades take place at the closing price. So perhaps a buy is announced of a specific company at 10 AM. And in the model portfolio that takes place when the market closes, that's just a way to put us on the same side as the investors, same thing goes for, or rather similar for my personal account.

So when I publish a post about a trade, I only buy it after the post is published. That's not something we have to do, but it's something we've done from the beginning. And I'm sure it's - for many people, it's a small potatoes are not a big deal, but the publishing industry, I think, it's known for people who front run their subscribers, especially on Twitter, et cetera.

So they will say, “Hey, I'm buying this.” But they've already bought it and then stock price runs up because their followers buy it. So this is just another way to put us on the same side. If you look here, these are the pre-trade questions. So that's another way, I have a number of checks in place to make me slow down. So these are just basic questions. Before I've shared these on Twitter, et cetera, is there sufficient evidence of strengthening thesis?

So if I'm looking at a company and I feel like I'm too early to the story, I have to wait until there's actual news flow that confirms the story is getting better. Is portfolio weighting appropriate for the level of risk I'm taking? Too often I get caught up in how much I love a company. We'll talk about TransMedics later, what they're doing for organ transplants, how they're saving lots of lives, how they are increasing the organ supply, but you can get so excited about these stories that you overextend yourself.

So we have a 10% maximum portfolio weighting rule. So no matter how much I like a stock, 10% of the portfolio is the max I can invest. And many times I enter in a stepwise fashion. So might enter with 4% portfolio weighting and then add over time as either the thesis strengthens or valuation becomes more attractive.

Management, can we have a sufficient degree of confidence that they will execute over a multi-year time frame? If I'm selling, why is that happening? The portfolio cage match I mentioned before, pitting your positions, your ideas against each other, may the best company win. And many times it's cash that wins, which tells me the setup that I'm looking at is mediocre. So many times, I think, it's just a win for us as investors if we're not entering these mediocre trades, mediocre setups, and we're sitting on our hands and running our daily or weekly scans, whatever time you have and waiting for those really good ideas.

And when you don't have them, it's all right not to be doing anything. ROTY is the kind of service where one month, I may have three new ideas for us to enter into the portfolio or to at least share with our readers. And I've had multiple months in a time where if I have nothing I like, I'm not going to write, I'm not to put fluff material out there. And some people like that approach and some don't. I get that.

The last question number 6 is an important one for me. Do I need to sit on this trade for another day or even another week to think it through more? So many times if I'm trading from a position of fear or greed, this last question gets me pretty well. It says, “Hey, maybe you should go out for a walk or go to the gym or go hang out with friends or family and come back to this another week when your head's clear.” So again, these are just checks I have in place that work for me personally.

DS: So you have these six questions here, but you also mentioned, the full service has the full chat and you have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people in there that you're debating ideas and talking about opinions and challenging each other. Is that also factored into that question step or do you kind of like to isolate yourself before you present it to the group?

JF: That's actually not factored into the question. So, as I like to say in chat, that it's real time. So as I'm researching new ideas, I'll be the first to throw even just a sentence or two in chat saying, it might start with, “Hey, this chart looks interesting, or hey, this story looks interesting, or such and such company reported a great quarter.” I'm going to dig in here deeper.

So what's nice is it's a collaborative process, so I'm digging deeper, other people in chat are digging deeper. Maybe if I mentioned that first company in chat, somebody's already long, they've owned it for a few months or a couple of years and or maybe they work in that space or at similar companies who knows. And so what's nice is we're all able to compare our notes together. We have the main chat channel where we all talk. There's also the JF commentary channel.

So that's kind of makes it feel to me like there's a one-on-one conversation between me and each subscriber. And what's nice, I like the feature in rocket chat where you can turn each sentence into a discussion thread. So it's nice that the channels don't get cluttered. And if there's a discussion on a specific stock, that discussion might continue throughout the entire week. So it's definitely a collaborative process. It's ROTY as far from being just me.

DS: I love that. I love that. It really is the community, right? We all build each other up together. So what are we looking at here? Is this the model portfolio return from this year? Is that right?

JF: So the top part is the core biotech model portfolio. That's correct. I started this one in 2021. So you can see there we did a little bit better than XBI, not really better than IBB. So I was just getting started there. 2022 was terrible. That was mostly due to I had very poor selection criteria. We had some clinical, some commercial portfolio, some clinical, some commercial names. The - also, I feel like only half of that poor performance is due to the sector.

