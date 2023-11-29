Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SAP: In-Line Performer Going Into 2024, Downgrading To Hold

Nov. 29, 2023
Tech Stock Pros
Summary

  • We are downgrading SAP to a HOLD.
  • The stock outperformed the S&P 500 by 25% since our Buy rating in mid-November last year and 16% since its 3Q23 earnings.
  • We expect SAP will be an in-line performer going forward as we believe the stock has already priced in its cloud growth and a soft-landing scenario for the company.
  • While we expect SAP S/4HANA's cloud backlog to remain strong, we expect backlog growth to moderate as customers rationalize their IT spend into 2024.
  • We recommend investors stay on the sideline for now.
Morning fog over a beautiful lake surrounded by pine forest stock photo

Vasil Dimitrov

We're downgrading SAP (NYSE:SAP) to a hold. The stock outperformed the S&P 500 by 25% since our buy rating in mid-November last year and 16% since its 3Q23 earnings. We now think our positive thesis of SAP experiencing

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

