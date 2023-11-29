Kena Betancur

I would consider myself to be a value (with a focus on sustainable growth) investor. However, I may be one of the most picky value investors in the market. Not just because I own just 20 dividend (growth) stocks, but because I only buy value stocks with a high likelihood of long-term outperformance.

If we look at the chart below, we see that value stocks have underperformed since 2006, which explains why so many investors look down on the typical value strategy.

I'm not sure what the average age of traders/investors is, but I have little doubt that a big part of current market participants have not been in an environment of sustained value outperformance. I'm one of them.

Going forward, I expect value to do better for a number of (related) reasons.

I believe that inflation will remain above average on a prolonged basis.

This would force the Fed to keep rates higher for longer.

This year, technology did really well because the market was betting on a return to "normal."

Looking at the chart below, the S&P 500 has an above-average valuation, which doesn't bode well for expected longer-term results. However, the S&P 400 and S&P 600, which are not overweight tech stocks, have much more attractive valuations!

Having said that, through the second quarter of this year, one of the poorest-performing S&P 500 sectors in terms of margins was healthcare.

Healthcare margins haven't been this bad since 2010, according to JPMorgan (JPM) numbers.

Hence, healthcare stocks (XLV) have underperformed the S&P 500 almost without interruption this year, as displayed by the XLV/S&P 500 ratio below.

Even worse, excluding dividends, healthcare has underperformed the S&P 500 since 2015!

As many of my regular readers will know, I covered healthcare a lot this year, as I'm fascinated by the industry and the opportunities it offers. I cover healthcare suppliers, producers of devices, biotech, and related companies.

Most of these companies come with growth, which is why most of them have outperformed the market historically.

The problem is that many of these stocks do not have juicy yields.

That's where AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) comes in, which has become one of my favorite value plays.

On September 4, I wrote an article titled AbbVie Unleashed: 4% Yield, Potentially 40% Undervalued, where I focused on its recent earnings and valuation.

In this article, I'm going a step further, as I have decided that buying more AbbVie is likely a smart move for my portfolio in 2024.

On top of favorable valuations for value and healthcare stocks, ABBV brings tremendous value to the table.

The company is now yielding 4.5%. Meanwhile, patent loss issues have caused the valuation to drop, as investors are pricing in a prolonged period of subdued growth.

Fortunately, ABBV has a stellar pipeline that should provide strong growth after 2024, paving the way for consistent dividend growth and outperformance.

Despite struggling since 2022, ABBV shares have outperformed the market and the healthcare sector by a wide margin over the past ten years, making it one of the few value stocks with tremendous total return potential.

Going forward, I expect that to last, which means I'm using current prices to buy more ABBV.

Now, let's dive into the details!

AbbVie's Future Remains Bright

One of the biggest benefits of biotech/drug manufacturing companies is anti-cyclical demand.

One of the biggest risks is patent loss.

That's exactly why AbbVie hasn't done so well since 2022.

As most people know by now, AbbVie lost patent protection of its monopoly blockbuster drug Humira this year. The drug has been on the market since 2003. Now, it's dealing with much cheaper biosimilars.

It ended an impressive earnings-per-share growth streak.

Year EPS Growth 2013 -6% 2014 6% 2015 29% 2016 12% 2017 16% 2018 41% 2019 13% 2020 18% 2021 20% 2022 8% 2023E -19% 2024E -1% 2025E 10% Click to enlarge

The good news is that AbbVie's underlying business remains strong - very strong!

In the third quarter, the company reported stellar earnings.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.95, surpassing the guidance midpoint by $0.14. Total net revenues reached $13.9 billion, exceeding guidance by approximately $225 million.

The core driver of AbbVie's success is the ex-Humira growth platform, which excludes the impact of the aforementioned U.S. biosimilar event for Humira.

This platform showed robust performance, achieving revenue growth above 12% in the third quarter. Notably, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, key immunology medicines, contributed to more than 50% of this growth.

Neuroscience also contributed significantly, with operational sales growth of over 20%, primarily fueled by a leading portfolio in migraine and psychiatric conditions.

Additionally, the return to growth in the U.S. toxin market emphasizes the positive performance in the aesthetics segment.