Sure, it was a bad year for the sector, but I had a lot of unforced errors, as we talked about over trading, et cetera. And if I hadn't turned around, ROTY could definitely be one of those services that didn't exist. I always say that numbers don't lie in good times and bad.

And so, and this goes for every investor who's listening to this, if your investment process over time, you're looking at the last three years, et cetera. If you're adding value versus the indices, also absolute relative returns, both of those are important. If you're adding value, then it makes sense to stick with it. And if you're not, then that's what index funds are for or investing with somebody else.

And so gradually over time, my selection criteria improved. It's funny how it sounds cliche, but less is more as I traded less and I held more patiently the highest conviction names as management teams continue to execute. That's what worked for us. So in some ways I'm not surprised as anybody else how great this year has gone with the commercial stage portfolio. We still incorporate the elements of ROTY as far as our prior clinical portfolio that was data, regulatory catalyst, et cetera.

So for me, this feels like it's the best of both worlds. It's a little bit lower maintenance, which I think a lot of people can appreciate, especially we all have families, friends, things we want to do in life. We always say in chat, trade to live, not live to trade. So in my 20s, I feel like I was always stuck to the phone screen, to the computer screen. I was doing a lot more swing and position trading, which was nice. I'm thankful for the lifestyle it brought, but at the same time, it's not something I would do for myself again, or would I wish on somebody else just because it's higher stress, higher maintenance.

DS: Yeah, I mean, that was a beautiful way to sum it up. We all definitely want to continue to live. So within this, I mean, people are looking at this, right? 40% down here last year, that might shock some people. But I think, in the grand scheme of things, everybody remembers that the market was down.

I mean, if you even look at the big tech names, they were down. Some of them haircut by 50%. You're talking about going from a negative 40 to an up 62. That's a pretty big shift. So I have to ask you, when it comes to having the highest conviction in names, I know we spoke the other day, you mentioned one of the criteria, I believe, was they have to have a marketable drug or something along those lines. Correct me if I was wrong on that, but like what else makes that high conviction status for you personally?

JF: That last part, I think, there was a frozen moment there, but you're asking what makes the – what makes a high conviction for me?

DS: Correct. When you switched over your overtrading to reducing the number and really focusing on a specific number of names and controlling your trading habits and everything else. What makes that high conviction stock that you're ready to put out the report of this is a buy for our portfolio and this is when we're starting to enter?

JF: Before I forget, just so people don't get confused, the top part of the screen is the model portfolio. The bottom part is my personal public DCA portfolio, dollar cost average. So each month I share where I'm deploying cash and why I'm in my own personal portfolio. So it just lets, if nothing else, members know we are on the same side together that I actually have skin in the game, and that’s what I'm talking about.

As far as what you said, it makes me think of this, I forget if it was Pistol Pete or which basketball movie it was where the coach takes the ball out and he points to the little dot where you put the air in. And he says, “The ball is the whole game of basketball.” And this small dot is what you know. And that's how I feel about biotech.

I feel, especially coming as an outsider, when people think of me as a veteran or expert, I feel I put this image out there and say, this is what I know. And every day, one thing I love about the sector is, you're always learning. You're always reading new studies, but I have so much more left to learn.

So if I'm able to -- I have a 10-year old nephew. So I say, if I'm able to explain the story to him in a way that he can understand, then there's a chance that it's investable for me. But lots of times, if it's a science I don't understand or a competitive landscape, we were discussing this in chat recently, there's a lot of me-too drugs out there, a lot of indications, especially in oncology, where you're trying to gauge which drug medicine has a little bit better durability or response rate than the others. And that's just something I don't have an edge in.

So the nice thing about recognizing your own ignorance and recognizing where you don't have an edge is it helps you to focus on that one small niche or strategy where you do. Where I was back in the United States, I like to work sometimes at Starbucks or a coffee shop nearby, the sense of community.

And one of the guys I ran into, we talked about these accidental biotech meetups that happen to me everywhere I go around the world. And this guy was a Delta pilot who is retired, but he is an options trader, biotech specifically. And he just - he knows his selection criteria. He knows when to buy, when to sell, when he's getting it wrong, he takes that loss. He moves on zero motion for him.

