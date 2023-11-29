Sundry Photography

An investor can always derive a relative valuation for a stock, but the issue is always predicting how the stock market will value the equity in the short term. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a prime example of a scenario where aggressive market valuations have led to a massive rise in the stock, not exactly warranted. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the cybersecurity stock, now trading at an even more excessive valuation.

Soaring On AI Hype

CrowdStrike has soared ~50% in the last few months. The company reported solid results after the close with FQ3'24 numbers solidly beating analyst estimates as follows:

The key here is that the stock has already grown more in the last quarter than the company is reporting revenue growth. Such scenarios involve multiple expansion, which aren't sustainable for an extended period.

CrowdStrike did report solid 35% growth in FQ3 with a revenue beat of nearly $9 million. The key here is that revenue continues to slide from growth rates above 40% to start the year and 60% back in FY23.

The company guided FQ4 revenues to grow at ~31% with a revenue target of ~$838 million. In addition, CrowdStrike doesn't forecast the typical budget flush normal for year-end per the CEO on the FQ3'24 earnings call as follows:

However, the macro environment remains challenging with continued increased budget scrutiny, and as a result, we are not expecting to see the typical Q4 budget flush. Balancing these factors, we are maintaining our net new ARR assumptions, which call for in-line to modestly up net new ARR for the full year and double digit year-over-year net new ARR growth in the second half.

The key annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew $223 million in the quarter to $3.15 billion, up slightly from $196 million in the prior quarter. A big aspect of annual revenue growth is the ability to grow new subscription revenue at a faster clip each quarter versus the flat to down numbers in the last year. The $200 million net new quarterly subscription rate drops the growth rate to 25% by this time next year.

AI Hype Needed

CrowdStrike is clearly a leader in the cybersecurity space with over $3 billion in ARR now. The question for investors is the acceptable value to pay for this level of business.

The stock is currently worth $50 billion after the big rally. CrowdStrike trades at a forward EV/S multiple of nearly 16x after factoring in $3 billion in cash while facing decelerating growth rates.

The Charlotte AI generative AI security analyst product is promising, but all enterprise type AI software products aren't reporting massive growth rates. As much as excitement exists in the AI security area, corporate executives still have to approve extra cybersecurity spending and even faster speeds still require corporations to test the new software tools.

The stock has rallied nearly 50% since CrowdStrike reported FQ2 earnings at the end of August, but the financial picture of the company hasn't changed much. The cybersecurity leader guided to FY24 revenues of $3,037 million to $3,048 million.

In essence, CrowdStrike guided up FY24 revenues by around $11 million and the stock soared by ~$17 billion. The stock move can't be justified by the financial projections, and the lack of an AI boost makes CrowdStrike susceptible to a dip.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stock is priced for perfection even as the company continues to run into decelerating growth inherent in the lack of growth in net new ARR growth. The stock needs to rest after the massive rally in the last year that far outstrips the current growth rates while the AI hype isn't helping growth re-accelerate.

Investors should use this recent bonus rally above $210 as an opportunity to exit at the peak with a premium valuation.