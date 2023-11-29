Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

T-Mobile: Dividend Declared, But Is It A Buy For Long-Term Dividend Investors?

Nov. 29, 2023 1:00 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)T, VZ6 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.22K Followers

Summary

  • T-Mobile recently declared a $0.65 dividend, payable in December.
  • TMUS's recent dividend is well-covered for now.
  • But the company will need to continue growing its cash flows in the coming years to sustain its dividend payment for the long term.
  • Although their debt ratio is lower than peers Verizon and AT&T, this is still a major concern for investors, especially in the current macro environment.
  • TMUS's current P/E currently trades below its 5-year average, signaling it could be undervalued and a buy.

T Mobile store front inside a mall in New Jersey. T Mobile is the third largest mobile carrier in the US based on number of subscribers.

Tak Yeung

Introduction

I felt compelled to write an article on T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) after this past weekend. I recently switched cell phone providers after being a Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) customer for more than 20

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.22K Followers
Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 1:10 PM
Comments (3.8K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and subscribe for more related articles. Also let me know in the comments what you think of T-Mobile and do you think the recently declared dividend will be sustainable for the foreseeable future.
rgpeterson4592 profile picture
rgpeterson4592
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (144)
I’m retired and an Income Investor, and I have been a T-Mobile user and have looked at the stock previously since they started growing with the purchase of Sprint several years ago! But because they were not paying a dividend I haven’t bought in
Their decision to pay a small dividend, <2%, is interesting and bears watching.
Of course, one dividend payment doesn’t make a trend, I typically look at the dividend history of a company before investing. But if they continue paying quarterly dividends for a year or so I think they should be a good bet for investing and rolling the dividends into shares.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 2:00 PM
Comments (3.8K)
@rgpeterson4592 well said. I agree. It’s the same reason I never looked into them but I’ll be watching closely in the coming quarters to see how they do.
rgpeterson4592 profile picture
rgpeterson4592
Today, 2:13 PM
Comments (144)
@The Dividend Collectuh I took this path years back with Home Depot, made a small buy when HD was about $180 an just left the dividends reinvest. The dividend should cover inflation while the stock continues to grow! HD today is about $320/share!
Thanks for pointing out the news.
A
A Retired Investor
Today, 1:35 PM
Comments (103)
I own Verizon, Bought it for the dividend. Down slightly on it. However, it has moving in the right direction lately.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 2:01 PM
Comments (3.8K)
@A Retired Investor I agree. I hold VZ as well. The sentiment seems to be shifting and I expect it to continue as most are suspecting rates to decline in the coming months.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TMUS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMUS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TMUS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.