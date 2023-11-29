Sorapop/iStock via Getty Images

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is set to release earnings on Thursday, December 7, 2023, after the close of the market and the e-signature leader is expected, based off of consensus estimates, to have a good earnings report. However, the firm’s net dollar retention rate has fallen close to 100% in the last quarter and DocuSign likely saw weakening customer monetization in the third-quarter as well. While I still like DocuSign’s product offering, I believe the company’s post-earnings performance and net dollar retention risks justify a cautious outlook!

Previous rating

I previously rated DocuSign as a buy in June due to the company’s good revenue momentum and market-leading position in e-signature solutions: A SaaS Growth Stock With Upside Potential. However, the software company has seen a rather concerning drop in net dollar retention rates in the last quarter and the trend is negative. For this reason, and because DocuSign’s last two earnings releases have induced negative share price momentum, I am being more cautions and I am down-grading to hold ahead of the Q3 earnings release.

Post-pandemic growth normalization

The pandemic boosted DocuSign’s software business which is centered around its core business offering of providing e-Signature solutions for companies that have to sign contracts or are involved in any other kind of legal, accounting and sales work that requires decentralized decision and approval processes.

DocuSign has benefited from pandemic-driven tailwinds which boosted remote work and forced companies to find ways to simplify collaboration processes for its employees, vendors and contract partners. This growth, however, has drastically normalized after the pandemic ended and DocuSign reported only 11% year-over-year revenue growth and a total top line of $669M in the last quarter. Of those revenues, 97% comes from the sale of subscription services.

Key to DocuSign’s growth in the past has been a steady expansion of the company’s corporate client base, with large enterprise accounts being the most lucrative for DocuSign. In the previous quarter, FQ2, DocuSign has added 40k new customers to its platform, 6k of which fell into the coveted enterprise/commercial category. However, headwinds to monetization are offsetting positive revenue effects from a growing customer base.

DocuSign’s net dollar retention rate has a concerning trend

As much as I like DocuSign’s top line momentum, which is chiefly driven by new customers signing on to the firm’s cloud-based collaboration platform, monetization as a whole is weakening. In the past, DocuSign has had no problem signing on new customers, which has been reflected in the chart about the firm's account growth above, but these customers are becoming more and more hesitant to organically grow their spending on DocuSign’s products and services and this could become a problem for DocuSign… and the firm’s shareholders.

The net dollar retention rate/NDRR is a key performance indicator that measures the effectiveness with which software companies are monetizing/ upselling their customers. At its core, the net dollar retention rate measures the percentage retained from a customer base, so a NDRR of 102% shows that customers, on average, raised their spending by 2% year over year. Typically, the net dollar retention rate is adjusted for cancellations.

The problem with DocuSign’s net dollar retention rate is that it is in a down-trend and may very well dropped below 100% for the third-quarter, which is the main reason for my down-grade. A NDRR below 100% would indicate that the company is running into more serious organic revenue growth and monetization issues which may translate to new headwinds for the company’s share price.

Valuation of DocuSign and potential entry price

DocuSign’s shares have shown extreme downside volatility after earnings reports and a 20%+/- move in the share price has not been a rare occurrence in the past. Analysts currently expect a good earnings report as they have raised their EPS estimates for DocuSign's Q3'23 to the upside 17 times compared to 2 downside revisions.

DocuSign’s shares, as of right now, are valued at 3.0X FY 2024 revenues which is below the 1-year average P/S ratio of 3.6X. Adobe (ADBE), a strong rival in the e-signature market, is valued materially higher which is likely due to the fact that analysts expect the company to grow faster going forward. DocuSign is expected to generate 7% revenue growth next year while Adobe is expected to deliver 12% and Adobe is already very profitable.

Risks with DocuSign

Clearly, the biggest risk for DocuSign next week relates to the e-signature company's net dollar retention rate. If the NDRR dropped below 100% in the third-quarter then investors will have to worry about DocuSign’s organic revenue trajectory and potentially more concerning monetization issues. The firm likely continued to add a good amount of new customer accounts, including in enterprise, to its platform in the third-quarter.

Final thoughts

DocuSign’s risk profile ahead of the Q3’23 earnings report on December 7, 2023, is unfavorable, in my opinion, given the company’s year-to-date trend in its net dollar retention rate. A drop below 100% and weakening top line growth would likely result in downward revaluation pressure which is why I am more cautious this time. DocuSign has an attractive product offer for customers, especially in the enterprise market, but I see no indication as to how the firm may have broken the negative NDRR trend in the last quarter. I am now more comfortable sitting on the fence and rate shares of DocuSign as a hold only!