He describes it as shooting fish in a barrel because he knows what he's looking for. And I didn't feel that way at the time, but I knew that's what I wanted to feel with my own strategy is to know exactly what my selection criteria are. And the amazing thing about having very defined selection criteria is all these other setups, all these other names that pop on scans, you're just able to let them pass you on by and focus on what works for you, whatever that is.

DS: Yeah. So your edge is though, because you keep saying your edge, you found your edge. What is the edge?

JF: Let me pull this up again. Edge, I want to say that with an asterisk because I feel that as you and I discussed, anybody can have a hot streak. Our clinical stage portfolio from before, I'm thankful for how that treated me in my 20s. We had a part of it, obviously, I ran before Seeking Alpha in part during Seeking Alpha. And during Seeking Alpha, we had the $100,000 model portfolio went up to $440,000. So over 4 times. But then during this biotech bear market, it round tripped in performance. I realized that I wasn't adding value there.

So I had to - the logical decision for me was to close the portfolio, admit to everybody that I was not adding the kind of value that they deserved. I was able to take the key selection criteria and incorporate them into here the commercial stage core biotech portfolio. But again, the asterisks being, we didn't very well this year, but anybody can have a hot streak. So the burden of proof is on me 2024, 2025, et cetera, looking for these similar setups. We've had the Piper Sandler presentations recently. So I told you before I was listening to a couple have 5 or 6 more left after we finish.

But one thing I love about listening to presentations to key opinion leaders, you name it, is you will either hear nuggets of information that help you gain more confidence in a story. So you're either able to keep holding it or to gain more exposure. And likewise, if you hear something you don't like, where management team backtracks, where they were projecting certain timelines, saying this study was going to be done by Q1 and now it's going to be Q4. That's never a good sign. We like to say big pharmaceutical companies, they can hold onto data as long as they want because they're a big company, they have lots of cash.

But smaller companies, if they have really promising data, they're going to want to put it out there as fast as possible because that's how they raise money, go to a higher valuation, et cetera. So we're just looking again for these situations where we have the potential for outside sales growth over a multi-year timeframe, where we're looking at clinical candidates that have a higher probability of success. If it's a dice roll, that's gambling, and that's not something that, I hate to keep using the word edge, but I have no edge in.

So looking for these situations where we have as many factors in your favor as possible. Management guidance where you have maybe other opinion leaders or people in our chat who are familiar with that specific area of the industry, et cetera.

So it's just about whatever idea you invest in. And I'm sure this goes for other sectors too. You have to get to a depth, a level where you're comfortable enough to invest, where you have high enough confidence. And you have to be aware enough to recognize when you don't get to that level, don't purchase.

DS: Yeah. And it sounds like that's the beauty of your service, right, is you have the community that you built, the ROTY Biotech Community. You have yourself that is constantly listening to all the presentations, doing all the research, focusing on individual names, being able to ask the questions to the experts within your community as well, especially being the outsider.

I know that's how I feel when investing in a lot of different sectors that I'm not involved in personally. And I'm sure people listening completely understand that same feeling. So I just want to go take a quick moment real quick, remind everybody the two stocks we talked about earlier was Ascendis Pharma, ticker ASND; and the second was TELA Bio. Is that TELA or TELA?

JF: Correct.

Now, but let's take a quick moment to talk about the full service, right? Because when you're talking about the full service, you're talking about the Rocket.Chat, you're talking about the direct questions with you. I'm sure everybody that's potentially invested in biotech sector or specific stocks within it that they're considering, they have questions and they may want to ask you that. And that sounds like it's kind of the right community in the place to do that. Why don't you just talk about that a little bit more, the full service package and what you guys do within ROTY Biotech?

JF: Sure. So the basic is a good place for people to start if they want to kick the tires. It's essentially stock picks, some but not all. It doesn't include the model portfolio, et cetera. But more than anything about pitches or offerings, I tend to think of myself as an investor first and a writer second. So for me to be able to add the kind of value to readers that I want to be able to add, I don't think anything comes close to the full service, especially because of the chat. And you say it's the service I built, but I feel like the people in the chat they were the ones who built it.

