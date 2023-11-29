Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Presents at 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (Transcript)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference November 29, 2023 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Griffith - EVP and CFO

Paul Burton - Chief Medical Officer

Justin Claeys - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Umer Raffat

It’s pleasure to have Amgen management with us today. I feel like between Sean [ph] and myself covering Amgen for, like, 14 years now, I have not seen this type of setup come up in terms of pipeline readouts for Amgen, in a long time.

So, I’m very curious what’s on top of your mind, Peter. I want to jump right into it.

Peter Griffith

Great, Umer. Well, thank you for inviting us, with me today, Paul Burton, our Chief Medical Officer; Justin Claeys, our Vice President of Investor Relations. So, we’re delighted to be here, and strong execution driving innovation at speed and scale.

So, three points to make there, following up on what you shared with the group. We’ve closed Horizon. We’ve added rare disease business, demonstrating our willingness to pursue the best innovation, whether it’s internal or external. And second, to your point, driving our pipeline, rapidly advancing a number of first-in-class, best-in-class medicines through our organic pipeline, including three Breakthrough Therapy designations, two of which came in the third quarter. And then finally, our volume-driven growth, evidence of the value physicians are seeing in prescribing our innovative medicines, to seriously ill patients.

So what did that do? That resulted in 4% revenue growth in the third quarter, 6% non-GAAP EPS growth. And our volume growth was 11% worldwide. Underneath that was 12% volume growth outside the United States, inside of that 27% volume growth in our JPAC region. We updated guidance to $28.0 billion to $28.4 billion on revenue for the year, remembering that Horizon comes in effective October 6th, the close date. We raised the bottom of the range on EPS, raised the midpoint. We’re now at $18.20 to $18.80 a share for 2023 and increased the dividend 10% to $2.13.

But to your point, record sales of seven brands, both EVENITY, and BLINCYTO, greater than 50% growth, year-over-year in the third quarter. Repatha, workhorse, cardiovascular, 31% growth year-over-year in the third quarter, 44% volume growth.

Now, let’s turn to the oncology pipeline. We’ve got Dr. Burton with us today. I’m sure you’ll have a lot of questions around that. At ESMO, we talked about tarlatamab, a positive potentially registrational enabling medicine for small cell lung cancer, Breakthrough Therapy designation. We announced top-line results for LUMAKRAS and Vectibix. Vectibix is our medicine in colorectal cancer, and that combination is for metastatic colorectal cancer.

And then finally, BLINCYTO, moving on to earlier lines -- and BLINCYTO, we like to remind our colleagues that that’s the first BiTE out, the first bispecific T-cell engager for B-cell, and the new indication of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. We’re very excited about that for patients and moving that -- working with regulators and moving that into earlier lines of treatment.

And let’s finish up in that pipeline with xaluritamig, for prostate cancer. Again, another bispecific T-cell engager. So both xaluritamig and tarlatamab, our bispecific T-cell engagers showing unequivocal activity in solid tumors, very exciting for patients and, of course, good news for the oncology pipeline. And let’s just finish up on 193 -- AMG 193, first -in-class MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, and we’ve seen activity in six solid tumors. The four late stage programs we have, we certainly will talk, I’m sure, about maridebart cafraglutide, now known as maritide, formerly AMG 133.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Umer Raffat

Which drug is that? I’ve never heard of that one.

Peter Griffith

We’ve all stipulated to maritide now. I think it’s because they got nervous when I showed up and started talking about maridebart cafraglutide, because they figured at some point I’d trip on that one, but I haven’t yet too much. But that’s the obesity drug. We just finished up, Phase 2, enrollment and look for top data in the back half of ‘24.

Number two, olpasiran, Lp(a) molecule. We think it’s a first-in-class, best-in-class, good data so far, but we’ll see what happens in the investigation. Phase 3 cardiovascular outcome trial on that rapidly enrolling.

Three, we’ve got indications we’re exploring on TEZSPIRE, including in COPD. And just finally to wrap it up, rocatinlimab, first -in-class, OX40 monoclonal antibody, being studied for, severe, atopic dermatitis, of which we think there’s about 30 million patients around the world, maybe 10 million or so, which are addressable. We’re excited. We like what we see. First and foremost, Umer, as always, starting with the patients. So at Amgen, we’re now up to over 26,000 colleagues with those who joined us from Horizon, we’re working hard advancing that pipeline organically.

Umer Raffat

Excellent. There’s a lot to unpack there, so I want to go one-by-one. Peter, maybe just to kick things off on the -- because it’s a big R&D year coming up, there’s an expectation for some R&D increase into next year, and very much more modest is how consensus is thinking about it. How are you thinking about sort of -- and this is not necessarily a ‘25, ‘26 guidance per se, but how are you broadly thinking about the R&D resource allocation that Amgen would have to do to fund some of the pipeline developments?

