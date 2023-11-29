Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kindred Group plc (KNDGF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call

Nov. 29, 2023 10:14 AM ETKindred Group plc (KNDGF)
Kindred Group plc. (OTC:KNDGF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 29, 2023 ET

Company Participants

Nils Andén - Interim CEO

Patrick Kortman - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Oscar Rönnkvist - ABG Sundal Collier

Edward Young - Morgan Stanley

Martin Arnell - DNB Markets

Simon Davies - Deutsche Bank

Nils Andén

Good morning everyone and welcome to Kindred's Q3 report. We are coming from Stockholm. My name is Nils Andén. I'm the interim CEO for Kindred. With me today I also have Patrick Kortman, our interim CFO, who will come up and run through some of the financials later on in the presentation. Today we will run through some of the business highlights and then an overview of Q3 performance. Patrick will run through some of the financials and I will come back and do an update on the strategic review and end with summary and a Q&A session at the end.

In terms of highlights for the quarter, as you might have seen, we are today doing an interim update on the strategic review. The strategic review is continuing according to plan, but we have decided to announce in particular three things. We are with immediate effect entering into an exit procedure for our North American business.

Secondly, we are initiating an extensive cost reduction program to allow for increased focus on profitable growth in our core markets. In light of the announcements of these internal restructurings and our North American exit, we are also initiating an indicative guidance for the fiscal year 2024 to reach an underlying EBITDA of £250 million. We are also reiterating our full year guidance for this year of at least £200 million, assuming a normalized sports betting margin in Q4.

On top of this, the company remains very confident that there are further optimizations

Comments