For me, for those who don't know my background, I was at the time when I started writing on Seeking Alpha, I was an English professor at a university in Peru. I had lived there. I was going to say there just six months. I ended up living in Peru 15 years. And while I was there, I just wanted to continue being a professor, writing for Seeking Alpha or having an investing service was the farthest thing from my mind.

As I built up a following, a lot of readers were saying, they would like to have this kind of environment where they're able to share ideas and such. Seeking Alpha approached me a few times about creating a service. I finally got off the fence. But even when I started the service, I want to say Q3 2018 went well and Q4 2018 was a terrible quarter for the biotech sector and we lost 30% in the model portfolio. And one of the guys in chat, everybody knows, Michael Meltzer, otherwise known as eyedoc, eye doctor, obviously. He kind of - I wanted to wind down the service because I felt that I wasn't adding enough value for everybody. And he kind of took me aside and reminded me that it's a marathon, not a sprint.

We talked through ways that I could improve the service for everybody. We have different channels in chat. Let me see if I can pull them up. So one thing I like about the service is it's not set in stone. I'm always experimenting with new features and the idea is first. Does this add value for me as an investor, finding new ideas, better due diligence, et cetera? And if it adds value for me, chances are it's going to add value for everybody else. So we have ROTY Biotech Community.

For those who don't know, ROTY is Runner of the Year. We started in the clinical space, now it's commercial, but the same concept applies. Even if we're talking about multi-year timeframe, I'm a very impatient person. So I want to see accelerating clinical or commercial momentum in the near term too over the next few quarters. I want at least the possibility of having a double this year or in the next year.

So again, we're looking multi-year timeframe, but if you don't have that accelerating clinical or commercial momentum, those catalysts coming up, it's like watching a paint dry on the wall and nobody likes doing that.

So ROTY Biotech Community is the main chat. We have JF commentary, which is kind of my one-on-one conversation with each reader, technicals and indicators. People can point out which charts, grab their attention and why. Real-time trades, I'm really glad we added this channel, so it's people are able to share in real time what they are buying and selling. I tell them I appreciate it especially if they put a rationale behind it why they are. And so that will spur some conversations. We have non-biotech chat just because we have guys who are experts in other industries like tech, et cetera. So they share some of their portfolio holdings outside of biotech.

I always say it's important to diversify. In the dollar cost average personal portfolio that I run, I remind readers constantly to have money in different buckets, whether you have your safe money buckets and your risk money, because during 2018, 2019, 2020, especially when the sector was really hot, I saw some readers in chat where seem to be putting, of course, I can't know this, but too high of a portion into the sector, which is great when you're able to say, “Hey, we are doing really well. Because of this, we've risen almost 80% this year.” But then when you have those poor years, they realize, “Oh, I should have diversified.”

So it's important to spread your money into the risky buckets of which biotech is one and also your lower risk buckets. We have the trade logs. So that's an easy way to refer to what are my most recent trades and why did I make them? And then we have top five holdings, which is another channel I like because of the high actionability. So as the title suggests, the members will each share their top five stocks that they own as far as a percent of their portfolio and why they own them.

And as you can imagine, chats quite fast paced. So we really enjoy. It keeps our attention. One of the guys who we do something called coffee at the close. So that's twice a month at 4 PM Eastern when the market closes. It can be coffee. Some guys asked me, can it not be coffee? Sure, it can be beer, wine, whatever you want.

But we all join a Zoom call and we talk things biotech sector-related, portfolio-related. I'll typically have a list of topics I would like to mention, but otherwise it's really free for all as far as people can bring up other aspects of the sector or things they saw me do and or talk about a specific theme, gene editing, the liver disease space, NASH, et cetera. So that's really nice to be able to discuss those things. And one thing I do for people who, obviously, we all have lives, many times you can't be in chat, so there's a weekly recap post.

So every Friday or Saturday, I'll publish a post that reminds readers of which of my five ideas are the most actionable now. It also includes few of the chat discussion threads as far as if somebody else shared a nugget of info about a new stock or their top five holdings, their portfolio update that I thought was helpful for others. And so it's a good way to get caught up if you don't have time during the week.

So personally, from my end, I have family members, I have friends who are involved in the service too. And so many of them have nothing to do with the sector as well. So I have to continually think when I started out in the sector in 2008, I knew absolutely nothing. And I want to make the service in biotech specifically accessible to people who are starting from scratch.

