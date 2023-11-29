Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PureCycle Technologies: 2024 Could See Tangible Benefits

Summary

  • PureCycle Technologies is a small-cap stock that addresses environmental challenges associated with polypropylene wastage.
  • PCT is commercializing a technology to convert wasted polypropylene, something which has a low threshold of recycling, into ultra-pure recycled resin, using lower energy and production costs.
  • Despite some execution roadblocks, PCT is expected to generate significant sales and expand production in FY24 and FY25.
  • Given the sales potential on offer, the forward P/S multiple looks cheap.
  • Insiders have stepped up buying in a big way this month, and the charts suggest good risk-reward at this juncture.

Resin Pellets

MiguelMalo/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Investors looking for a small-cap stock that dabbles in the environmental services terrain may consider a position in PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT). We think an entity like PCT could soon prove to be a fitting

This article was written by

Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

smallcap sleuth profile picture
smallcap sleuth
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (838)
Well stated one uncovered additional positive both for revenue growth and profitability is the international current posture. It’s actually possible that the Belgium /European plant might well be the sevond plant to open and all its capacity has already been spoken for. PLUS there was no mention of the post Ironton getting into commercial production the deals made for a plant in South Korea with SK as partner and Mitsui in Japan. So there will be explosive growth unlocked by Ironton.
Also under stressed was this product allows consumer goods to declare honestly that their packaging is now GREEN. PCT will be the sole source of green PP which is the largest volume plastic in the world.
Holding a monopoly on the sole green PP will sell no doubt for a premium, think monopoly profit margins for years.
Also I believe that PCT announced they would build 2 plants simultaneously at Augusta so the articles revenue projection is low by about 40-50%.
If Ironton is now on line and the fixes management did during the shut down should soon hear the best news us stock and warrant holders could hope to hear. “It’s just tweaks to get to 100% capacity production”. As all of Ironton UPPP has already been over purchased. Same for 1 plant in Augusta.
Tech Fan 2.0 profile picture
Tech Fan 2.0
Today, 11:48 AM
Comments (184)
The technology works at scale, they just need to finish tuning the plant to ensure continuous production. Shorts having fun while we wait. Buy and hold, don't trade. Shouldn't be too much longer.