Peter Griffith

I think that’s a really fair question. And I think this year we’ve increased our guide for non-GAAP R&D. I think we’ve increased it up to about 10% year-over-year. And that’s indicative of what we see, Umer, in this pipeline. We think it’s very important to expand and accelerate in these opportunities that we have in front of us.

Umer Raffat

So you’re not going to underfund just for any ratios?

Peter Griffith

We recognize this. We guide and have guided and are maintaining that guide of roughly 50% operating margin in ‘23. But we realize, and we’ve shared this with investors and we want to make sure our colleagues understand that when there’s opportunities like we have right now, we’re going to address those. We’re going to do everything we can in prioritization and productivity to reallocate that money from other functions into research and development. We’re good at that at Amgen. Certainly, generative AI and so forth offers us opportunities to do that. But we realize it’s very important to fund these and move them along, and we are committed to that at Amgen.

Umer Raffat

So that’s number one. The other one is, from a SG&A perspective. Again, I’m just thinking broad strokes right now. Obviously, 2023 to 2024, there’s the horizon SG&A which gets added on. But beyond that, consensus is generally just assuming flattish in part because of some of the Prolia, actually, low expectations that are modeled in the way they have been. Is there any broad strokes on SG&A medium-term as you think about any pushes and pulls to think about?

Peter Griffith

Just think about this year. I think this year, we’re also anticipating OpEx overall up about 10%. I think we said about half of that is Horizon, and so as we go through the year. So we always watch SG&A very carefully. What I would say on that, Umer, and this is a really good question, is, that we see an opportunity here to continue to invest in some of the in line portfolio, too, which comes through there.

We’ve indicated to investors, in fact, at the end of second quarter, with Repatha and even Otezla, that we’re in the market and we’re investing in those because we think we’re in a position of strength to go at those in terms of the capital that we have to invest in those. We expect those investments to continue into the first half of ‘24, and we think those are really important also. And as long as we’re kind of on that, on the expense side, I would just drop down into OI&E just really quickly for a minute. And we guided to about $700 million or so in the fourth quarter, and we see that. And as we indicated, we believe that run rate will continue in 2024 in OI&E, and we’ve looked at a few of the models out there, and we’ve seen that we don’t think everybody’s recognized that yet, but our capital structure is a little bit different right now.

We expect to end the year with a significant amount more debt than we did when we started it. We raised about $28 billion to fund Horizon. So, it’s important to remember that’s coming into the non-GAAP OI&E, in the fourth quarter and also into ‘24. So that’s how we think about the expense structure. At Amgen will always continue to be as efficient and effective as we possibly can.

And number one capital allocation, number one capital allocation in the capital hierarchy is innovation, both internal and external. And so, we’ll remain committed to that.

Justin Claeys

I wanted to just pick up on one point. I think it’s important. So, -- and I know, Umer, you’ve been following us for a long time. So you might recall that almost 10 years ago now, we did a business review in 2014, and we talked about significantly increasing our margin into 2018. And one of the elements of that was this idea that Peter mentioned of a productivity program across the Company. And so really that was in anticipation of an environment where prices would be going down over time. So then you have a bit of a conundrum, right? How do you grow the business? How do you invest and grow volumes while you’re facing reducing prices? So what the company did, again, a long time ago and it’s been executing on is this idea of a productivity program where each year leaders look across the business. They figure out a way to streamline processes to get more done for less. And as Peter said, AI provides kind of a nice lever in that regard as well.

So just wanted to -- it’s something that maybe goes a little bit under the radar because it’s not really sexy. It’s just blocking and tackling. But that’s what frees up resources and allows us to really plow money back into the business.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Very helpful. I want to tie this now towards bigger picture as well. But just before I do, historically, I remember one of the points I’ve discussed with you, Justin, with Arvind, has been, on average, Amgen would do about $4 billion worth of buybacks. Obviously there’s some leverage right now and the Horizon deal is just getting closed. That’s not something that’s anytime soon. But, Peter, how are you sort of broadly thinking about that? Again, this is not a 2024 question, but medium-term, when could Amgen be in a position to start getting back in that direction again?

Peter Griffith

Well, prior to going as Vice President of Investor Relations, Justin was a Treasurer. So I’ll suggest to him that he’ll cover that capital structure question, which we thoroughly interrogate all the time. It’s a very fair question. Justin?

Justin Claeys

Yes. You’re giving me flashbacks to when we were meeting with the rating agencies and staring into their eyes.

Peter Griffith

Well, if he was meeting with rating agencies, Umer, he’d have a tie on this morning.

Justin Claeys

That’s right. Yes. No, thanks, Umer. And I mean, I guess first point is that I think Amgen has quite a track record of returning capital to shareholders. And it’s been, obviously, share repurchases in the early days of Amgen and then a blend of dividends going forward. At the time of the Horizon announcement, we obviously wanted to be thoughtful and we wanted to be helpful to our investors of how to think about the capital structure. We knew this would be an important question.

