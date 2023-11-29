CrowdStrike: Let The Stock Rest
Summary
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has experienced a massive rise in its stock price, driven by aggressive market valuations and AI hype.
- The company reported a solid FQ3 2024 results, but its revenue growth is not keeping up with the stock's growth.
- CrowdStrike stock is currently trading at an excessive valuation and is susceptible to a dip, making it a risky investment.
- Out Fox The Street members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
An investor can always derive a relative valuation for a stock, but the issue is always predicting how the stock market will value the equity in the short term. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a prime example of a scenario where aggressive market valuations have led to a massive rise in the stock, not exactly warranted. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the cybersecurity stock, now trading at an even more excessive valuation.
Soaring On AI Hype
CrowdStrike has soared ~50% in the last few months. The company reported solid results after the close with FQ3'24 numbers solidly beating analyst estimates as follows:
The key here is that the stock has already grown more in the last quarter than the company is reporting revenue growth. Such scenarios involve multiple expansion, which aren't sustainable for an extended period.
CrowdStrike did report solid 35% growth in FQ3 with a revenue beat of nearly $9 million. The key here is that revenue continues to slide from growth rates above 40% to start the year and 60% back in FY23.
The company guided FQ4 revenues to grow at ~31% with a revenue target of ~$838 million. In addition, CrowdStrike doesn't forecast the typical budget flush normal for year-end per the CEO on the FQ3'24 earnings call as follows:
However, the macro environment remains challenging with continued increased budget scrutiny, and as a result, we are not expecting to see the typical Q4 budget flush. Balancing these factors, we are maintaining our net new ARR assumptions, which call for in-line to modestly up net new ARR for the full year and double digit year-over-year net new ARR growth in the second half.
The key annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew $223 million in the quarter to $3.15 billion, up slightly from $196 million in the prior quarter. A big aspect of annual revenue growth is the ability to grow new subscription revenue at a faster clip each quarter versus the flat to down numbers in the last year. The $200 million net new quarterly subscription rate drops the growth rate to 25% by this time next year.
AI Hype Needed
CrowdStrike is clearly a leader in the cybersecurity space with over $3 billion in ARR now. The question for investors is the acceptable value to pay for this level of business.
The stock is currently worth $50 billion after the big rally. CrowdStrike trades at a forward EV/S multiple of nearly 16x after factoring in $3 billion in cash while facing decelerating growth rates.
The Charlotte AI generative AI security analyst product is promising, but all enterprise type AI software products aren't reporting massive growth rates. As much as excitement exists in the AI security area, corporate executives still have to approve extra cybersecurity spending and even faster speeds still require corporations to test the new software tools.
The stock has rallied nearly 50% since CrowdStrike reported FQ2 earnings at the end of August, but the financial picture of the company hasn't changed much. The cybersecurity leader guided to FY24 revenues of $3,037 million to $3,048 million.
In essence, CrowdStrike guided up FY24 revenues by around $11 million and the stock soared by ~$17 billion. The stock move can't be justified by the financial projections, and the lack of an AI boost makes CrowdStrike susceptible to a dip.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stock is priced for perfection even as the company continues to run into decelerating growth inherent in the lack of growth in net new ARR growth. The stock needs to rest after the massive rally in the last year that far outstrips the current growth rates while the AI hype isn't helping growth re-accelerate.
Investors should use this recent bonus rally above $210 as an opportunity to exit at the peak with a premium valuation.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to started finding the best stocks with potential to double and triple in the next few years.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)
Secular tailwinds. The world is growing and going more digital than ever.
$CRWD is key in terms of security. Not adding at this price but won't be selling a single share.