Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Block: Growing Consumer Stickiness And Attachment Rates Trigger Long-Term Tailwinds

Nov. 30, 2023 9:00 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)SOFI
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.88K Followers

Summary

  • SQ's well-diversified fintech offerings have directly contributed to its improved cross-selling within its existing active users, while expanding attach rates of its Cash App Card to 40%.
  • Combined with the growing adoption for its payment processor offerings for merchants, we are not surprised that the management has raised its FY2023 guidance while offering promising FY2024 numbers.
  • As a result of these promising developments, we believe that it is currently trading near its fair value, with an excellent long-term upside potential of $108.
  • Combined with the record Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend performance, we maintain our Buy rating on the SQ stock, since its profitable growth trend appears to be sustainable in the near to intermediate term.

Small space ships takes off and flys away

mikkelwilliam

We previously covered Block (NYSE:SQ) in September 2023, discussing its excellent prospects from the expanded offerings within the Cash App ecosystem, since it had directly triggered cross-selling within its existing active users while improving its cost efficiencies.

Combined with

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.88K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SQ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.