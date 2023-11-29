Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JinkoSolar: A Dominant Solar Player With Deep Value

Nov. 29, 2023 11:52 AM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)
KL Research profile picture
KL Research
59 Followers

Summary

  • JinkoSolar is the largest solar PV and module manufacturing company, with module shipments reaching 21.4 GW in Q3 2023.
  • The company has a competitive advantage in technology innovation, global distribution network, and vertical integration of supply chains.
  • JKS could reap the benefits of an expanding solar market both in China and globally.
  • With its Forward PE trading at 3x and a P/S of 0.11x, this could suggest that JKS is deeply discounted and overlooked by investors.
View of modern photovoltaic solar panels to charge battery. Rows of sustainable energy solar panels set up on the farmland. Green energy and environment ecology concept.

tigerstrawberry

Investment Thesis

Solar Stocks haven’t enjoyed a great run lately, partly due to investors’ fear for the “Higher for Longer” interest rate backdrop and uncertainties regarding slowing economic growth in 2024 in the US and Europe, which has resulted in mounting pessimism for the outlook

This article was written by

KL Research profile picture
KL Research
59 Followers
An undergraduate student who is enthusiastic about Equity Research. I consider myself a long-term investor. I identify great growth businesses trading at a reasonable price or companies trading at a significant discount relative to their fair value. I gain inspiration from legendary investors like Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch for Value Investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in JKS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JKS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JKS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JKS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.