Why I Made Big Changes To My Dividend Growth Portfolio

Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I've made significant changes to my portfolio due to buying a new house and selling stocks from my portfolio to raise cash.
  • My goal is to prioritize building a passive income stream, but I recognize the value of investing in a new home for improved quality of life.
  • In this article, I discuss different options to pay for the new home, including taking out a mortgage or selling more stock if mortgage rates remain high.
Sold For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House.

Feverpitched

I've made big changes to my portfolio recently.

I bought a house that better meets the needs of my family, which has created a bit of a domino effect across my household balance sheet.

In recent months I've been


Nicholas Ward

Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
30.62K Followers

Nicholas Ward is a Senior Investment Analyst with Wide Moat Research and the former editor-in-chief and portfolio manager at The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Dividend Growth Club, and The Income Minded Millennial.

Nicholas is a contributor to the investing group The Dividend Kings where he shares analysis on dividend growth stocks. The Dividend Kings is a group of analysts, led by Dividend Sensei, that teach members how to invest more wisely in dividend stocks. The focus is on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn More.

Comments (19)

p
pakrolltide
Today, 12:55 PM
Comments (730)
A couple of things really stick out. The first is all of the REITS you had in your portfolio that you got killed on. All of those should have been sold two years ago when I sold mine. Second is the tobacco stocks you have gotten killed on. Smoking volume dropping like a stone. I got out of Atria a while ago thank goodness. Finally, I own the following as part of my overall portfolio:
VIG
VUG
IVOV
IVOG
VTV
Way better in the long term.
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Today, 12:59 PM
Comments (18K)
@pakrolltide "getting killed" is a gross overstatement. I made good money on the MO shares...it's important to remember that capital losses don't take dividends into consideration and when you own a stock for years, you end up collecting a lot of $$.

Overall, my portfolio has beaten the SPY over the long-term and therefore, I'm content to own individual stocks as opposed to indexing.
Risk Advisor profile picture
Risk Advisor
Today, 12:49 PM
Comments (5.8K)
Are you a billionaire or just a multi-millionaire
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Today, 12:59 PM
Comments (18K)
@Risk Advisor I don't discuss my personal wealth online; however, I am comfortable saying: I am not a billionaire.
R
Randol33
Today, 12:34 PM
Comments (7.01K)
Great changes, keep up the good work.
Rose_Colored_Glasses profile picture
Rose_Colored_Glasses
Today, 12:27 PM
Comments (1.62K)
You sound like a person with their priorities in line! Best of luck to you in all your endeavors.
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Today, 1:00 PM
Comments (18K)
@Rose_Colored_Glasses I do my best. Distractions are everywhere, but family definitely keeps me grounded.
D
Dr0Doom
Today, 12:16 PM
Comments (1.39K)
Totally agree with you on positioning yourself to have a mortgage-free house, especially before you retire. However, not sure about unloading those high-yielding tobacco holdings (MO,BTI) at the bottom. Those stocks will recover nicely in price, when the cowardly Fed starts cutting rates again, IMHO.
e
extramoney
Today, 1:00 PM
Comments (662)
@Dr0Doom They are both still part of his Dividend Growth Portfolio. This must be one of his retirement accounts. He said all sales were from his taxable accounts.
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Today, 1:01 PM
Comments (18K)
@Dr0Doom Yeah, mean reversion here would result in massive upside; however, I worry about the longer-term growth potential here and therefore, they don't really fit well into my more compounding focused strategy anymore. In the past, I was more interested in deeper value/high income stocks, but that focus has shifted in recent years as I've looked at long-term trends.
colorado buff profile picture
colorado buff
Today, 12:13 PM
Comments (5.12K)
Thanks for sharing. I am actually in the same situation as you so this article is really relevant. I like the thought process.

One thing I will disagree on is I am holding onto Apple as it’s a forever stock and I don’t want to sell my best flower to water weeds.
TraderJoeZ profile picture
TraderJoeZ
Today, 11:54 AM
Comments (8.86K)
Congrats on the house! Quality of life is so important especially with a family, I am experiencing that too. Keep up the good work.
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 11:51 AM
Comments (13.32K)
lack of energy exposure screams out to me other than $ENB which I am also long at 32.17 basis. obviously we are different style investors but sticking to a method is important and congrats on your home. Bea
I
Imnotupst
Today, 11:49 AM
Comments (920)
Congrats on the new house Nicholas. Hope it brings much joy and great memories to your family for a long time.
s
skeeter721
Today, 11:42 AM
Comments (316)
Good way to save for a house, that's what I'm doing. I like paying cash and current home is payed off.
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (2.67K)
I hate debt. Haven't had a mortgage since age 31 and use investment sales to fund car purchases also.
That said, last year I was all set to buy GOOGL at $90 (effectively $88.40 factoring in proceeds from a $90 put sale.) But a house came on the market that I couldn't pass up and spent the cash on that. There's a missed 50% gain in one year. Debt is not always bad.
W
William Frey
Today, 12:08 PM
Comments (1.14K)
@Gary Gambino I had to pay for improvements to my house to allow wheelchair access into and around the house because of age related illness. I ended up using my cash reserve instead of doing a second mortgage or HELOC because the rates were too high and I did not want to refinance my first that is at 3% with LTV of 35%. I don't see the house appreciating in the next few years at a rate higher than the second or HELOC. Having said that, I am still forgoing 5% by using the cash reserve and as you point out that can result in a lost opportunity cost. Replenishing the cash reserve by trimming positions in this up-move.

Investing is all about trade-offs and we operate with imperfect knowledge of the future. I never kick myself for making a thought out decision even if other avenues turn out to be better; the bad decisions I kick myself for are those I make by the seat of my pants.

I am surprised how much my portfolio overlaps with yours; as noted by another comment, the main divergence I have from your is more exposure to energy and hard minerals (DMLP, URNM, BHP to name a few). Good write-up about a difficult topic.
Three Wood Capital profile picture
Three Wood Capital
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (334)
Congrats! What’s the point of money if not to make your life better? Enjoy the new home.
