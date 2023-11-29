Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Despite the sharp market rebound this year, investors' attitudes toward new IPOs that debuted in 2023 have been tepid, at best. Even profitable stocks like Instacart (CART) have struggled to garner traction, as investors have piled into the safety of large-cap tech names to drive the rebound.

It's a mistake, in my view, to overlook CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), the fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant concept that went public this year at $22 per share and closed at $44 on its first day of trading. Since then, the stock has struggled to maintain ground, despite strong results released after its IPO.

Data by YCharts

I wrote a bullish opinion on CAVA in August when the stock was trading at similar levels. Now, with another earnings quarter under its belt and a new slew of store openings underway, I continue to see upside for CAVA looking ahead.

Here, in my view, is the core underpinning of the bull case for CAVA:

Room for geographical expansion- CAVA has the strongest presence in the South and in the Mid-Atlantic markets, closer to the company's founding state of Maryland. Its presence on the affluent and health-conscious West Coast, meanwhile, is still to be developed - which is a perfect use for IPO funds.

CAVA has the strongest presence in the South and in the Mid-Atlantic markets, closer to the company's founding state of Maryland. Its presence on the affluent and health-conscious West Coast, meanwhile, is still to be developed - which is a perfect use for IPO funds. No national brand for Mediterranean food yet- In the same way that Chipotle has dominated the fast-casual Mexican space and Panda Express the market for Chinese food, no national brand for Mediterranean food - which is growing tremendously in popularity - exists yet.

In the same way that Chipotle has dominated the fast-casual Mexican space and Panda Express the market for Chinese food, no national brand for Mediterranean food - which is growing tremendously in popularity - exists yet. Wide menu base encourages repeat meals- The diversity of Mediterranean cuisine, ranging from salads to pitas to chicken bowls, makes it possible for loyal customers to visit repeatedly throughout the week and not be bored with the food options.

The diversity of Mediterranean cuisine, ranging from salads to pitas to chicken bowls, makes it possible for loyal customers to visit repeatedly throughout the week and not be bored with the food options. Replicable, profitable business model- CAVA reports ~25% restaurant-level operating margins (excluding corporate overhead), indicating that the company could become quite profitable at scale once it rolls out a larger fleet of restaurants.

The chart below showcases CAVA's store footprint as of the end of Q3; note how sparse the company's presence is so far in the West and Northeast markets, where the company has reported above-company average AUV, which is sales volume per unit for the quarter:

CAVA store footprint (CAVA Q3 earnings deck)

All in all, I remain quite bullish on CAVA as it continues to utilize its IPO funds to roll out a broader store footprint across the U.S. Stay long here and use any dips as buying opportunities.

Q3 download

Let's now go through CAVA's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

CAVA Q3 results (CAVA Q3 earnings deck)

CAVA's revenue grew 26% y/y to $175.5 million, roughly at the same pace as 27% y/y growth in Q2. Underneath this, as shown below, same store restaurant sales grew 14% y/y:

CAVA key metrics (CAVA Q3 earnings deck)

My first and only concern with CAVA's Q3 results is the two-quarter deceleration in same-store sales growth. To me, SRS (and the corresponding increase in AUV) reflects growing popularity in CAVA as a brand irrespective of its chain expansion, and is the key to the company's profitability and operating leverage going forward. The bright side here, however, is that Q3 SRS is still on par with Q4 of last year and higher than the year-ago Q3; in addition, the company is confident enough with its results in the third quarter to boost full-year SRS expectations by 150bps at the midpoint to a new range of 15.0-16.0%, marking Q3 as a legitimate "beat and raise" quarter:

CAVA guidance increase (CAVA Q3 earnings deck)

The company opened 11 net-new stores in Q3, while also increasing the expectation for store openings within 2023 to a new total of 70-73 stores.

From an operational standpoint, the company continues to fine-tune its sourcing and menu operations. It recently brought its production of dips and spreads in-house, which is a key driver to profitability as well as quality assurance. Per CEO Brett Schulman's remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

Among these investments is our vertically integrated production model. By producing our own dips and spreads, we're taking complexity out of our restaurants, improving costs overall and maintaining the quality and integrity of our unique recipes. Across more than 300 locations, CAVA's Crazy Feta is as delicious today as it was when guests of our first full-service CAVA Mezze restaurant fell in love with it. Our new facility in Verona, Virginia, which further builds out these capabilities is on pace to commence operations in Q1 2024. The envelope is complete, the management team has been hired and equipment is being delivered and set in place. Verona, along with our current 30,000 square foot facility in Laurel, Maryland will be able to support at least 750 restaurants as well as our CPG business."

In terms of new menu rollouts, the company is exploring steak - a premium meat offering - with early stage market tests in Dallas and Boston. If results are positive, the company will roll out steak to all of its locations in 2024, potentially increasing average ticket sizes and bringing in new customers.

From a profitability standpoint - lower materials costs, including self-produced dips and spreads as mentioned above, have driven a 190bps reduction in food, beverage, and packing costs as a percentage of revenue. Restaurant-level profit margins of 25.1%, in turn, improved 340bps y/y.

CAVA adjusted EBITDA (CAVA Q3 earnings deck)

And as shown in the chart above, company-level adjusted EBITDA grew by more than 4x to $19.8 million, representing an 11.3% margin - up 780bps y/y.

Valuation and key takeaways

I continue to view CAVA's valuation as quite appealing, with a lower revenue multiple (revenue is the best measure here, as CAVA is still early stage and scaling its store footprint) than other fast-casual and fast-food restaurant comparables. Chipotle, in my view, continues to be the best compare here, and despite CAVA's faster growth profile, the stock trades more than one full turn of revenue lower than the burrito heavyweight.

Data by YCharts

All in all, there's a lot to like about CAVA as it continues to leverage its IPO proceeds to develop its national brand and expand into new markets. Stay long here and wait patiently for the stock to take off.