So the first thing we did is we actually laid out how we think about debt and leverage. So, we shared our 2022 debt to EBITDA ratio, which was 3.2, which we hadn’t previously done. And then what we committed in the various communications is that we would turn to that same debt to EBITDA ratio by the end of 2025. So that kind of frames up the deleveraging, if you will.

Umer Raffat

So for the next couple of years, repurchase is not the first priority.

Justin Claeys

Yes. And I would say that maybe the way to think about it is, our practice has been year-by-year to give guidance on share repo. So, we’ll obviously have more to say on our earnings call for next year on that.

Umer Raffat

Got it.

Justin Claeys

And sorry, just last point, Umer. We did also say at the business review last year that we would have a payout ratio of greater than 60% through the decade, and that would be in both share repo and dividends, and that certainly holds. And we’re off to a good -- we’re on a good track to meet or exceed that.

Umer Raffat

Excellent. And as I sort of bring it all together then, the big lever from a P&L perspective and, again, I have a lot of R&D specific stuff to get into, but just to round out the P&L. The biggest lever now, in my opinion, is obviously the Prolia XGEVA where, in my opinion, there’s a very extreme position being modeled for consensus, which is the Amgen 10-K, which guides to the very first patent, which is 2025, and that’s what’s being modeled in for erosion. Over the years, I’ve always learned Amgen, Amgen and Amgen’s lawyers. So I realized there’s patent estate all the way out to mid-2030s on Prolia XGEVA franchise. I realize there’s only so much you can say on this broader topic, but I can already see in core dockets that you guys are fighting this pretty hard against the biosimilar players that are going after this opportunity. How are you guys thinking about, as a base case, what a realistic launch scenario for -- look like, because to me 2025 seems very unrealistic?

Peter Griffith

Well, this is a really important question because it’s the bone franchise. And we believe in the long-term growth outlook there, Umer, we feel good about progress that we’ve made in the bone franchise. And each year, as you said, we provide the disclosures in the 10-K. I would encourage our colleagues to look through that thoroughly. We don’t -- our outlook assumes multiple entrants after the LOE in ‘25. So, that’s how we think about it.

But I would add to all of you, EVENITY is coming on very strong. And so, when we think about EVENITY, as I mentioned earlier, greater than 50% growth in the third quarter year-over-year. This is a bone strengthener. And I think in the United States, we see, just so I get the numbers right here, we see about 3 million patients in the U.S. treated for postmenopausal osteoporosis, about 40% and a higher risk for fracture. And only 6% of those right now are on a bone strengthener.

So we feel great about EVENITY. And we see that as a key part of our franchise through the end of the decade and beyond. And we see Prolia is continuing to be an important component of our bone franchise going forward. But we don’t anticipate pulling a rabbit out of the hat on this or anything along those lines. We think good, steady growth. We’ll play really hard on Prolia because we think it’s really a terrific medicine. But EVENITY is coming on strong. So the bone franchise is very important to us. We’ll continue to invest in that, and we’re looking forward.

I think this year we’re going to deliver Prolia to over 7 million patients around the world. So, what a fantastic medicine for those with osteoporosis disease!

Umer Raffat

Peter, I’m forgetting this. I don’t know if you were at Amgen when the 2030 guidance was given out, but consensus is -- forget how much it’s off. It’s nothing like the Amgen expectation on 2030 from an EPS perspective. I realized when that guidance was given out, some of the key drivers of that were very different than the drivers that we’re about to talk about on the pipeline front. And again, pipeline evolves, data evolves. As we sit here today, where do you see the biggest disconnect between -- consensus is just flat on EPS, and you guys are talking about a potential 50% to 75% higher EPS. Where do you see the biggest disconnect?

Peter Griffith

Great question. So, I went back, and I keep at home, but it’s a mountain slide. For those of you -- it’s been described as the mountain slide, the lasagna slide, the spaghetti chart, any number of various descriptions. At the end of the day, it’s really the components of what we talked about in February of 2022 on our growth trajectory to 2030. So, we’ve said all along, we feel we’re on track to meet our 2030 objectives, and that horizon is additive to that. So I want to make that very, very clear.

The first part of the chart was the pipeline, and it was LUMAKRAS, TEZSPIRE and the rest of the pipeline. So as we sit here today, and I think we’ll probably spend a significant amount of the time, Dr. Burton, on the pipeline and the wonderful news there for patients, first and foremost. We feel really strongly that the pipeline’s continuing to evolve in a very positive way for patients and as a result of that, for shareholders going forward.

Biosimilars, we talked about a 21 base of about $2 billion, more than doubling that by 2030. That continues to be a strong area. We think buy and bill is a good place for us there. We’ll continue to focus on that. As we say about biosimilars, it’s new molecules and new markets that we’ll go into that will continue to drive that.

