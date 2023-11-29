Eric Francis

Iconic investor and Warren Buffett's right-hand man passes away. (0:15) GDP growth is revised up to 5.2% with inflation revised lower. (1:25) GM boosts dividend, announces buyback. (2:49)

Investing icon Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's right-hand man, passed away Tuesday morning at a hospital in California at the age of 99.

Buffett said: “Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom, and participation.”

Munger was vice chairman of Berkshire (BRK.A) and one of its biggest shareholders, holding some $2.1 billion of stock as of March 2, 2022.

Like Buffett, Munger was born in Omaha, and the team transformed Berkshire Hathaway from a textile manufacturer into a giant conglomerate in a partnership that lasted nearly 60 years. Munger was also a real estate lawyer, a philanthropist, an architect, and the chairman and publisher of the Daily Journal Corp.

Munger was known for his insightful and brash remarks. Among some of his most memorable market quotes are:

“The world is full of foolish gamblers, and they will not do as well as the patient investors.”

“Capitalism without failure is like religion without hell."

“It takes character to sit with all that cash and to do nothing. I didn’t get to be where I am by going after mediocre opportunities.”

And “mimicking the herd invites regression to the mean.”

The soft-landing trade remains intact for now, with Goldilocks revisions for Q3 GDP.

In the second estimates, real GDP growth was revised up to 5.2% from 4.9%. While that would normally scare some inflation hawks, the inflation measure for the quarter were revised down. The core PCE price index, most closely watched by the Fed, was revised down to 2.3% from 2.4%.

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders says that’s “still on higher side if comparing to post-GFC/pre-pandemic, but nowhere near surges in earlier decades (like the 1970s)."

The major averages are higher, led by the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) and Treasury yields continue to slump, with the 10-year (US10Y) down knocking on the door of 4.25%.

Rates markets continue to bet that the Fed can start cutting sooner rather than later, with Fed speakers leaning dovish this week.

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman says the fed funds rate can start coming down as soon as the first quarter.

"What's happening is the real rate of interest, which is what impacts the economy, keeps increasing as inflation declines," Ackman said on The David Rubenstein Show. "What's going to be interesting is what happens when people have to reprice their debt."

"I think that can have sort of a cliff-like effect, and you're certainly seeing that in real estate... I think there's a real risk of a hard landing if the Fed doesn’t start cutting rates pretty soon."

General Motors (GM) reinstated its FY2023 earnings guidance and announced a $10 billion accelerated share repurchase program, along with a 33% increase in its dividend. The company expects to increase its common stock dividend by 3 cents per quarter to 12 cents beginning in 2024.

GM's reinstated guidance includes an estimated $1.1 billion EBIT-adjusted impact from the UAW strike.

Okta's (OKTA) said it found that hackers stole information on all users of its customer support system in a network breach two months ago. The scope of the hack seems to be wider than previously expected. Okta also released its earnings this morning instead of postmarket as planned. It beat on the top and bottom.

Okta said in a statement to Seeking Alpha that, "We have determined that the threat actor downloaded the names and email addresses of all Okta customer support system users.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) was under pressure after the retailer fell short of estimates with its Q3 results. Looking ahead, Dollar Tree sees Q4 revenue of $8.6B to $8.8B vs. $8.7B consensus and EPS of $2.58 to $2.78 vs. $2.58 consensus.

A year-end squeeze could be in the making for stocks.

Hedge fund positioning indicates the potential for short-covering in the last month of the year, but that may simply dent expected equity gains forecasted for 2024.

"Investors trimmed equity exposure in 3Q, but the trifecta of a weak October jobs report, dovish FOMC surprise, and Treasury QRA triggered a strong technical bid for stocks" that forced "both systematic and discretionary (including long-onlys and multi-strat hedge funds) investors to return back to equities," Barclays strategist Venu Krishna wrote in a note.

"In addition, global macro hedge funds remain quite short equities and could get squeezed into reversing course as markets trend higher," Krishna said.