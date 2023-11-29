Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Panoro Energy ASA (PESAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 29, 2023 9:56 AM ETPanoro Energy ASA (PESAF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.45K Followers

Panoro Energy ASA (OTCPK:PESAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 29, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Hamilton - CEO

Nigel McKim - Projects Director

Conference Call Participants

Steffen Evjen - DNB Markets

Stephen Foucaud - Auctus Advisors

Teodor Sveen Nilsen - SB1 Markets

Alex Smith - Investec Securities

Tom Erik Kristiansen - Pareto Securities

John Hamilton

Good morning, everybody, and thank you for participating in our Third Quarter Results Presentation.

On the call with me today, joined by Qazi Qadeer, our Chief Financial Officer, Nigel McKim, our Technical Director, and Andy Diamond, our Head of Corporate Development. Richard Morton, our Technical Director, is actually in Bata in Equatorial Guinea today, so he's not joining us. He's down there working on the start of the drilling program in Equatorial Guinea, which we'll touch on in a moment.

Next slide, please. As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain statements that are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which include all statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve making certain assumptions, based on the company's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual events, or results may differ materially from those projected, or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known, or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. And for your reference, our results announcement and this presentation that we're going through the release this morning, which can be found on our website.

Next slide, please. So when it comes to question time, you can either type in a question. As you can see on the left panel here, you type it in, and we will endeavor to answer the question as long as

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PESAF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PESAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.