Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 29, 2023 11:49 AM ETPatterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.45K Followers

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call November 29, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Wright - VP of Investor Relations

Don Zurbay - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Barry - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brandon Vazquez - William Blair

Jon Block - Stifel

Jeff Johnson - Baird

Kevin Caliendo - UBS

Sameer Patel - Evercore ISI

Allen Lutz - Bank of America

John Stansel - JPMorgan

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Patterson Companies, Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to welcome John Wright, VP of Investor Relations, to begin the call. John, over to you.

John Wright

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for participating in Patterson Companies fiscal 2024 second quarter conference call. Joining me today are Patterson President and Chief Executive Officer, Don Zurbay; and Patterson Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Barry. After a review of our results and outlook by management, we will open the line to your questions. Before we begin, let me remind you that certain comments made during this conference call are forward-looking in nature and subject to certain risks and uncertainties. These factors, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, are discussed in detail in our Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage you to review this material. In addition, comments about the markets we serve, including growth rates and market shares, are based upon the company's internal analysis and estimates. The content of this conference call contains time sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, November 29, 2023. Patterson undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call. Also, a financial slide presentation can be found in the Investor Relations section of our Web

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PDCO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PDCO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.