Umer, Repatha. Okay? Repatha grew again 31%. It printed a great quarter. But the most important thing is cardiovascular disease is the number one killer on the face of the planet. We’ve got 90% coverage now with payers in the United States. We feel this is a really important advance going forward, and we’re working really hard. We’re inflecting into the primary care physicians now out of the cardiologists, not out of, but in addition to the cardiologists. Otezla, even though it’s had some challenges here and a little bit of a flattening, if you will, with some of the competition coming in both from the free drug, from the topicals a little bit earlier in the year and the other oral that came in with some free drug there. We are confident in Otezla. We’re spending on it. We think there’s a great opportunity between the mild and the severe indications there. It’s the only systemic that is available for that, so we continue to invest in that. So, we remain confident in that.

The rest of the currently marketed pipeline that we had back in ‘22, BLINCYTO, I mentioned, is up 50%. We’ll talk with Dr. Burton about moving that into earlier indications. The hem-onc portfolio, I believe, is up about -- was up about 16% in the quarter, year-over-year. And so we’ve -- TEZSPIRE’s grew rapidly. I think in the third quarter, it was up to about $161 million of product sales. So, there’s a lot of really good news. We like breadth and depth. It’s going well.

And then we have a portfolio of other products. They’re declining a little bit. But as we shared at Business Review Day, the decline in biologics tends to be a slower erosion than others. So, we like that profile, too. It adds cash flow that we can then reinvest into the pipeline.

On top of all that, rare disease business, and we feel good about that. We like that as the 4th leg of the stool. So, we think that’s additive going through to 2031 and beyond. So, we like the picture. We think it’s an execution story now. We think we’ve got the cards in hand, and it’s time for us, and we’ve always been really good at execution, and we’re doubling down on that and going to work really hard for patients and shareholders.

Umer Raffat

I don’t know this, and I don’t recall seeing this, but I’d be curious. Is there any management compensation tied to the long term EPS targets and the 2030 guidance targets?

Peter Griffith

We have -- and again, it’s in the proxy. We tend to have three-year on our long-term investment.

Umer Raffat

But that three-year is kind of backing its way towards the 2030?

Peter Griffith

It keeps rolling, keeps rolling. And I can assure you, we think at Amgen, really in four time frames. So just to take one more minute, then I’ll let you get to Dr. Burton. We think about the current year, and we focus on that. We need to achieve that. We think about the forward 12 quarters, because all of you ask us what’s going to happen with what -- with maybe expiries and significant events in the next three quarters -- so next three years or 12 -- forward 12 quarters, if you will. We think about through 2031 now, and then we think beyond that.

In February ‘22, we talked about BioNext. We talked about our targeted protein degradation, our induced proximity platform and moving that forward. So, we think about those four time frames. How do we allocate capital? How do we manage the business? We’re always thinking that way. It’s really important. That’s how the top of the house thinks at Amgen. And when we think about that, we’re always fully committed first to patients and then, of course, to creating value for staff and shareholders after that. But that’s how we think about it, Umer.

We always think long term, but at the same time, we hold those, if you will, as F. Scott Fitzgerald said, those opposing thoughts in our mind to make sure we’re allocating capital and managing the business for all four of the time frames.

Umer Raffat

Well, maybe that’s a good segue of having now laid the sort of a broad strokes around the P&L to transition to R&D side of it. AMG 133, I still don’t know what its actual name is, but, that’s all I know, but your GIPR antibody. The first question that’s coming up, and maybe this is where I want to kick things off is, and we’ll talk about efficacy, we’ll talk about the durability and all of those things. But a question that’s percolated in a lot of investor conversations has been around bone density changes, especially as it relates to -- and I don’t know where this has come up very much, but there’s some preclinical paper -- there’s a couple of preclinical papers that surface quite rapidly, if you Google this and which talk about GIPR, agonism would be associated with bone density preservation, but antagonism, which is the Amgen approach, would presumably, have a theoretical risk of bone density changes. And it’s actually created a little bit of a question mark then, heading into the Phase 2 readout next year, there’s some risk around bone and fracture and things along those lines. So, I’d be just curious how you guys are thinking about that broadly, and to what extent do you have any visibility on a pooled blinded basis on the ongoing study.

Paul Burton

So, AMG 133, as Peter said, maridebart cafraglutide. So we call it maritide for obvious reasons internally. Subcutaneous injection molecule given every 4 weeks, combines two parts. Right? As you say, GIPR being antagonized. So, let’s take the first part around fractures.

We have not seen any fracture risk in preclinical studies, at all. Now clearly, we need to assess that in larger human studies, which we’re obviously doing, and we’ll pay careful attention to that. But I can tell you that through the decode part of Amgen, which you know is our very powerful human data engine that we acquired some years ago. We’ve been able to do huge individual human-based studies, 350,000 people, where we can look at individuals who have that variant, who don’t have GIPR. So, it kind of parallels what we’re seeing with the molecule, what we’re doing with the molecule in real life.