So there's something for experts as far as sharing our ideas, but there's also something for people who are just joining. And in my encouragement to people who just join is to take it very slow, even if you're paper trading or buying just a stock here and there. So many times people try to rush into the sector and that's how you burn out. It's important to take it slowly.

DS: I love that because I feel like that talks directly to me. Like this is a sector that I haven't really even put a toe into because I feel like there's terminologies, right? Like even somebody like me might go clinical versus commercial, like what's the difference, right? I don't know where to start. I don't know what to expect. And I know that this is a very volatile sector at times.

Before we get out of here, and for everybody else that's held on with us through all of this, I wanted to ask, you mentioned it quickly earlier. And I wanted to circle back to this third stock that you mentioned TransMedics. You kind of said it in passing, and we kind of saved it here for the end to plug at the end for everybody that stayed towards the end of the webinar. What is going on with TransMedics? What did you want to talk about with this one?

Before we get out of here, and for everybody else that's held on with us through all of this, I wanted to ask, you mentioned it quickly earlier. And I wanted to circle back to this third stock that you mentioned TransMedics. You kind of said it in passing, and we kind of saved it here for the end to plug at the end for everybody that stayed towards the end of the webinar. What is going on with TransMedics? What did you want to talk about with this one?

JF: I'll go right through that. But as far as what you were saying for people to check out the service, I run into lots of people who are interested in biotech and specifically in the service. And I like to tell them, I like that Seeking Alpha offers that two-week free trial. I also put the price point lower because I wanted it to be something accessible to people with smaller accounts, not just larger ones.

And I always tell people when they're doing that two-week free trial to kick the tires, I have pages like this one, which are my big winners and what I learned from them, but also too many times we, as investors, we sweep our losers under the table. So I have a page all about the losers where I lost 70%, 90%, et cetera, and what I learned from them. So I'm hoping that people learn from my mistakes instead of making them yourselves.

As for TransMedics, here's the key slide as far as number of unutilized organs in the U.S. It's funny you mentioned them. I was just listening earlier today summarizing the Piper Sandler webcast, and management restated that their goal is to double the volume for heart and for lung, I believe, and increase liver by 50%.

So basically, before you had cold storage, so you have a limit of what, 4 hours, et cetera, for the distance that organ can travel before the decay happens at a level where it can no longer be utilized. So the organ care system with perfusion allows for the heart to continue beating while it's being transported a liver, the lung too still be breathing, the liver too still produce bile.

So now they're able to take these transplants and go from Hawaii to somewhere in the North United States. They even talk today for the first time ever about expanding to Europe. And what's really interesting here is that accelerating sales growth 2023, 2024, 2025, the CEO, I'm a big fan of his because he under promises and overdelivers time and again, he's very grounded, not a cheerleader.

Osmium Research, who's in our chat, he is a medical device veteran, worked for several decades in the space. He has a lot of things to say about the FDA, not all of which are positive, but he's the one who gets credit for this idea actually. He brought it to our attention at 15 or so. We entered the first time, exited, entered again around 60, it's at 90 now. And we've kind of sold some previous peaks.

And when it fell down post Q2, the reason the stock price went down is because the CEO said, “Well, we're growing really nice.” But the problem is bottleneck, the existing bottleneck in the industry is these charter flights because you have to find a heavily fragmented part of the industry, the flights to transport a heart from one location to another. And so he said, “Well, if we're not finding these planes, we're going to have our own fleet.”

So they hired a whole bunch of ex-Amazon executives from the logistics side. They bought eight planes right now. They have two more on the way. They're going to have a total of 20 by the second half of ‘24. So that's going to be an interesting aspect of the business as well. But that's one reason why it's so, I like being a biotech investor and investing in related areas such as medical device. These are companies that are saving lots of lives or making them better in this case, taking these organs, especially the ones from brain dead donors before that you could not utilize, now you can.

And adding a lot of value for patients. And then you as an investor get to have exposure to the story. And again, if we are correct, this is something you can own throughout 2024, 2025 as the sales growth is accelerating. And same goes for TELA, Ascendis or the other holdings we could discuss in a different time.