Unfortunately, the aesthetics segment reported global sales of approximately $1.2 billion, with a 4% operational decline. In the U.S., Botox Cosmetic sales increased by 5%, while Juvederm sales declined by 6.4%. The international aesthetic sales faced a 9.7% operational decline.

Despite economic pressures impacting aesthetics, the company remains confident in its long-term growth outlook. Plans include launching Skin Vive in the U.S., introducing new indications for Botox, and advancing R&D programs to bring innovative products to the market.

Given the poor state of the consumer, it's no surprise that spending on non-essential healthcare issues like facelifting is weakening a bit.

As a result of its strong performance, AbbVie raised the midpoint of its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance by $0.25. The revised range now stands between $11.19 and $11.23.

The total net revenues outlook for the year increased by $600 million to approximately $54 billion.

The company is also upbeat about its pipeline.

For example, in immunology, Skyrizi achieved key milestones, particularly in inflammatory bowel disease.

Regulatory applications for Skyrizi in ulcerative colitis were submitted in the U.S. and Europe following the completion of the Phase 3 maintenance trial.

Meanwhile, positive results from the SEQUENCE head-to-head trial in Crohn's disease showed Skyrizi's clear superiority over Stelara on all endpoints, positioning it as an effective and well-tolerated treatment option.

AbbVie also reported progress in the second wave of Rinvoq development programs. Alongside ongoing Phase 3 programs in GCA, lupus, and HS, a Phase 3 program for Rinvoq in Alopecia Areata was initiated.

This is also great news for the dividend.

The ABBV Dividend

Another strong sign of confidence is the fact that AbbVie announced a 4.7% increase in the quarterly dividend, raising it from $1.48 to $1.55, effective from February 2024.

This translates to a 4.5% yield.

As we can see below, the company has a highly attractive dividend scorecard.

It scores very high on dividend growth and yield.

It has decent scores for safety and consistency.

The company's dividend is protected by a 56% earnings payout ratio. In this case, I'm using next year's expected earnings, which are expected to be the bottom in earnings.

This payout ratio is very healthy. It also helps that AbbVie has a credit rating of A-, which is one of the best ratings in its sector.

On top of that, the five-year dividend CAGR is 10.5%, which is a lot for a high-yield stock. It has hiked its dividend every single year since the spin-off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

Although dividend growth has come down a bit, 4.7% growth is a great result for a company that currently struggles with declining earnings.

The good news is that this is temporary, benefiting its valuation as well.

Valuation

ABBV is attractively valued.

Using the data in the chart below:

ABBV is currently trading at a blended P/E ratio of 12.1x.

Since its spin-off, the stock has traded at a normalized P/E ratio of 12.8x.

As I already briefly mentioned, this year is expected to see a 19% EPS contraction. Next year is expected to see a bottom with a 1% contraction.

After 2024, the company will likely benefit from its pipeline, successful core products, and much lower Humira headwinds. This could pave the way for a return to +10% annual EPS growth.

When combining growth expectations with a return to 12.8x earnings, the stock is in a good spot to return close to 10% per year.

Since its spin-off, ABBV has returned 15.4% per year!

I expect the company to return at least 10-11% per year for the foreseeable future, which includes its dividend.

Given my view on value and healthcare underperformance, I believe now is a good spot to add more ABBV, especially after its 14% year-to-date stock price decline.

While regulatory risks are always hovering over the stock, I think the long-term risk/reward is attractive, making ABBV a great investment for a value/growth investor like me.

Takeaway

My investment philosophy as a selective value investor revolves around identifying stocks with a high likelihood of long-term outperformance.

Despite the prevailing underperformance of value stocks since 2006, I anticipate a shift in the market dynamics, particularly for healthcare stocks.

Amid the challenges posed by patent loss, AbbVie stands out as a compelling value play with a 4.5% yield. The company's strong performance, evidenced by robust earnings and a 4.7% dividend increase, reflects its resilience and future growth potential.

Despite current headwinds, I am confident in ABBV's ability to deliver consistent returns, with an expected 10-11% annual return, aligning with my value and healthcare investment strategy.