When we do those analyses, we don’t see any increased fracture risk. And we can even and have enriched that analysis population for people with postmenopausal osteoporosis. So we can we can really tailor the analysis to address that question, at least in the real world, to the best of our ability today, is there a fracture, there does not appear to be one.

Now, maybe just on the interim, should we talk about the interim analysis?

Umer Raffat

Yes.

Peter Griffith

So we’ve done -- maybe just stepping back briefly. We’ve done a Phase 1 study, as you know. When we take maritide, we looked at a range of doses from 140 milligrams out to 420 milligrams. At day 29, we saw a 5.3% reduction in weight loss. At day 29, that’s impressive. Out of day 85, we saw a 14.5% reduction in weight loss. So even in Phase 1, it shows clear, what we believe is to be differentiated and impressive clinical effectiveness.

We’re in Phase 2 now. There’s a study that’s already enrolled nearly 600 people, and it includes people who have diabetes and those who don’t have diabetes, so it’s broad. We have an unblinded data monitoring committee who review the data frequently, and the message has clearly been continue the study as planned, so that’s very reassuring.

We will, Umer, to your point, perform an unblinded interim analysis next year. That’s planned, and it’s important because it will allow us to then really think about the Phase 3 design. One thing I would make a clear point for people to take away is, I don’t think there should be an expectation of a rapid Phase 3 start following that interim analysis.

We’re doing the interim. We want the study to maintain its rigor. So, we won’t be talking about the data openly at that time publicly because the study will be ongoing. And it’s not a go, no go decision point. It really is, let’s see now what a larger population of patients shows us, get as much data as we can, and then use that in a very data-based way to inform Phase 3 study design, which we’ll do internally. We know it’s fast moving as a space. We believe we have a molecule here with clear differentiated effectiveness. We want to go quickly, but we want to go rigorously and thoughtfully as well.

Umer Raffat

Got it. Okay, makes sense. And the Phase 3 gating factor being you need 52-week data. Is that what FDA requires? That’s why interim could not inform the Phase 3 initiation?

Paul Burton

I think the interim analysis will certainly inform our Phase 3 design around…

Umer Raffat

Doses and all that?

Peter Griffith

Yes, doses, dosing frequency. Then what -- I think, look, what is important are a few things. One is, I would say we’re really at the infancy of weight control as an industry and our understanding, also of what people want. So velocity of weight loss, magnitude of weight loss and durability of effect are clear. We want to be able to balance all of that across a broad patient population.

And we also recognize that these are going to be very large studies. Peter mentioned that they’re going to be big studies to do. We’re going to have a very large safety database that will then continue into the real world. So, I think the goal of the interim is to get as much data as we possibly can to then design a robust, large platform of studies as we go forward.

Umer Raffat

Can we speak to the weight loss kinetics data from data seen to date? And I ask that in particular, because there’s a lot of question marks around what’s the sort of peak weight loss you guys can get to? I know there were -- I think it was three injections, and you got to mid-teens. But the question really is we saw, Ozempic and Trulicity in the mid-teens, we saw Mounjaro approach about 20, and we now have, CagriSema approaching mid-20s. Could Amgen be competitive with that mid-20s bar? Do you anticipate that to be something that the Phase 2 should be able to show us?

Paul Burton

Yes. Yes. We do. I mean, again, look at day 29, just over 5%, that’s important. By day 85, over 14%, as you said. We’re exploring different doses, different dosing regimens, duration of dosing. So, yes, we believe that we have a differentiated and highly effective molecule here.

Justin Claeys

And just to add one point there, Paul. When we think about the potential differentiation or the applicability of maritide, obviously, weight loss percentage is one component, but we think there’s many other factors that are important. I mean, as Paul mentioned, the dosing is we’re studying -- we had monthly in the Phase 1. We’re looking at different dosing options in Phase 2. To the extent that there’s challenges in real world compliance today with existing therapies, that could be an important feature as well. So obviously, while we know there’s a lot of focus on the weight loss percentage, we would maybe encourage folks to not look solely at that parameter.

Umer Raffat

That makes a lot of sense. Remind me, I was looking back at the Phase 1, these were non-diabetics. Is that right?

Paul Burton

Yes. Principally, yes.

Umer Raffat

These are non-diabetics. So when we talk about mid twenties weight loss, are we referring to obese? Because I know obese always track a little ahead of diabetics. Could diabetics get to mid-20s as well on weight loss?

Paul Burton

Look, I think, honestly, we’ll have to wait and see the data. I would think it’s feasible, but we’ll have to wait and see the data.

Umer Raffat

Okay. And is there any reason to expect A1C for whatever reason, not being as competitive on this, or no reason to think that?