As long as the thesis is strengthening, I hold patiently and let competent management continue to execute. And as we listen to these quarterly reports or the occasional sector healthcare conference presentation, if we hear something that we don't like that makes my level of conviction go down or it seems like the story is going the wrong direction, I'll be the first to sell for a profit or take a loss and explain where I was wrong.

So the important thing I think as a takeaway is whatever approach you use, keep it very simple and try to focus on what works for you.

DS: Jonathan, that is, I think a mission that we can all get behind with TMDX. I mean, that is incredible. If you're talking about transporting organs that significantly, that's that far of a distance. That's just remarkable. Obviously nothing that we've been able to do before. So when it comes to a company like TMDX though, like would you say that there's a big competitor? Is there something to worry about? Because that seems really complicated.

JF: Sure. So the tech that they have is at the center of it. There are other smaller companies who are involved, but those companies have not invested the massive dollars that TransMedics did. I wish I had the other slides up that would show the clinical outcomes. So they've shown a high number of patients and studies how this technology not only increases the donor - will increase the donor supply, but also improves the outcomes greatly, far fewer complications after the transplant, et cetera.

So these other companies to create this kind of competitive mode, they would have to invest their hundreds of millions to run similar studies. They would have to work on the logistics side. TransMedics also created the NOP. So their system where they, instead of selling to hospitals directly, they are able through their system, hospitals can basically dial 1-800-NOP and have the plane, et cetera, the charter come forward.

So TransMedics is taking care of all this. They have doctors, physicians who are involved in the process. So again, for another company to come into this, it's possible. There are other companies that have similar devices that are not multi-organ, but focused specifically on lung, et cetera, but they would have to invest all this money in a competitive mode where TransMedics is far ahead of them, at least from what I've seen so far.

DS: That's incredible. I'm looking at the symbol page here as well on Seeking Alpha. I'm seeing that 97% of the shares outstanding of this company are held by institutions. I mean, it looks like there's a lot of favorable here. I mean, even the cash debt balance doesn't look that far off. I mean, that's a great question actually.

When you're looking at your biotech stocks, it comes to what metrics you kind of pin to the wall and say, these are my most important one in analyzing a company. Obviously, we're talking about cash raising quite frequently throughout this conversation. What else kind of falls within that list that you look at when you're analyzing your biotech stocks?

JF: Hey, great question. First, you said it about the balance sheet. So I'd like to see a multi-year cash runway. You don't want to see companies who are having problems with the runway where they have less than a year or where especially you look at the level they're investing in R&D or in their SG&A and you want to make sure that that cash burn is coming down over time or if it is increasing, can they justify what they are investing in and how that will pay off for investors?

There was a company, Arcutis, ARQT, that I was looking in- looking at several times for ROTY for our portfolio over the last few quarters, actually a couple of years, but I could never get off the fence on it because the cash burn was too high. The sales would ramp, it's dermatology, so it's a much tougher area, space to sell into, obviously, highly competitive, but the huge cash burn for me was just a non-starter.

And so that's definitely something to keep in mind, the cash burn, the state of the balance sheet, how much debt they have. When companies take out debt, they celebrate that it's non-dilutive. But again, you want to know what reason are they taking it out for? Will this bridge the gap to get them to profitability or some stage of value creation? When people quote the Warren Buffett for biotech and things like that, I always say they have nothing to do with each other because he likes cash flow, companies with steady cash flow.

So I don't want to misquote him for biotech, but when you're looking for 50 cent dollars, it's kind of what we do in ROTY Biotech Community for a lot of these companies. If there's a $2 billion market cap -- $2 billion market opportunity and the company is selling for enterprise value of $1 billion and there's a high probability of success, there's multiple irons in the fire.

There's a unique technology that you're not seeing other competitors in that space. Maybe it's a specific rare disease indication where they are the only approved in class, but you want to see some kind of opportunity that if it works out would be far in excess of what you're currently looking at valuation-wise.

So, like we said, having as many factors in our favor as possible and valuation is certainly one of those. If it's richly priced or I'm not seeing enough upside, recently in a chat I had a number of companies pitched to me from - we're always pitching into each other in chat. And they had that steady aspect that I like as far as a lower risk profile. But if you're not getting compensated for it, as far as maybe the upside is only 50% over the next year or two years, that's just not exciting enough for me to get involved in.