Paul Burton

No. I think, when we think about the breadth of the people that we really want to study in Phase 3, there’s a couple of groups we go after. One is people with obesity and an important medical condition, for example, heart failure, where you can target a study to look at a heart failure endpoint and you improve outcome by obesity management.

The other is to take an obese population who have coexisting comorbidities like, pre-diabetes or a raised A1C diabetes, sleep apnea, things like that. Can you, as corollary collateral impact, improve those outcomes? I think we can. I think there’s certainly opportunity to do that.

Umer Raffat

Got it. So, in the ongoing trial right now, and it’s clear we talked about the weight loss aspects of it. I know you referred to various dosing regimens as well. So, my understanding is there was only two cohorts, A or B, in the ongoing study?

Paul Burton

Diabetic and non-diabetic. B is diabetic.

Umer Raffat

So embedded within each cohort is different doses and different regimens. Is that right?

Paul Burton

Yes. It’s right. Multiple arms. So we’ll be able to study a broad range. And, as Justin mentioned as well, we are going to look at less frequent dosing, whether that’s in the initial setting as we go out.

Umer Raffat

And when we think about less frequent dosing, I remember there was the graph you guys showed where you dose till day 90, and then you put on values. Three follow-ups until day 210. I don’t know if they were exactly at a one month follow-up or a little longer than that. But the first time point after day 90 when the drug was off was about a month after. The effect was very much sustained, which to me implies that every two months could be possible. The second time point after, which would then imply two months after the last dose, I noticed it was starting to tick back up. So that implies to me, perhaps, quarterly may not be possible, at least for induction. For maintenance, it may be. I’d be curious how you guys think about the possibility of a quarterly regimen?

Paul Burton

Look, I think, compliance, adherence, perseverance will be important, but balancing optimal dosing regimens with clinical benefit is key to us. Peter mentioned that. We think about the patient first and what can we do.

Peter Griffith

And just the general caveat, too. Obviously, the Phase 1 data was exciting and informative, but pretty small patient numbers there, so we’ll have a lot more information coming out of Phase 2.

Paul Burton

Yes. Maintained out to day 150. I think that’s an important takeaway. Let’s see what the bigger clinical experience in Phase 2 now gives us.

Umer Raffat

What commercial feedback are you guys hearing on this broadly? If you can have a quarterly increment?

Justin Claeys

Yes. I mean, I think we’re…

Umer Raffat

I don’t think market understands the potential for that right now.

Justin Claeys

Yes. It’s a question we get a lot is, is there room for a third player and how might, maritide fit in with the other options. And we do feel like the different dosing profile could be a differentiated about maritide?

Umer Raffat

Is there YTE substitutions on the Fc? Is that how it’s doing it, or it’s not half life related? It’s just the continuity of the weight loss?

Paul Burton

I think it’s -- yes, I mean, look, I think, to be honest, answers to questions like that I think will also come out of Phase 2. Again, I would say I think we’re really at the infancy of understanding how these medicines, molecules will work in patients, how they bring about their differentiated effects.

Umer Raffat

Got it. But the half life of the antibody was sub one month. That was clear. So I always assumed it was not some YTE substitution or anything like that.

Paul Burton

No. That’s right.

Umer Raffat

Okay. It’s just the PD effect, could help it last two or perhaps three months.

Paul Burton

Yes.

Umer Raffat

And that could also differ between induction versus maintenance?

Paul Burton

It could. Yes.

Umer Raffat

Okay. That makes sense. That’s very interesting. That, actually -- did not appreciate that much. There was one moderate AE in Phase 1, literally one on the 140 and the 280 doses. Do we know what that was, if there was anything of relevance to know?

Paul Burton

No. I mean, I think the important point is that the unblinded data monitoring committee continues to look at data safety and the effectiveness as well. It says the study should continue as planned.

Umer Raffat

And anything on cardio stuff? Because we know heart rate elevations, arrhythmias are something that’s been known with…?

Paul Burton

Nothing really to comment on at this time.

Umer Raffat

Could that conversely be a differentiator? Because I know it’s been a common finding with other important programs?

Justin Claeys

Potentially. Again, I think let’s look at the four data set when we have it, as Peter said, next year, and we’ll learn more.

Umer Raffat

So maybe that’s a good segue then into the mystery oral. We have a hypothesis on what that is. One of my colleagues is here. We were looking through some of your patent filings, so we’re not going to put you on the spot on whether it’s a delta-5 desaturase or not. But what I can ask you is in the ongoing Phase 1, it seems like one cohort was dropped in the single ascending dose. And to me, if somebody ever asked me if a 5th dosing cohort is dropped in the SAD portion of a study. I’m always assuming an MTD was hit perhaps, but I know this question came up on the last earnings call as well. How are you guys characterizing sort of the progression of that Phase 1?

Paul Burton

Look. We do Phase 1 studies to dose range and find, and I’ve been doing drug development for a long time. What I’ve learned is that you have to be adaptable. And we had cover of the doses that we wanted to explore. And you do a Phase 1 study to get a sense of is the drug generally safe? Does it have effectiveness? And that’s what we’re doing. So, we may drop doses, arms. We may add arms. That’s just the nature of drug development. I don’t think there’s anything else to read into it.

Umer Raffat

I guess, as you’re thinking about -- broadly speaking, about this oral end development, it doesn’t have to be a 15% or a 20% weight loss. Is that a framework you guys are running with as well? It could be a 5% to 10% weight loss and just be additive to some of the oral GLPs that are being in development? Are you thinking of it like that?

Paul Burton

Justin might want to comment as well. The one thing I would say again is I really do believe we’re at the infancy. We’re right at the takeoff. What do people out there in the real world want in terms of weight management, and how does that change if you have important comorbidities, severe diseases? I think there’s plenty of room to think about all sorts of different weight loss strategies and management approaches with medicines that are less profound, greater, different durations. And balancing that will be, I think, the most important thing.

Justin Claeys

Yes. Totally agree with that, Paul. And I think you said it well. It’s not a single parameter that we’re solving for, which is the whole -- the overall, profile of the program. And given how heterogeneous -- I mean, if you look at the patient numbers, they’re staggering. So we have to believe that there’s going to be many subpopulations who might have different solutions.

Umer Raffat

Interesting, different subpopulations, so with different comorbidities and how some of these programs could be positioned for that. So it doesn’t even have to necessarily be an oral for all obesity, for example?

Paul Burton

No.

Justin Claeys

I mean, if you look at some of the numbers, I think, one that we’ve seen that’s in the public literature is over 650 million obese people in the world. So obviously, that’s not going to be a disease for all those people.

Umer Raffat

I see. I see. And if I may just expand on that just a little more. How much visibility from a safety and the trial progression perspective do you guys have right now, knowing that it’s Phase 1, so this is not necessarily some double blind randomized trial per se? How much visibility do you have on that right now?

Paul Burton

Well, look, we obviously scrupulously monitor and oversee the study constantly. We look at blinded clinical events and safety events as well. As Dave said, it’s a Phase 1 study. We’re trying to get a handle on how this molecule performs in people. So, we intensely follow it, but, can’t really point.

Umer Raffat

From a safety perspective, at least, like I said, where I kind of started this conversation that one arm is dropped. It could be for any number of reasons, but it’s not -- simply assuming that, oh, it’s because there’s a clear DLT or MT, that can’t be a base case in interpreting something like that? There’s like a safety observation in the works.

Paul Burton

Well, look, as I say, we do these studies to dose range and to dose find and to get a sense of, are we covering the target sufficiently? And that’s what we wanted to do, and that’s why we made the changes.

Umer Raffat

And in terms of prioritization, I got to believe at some point you always sit down, Peter, and you’re like, well, what? We’re going to invest in R&D, but even then there’s limitations to the direction we can go. Is there, like, a blank check on anything obesity program related, or is there a prioritization, or is there populations that haven’t been selected? How are you guys thinking about that as you’re having some of these discussions?

Peter Griffith

I’m glad you asked that question. I was thinking about that earlier when you asked the question about how we are viewing R&D investment the next couple of years. And we would just view this as a situation where really for patients, we need to explore as many indications as might make sense. So, we are viewing this as an area where we will expand and accelerate…

Umer Raffat

So the bar could be different?

Peter Griffith

The bar could absolutely be different.

Umer Raffat

In terms of willingness to allocate?

Peter Griffith

That’s correct.

Umer Raffat

And from an internal perspective, is it fair to say 133 is the flagship program internally, and then oral evolves depending on how it does, maybe position in certain populations? In an ideal world, if you had an oral combination partner with it, it could be perhaps position for all. But is 133 is the mainstay oral, maybe for subpopulations?

Peter Griffith

Well, I think right now we’re focused on 133. But we really see this as we’ve said previously too, Umer, is a platform opportunity. And I think what Justin said, what Paul mentioned, too, you know, there’s many subpopulations, there’s many aspects to this, in terms of comorbidities and so forth. So, we want to be flexible and adapt to the situations. And as we’ve said, we’re prepared. Number one capital allocation is invest in the best innovation, internal or external. So we’re going to push ahead on this in a very strong way.

I would say right now, maritide or AMG 133 is really on the top of the priority list, making sure that we fund that and accelerate it according to what Paul and our development group and so forth come to us with in terms of the ideas that we need to pursue.

Umer Raffat

So Peter, obviously, you approach these things from a CFO perspective but also a bit from biz dev perspective as well. But I’m just curious between yourself, David Reese, Paul, has there been a conversation that look, in first half next year, we have this non-incretin oral data in-house? Maybe there’s a possibility for an external transaction where we have some sort of a collaboration or something of that sort with an oral GLP, and that’s like a fixed dose combo of sorts, which we could structure into a larger program. Has there been considerations along those lines, or is that not a direction you guys are going down?

Peter Griffith

I would click up one notch on this and just share with our colleagues, and with you, Umer, that we’re always focused from a business development perspective with a very wide aperture. So we’re always thinking, how should we pursue what’s out there? And when you think about business development opportunities at Amgen, we’re structurally agnostic, whether it’s collaboration or licensing or acquisition, we’re structurally agnostic. We’ve got a really strong program there. So, it’s really, Dave Reese, Murdo, myself, Paul, we all participate in how we’re looking at opportunities out there and that’s led by Rachna Khosla, our Senior Vice President of Business Development, been with the Company over 10 years and does a great job with her group of seeing what’s out there in terms of opportunities and integrating that into our internal thinking.

So, it’s a very -- when we say our first capital allocation is the best innovation, internal and external, we really mean it because we want to find the best out there, obtain it, and bring it in. So we just want everybody to rest assured that’s how we’re viewing this opportunity.

Umer Raffat

Makes sense. Paul, I’m sure you’ve looked at some of the data sets that are emerging for oral GLPs. There’s some one-off ALT observations. Companies are reasonably comfortable with that regardless, they’re dosing through those. Do you think there’s scope for differentiation with your oral on safety versus some of the other oral obesity data sets that we’ve seen over the last couple years?

Paul Burton

Yes, I think is a simple answer. Again, we’re early. We’re only in Phase 1. We still have a long ways to go, I think, to increase that data set and really understand. And again, I go back to that point of, we’re right at the start here, as Justin said it. It’s such a huge unmet need, obesity alone, obesity with comorbidities, severe disease. So many -- I think there’s so much optionality here.

Umer Raffat

And so, comorbidity is one of the ones that comes to mind, obviously, especially with this type of mechanism for your oral, could be more liver fat or NASH like indications with obesity, things along those lines?

Paul Burton

Yes. I think as Peter said, look, we think very, very broadly about the opportunities here, whether that’s NASH, NAFLD, any combination...

Umer Raffat

Maybe then transitioning past obesity because you have a little bit of other pipeline as well. As much as that’s the only one people are going to care about now. You have a Phase 3 trial of an OX40 program. I surprise when you get almost no questions on it. I know, one of your competitors is very-focused on that target as well. They’re a little behind. But one of the data -- one of the differentiations I did notice in the emerging data for your Phase 2 program -- and your Phase 2, it was, there were more -- there was -- when I looked at that safety table, it reminded me of the safety table for a COVID vaccine in terms of the fever and chills. I’m curious, to what extent is that a true patient observation and how important is that to a patient experience, and could that be a very important commercial differentiator, you guys versus competitors? Because that’s clearly something they’re going to lean in on a lot?

Paul Burton

So maybe just 30 seconds on rocatinlimab. So it is our OX40 antibody. It’s been in Phase 2. We’re studying it principally in atopic dermatitis, Peter mentioned earlier. In the Phase 2 study, the EASI, the Eczema Area Severity Index, came down by 60%. So, it clearly is a molecule with important strong efficacy. We’re in now this 7 program, ROCKET Phase 3 platform, looking at adults, adolescents, combo therapy, monotherapy, combination with steroids. And where does it fit in? It fits in, I think, in there’s a lot of people who are taking IL-4/13 inhibitors, JAK inhibitors. They have tolerability issues. They’re not all patients’ responses. So there’s a clear area here where rocatinlimab could sit.

You’re right in the Phase 2 study published in Lancet that fever and chills was an important -- were the higher rates of adverse events, most common adverse events. One thing though from that study that as a physician is important to me is that the rates of adverse events leading to discontinuation, 21% in the placebo arm, 9% in the roca arm. That’s important.

So, it says that people will take the medicine and stay on it. We’ve enrolled over 1,500 people. So, I think physicians and investigators are voting with their -- voting there to say, look, this is a tolerable, manageable medicine. So, we see it as an -- fever and chills, something important. Well, obviously, we scrupulously monitor safety. We’ll report it. We’ll discuss it with physicians, patients as they think about it. But we don’t think it’s something that really needs to be managed into Phase 3 or overly rotated on.

Umer Raffat

So, it’s not some -- and you guys do have presumably some blinded visibility, pooled visibility on the Phase 3 ongoing. Was there any changes as it relates to, any premedication or something to manage some of these fever chills in the Phase 3?

Paul Burton

No. Look, I think in general, they’re relatively mild, and they’re generally manageable.

Umer Raffat

And they’re day one only kind of?

Paul Burton

They’re early. Yes. That’s correct. That’s correct.

Umer Raffat

The other observation what stands out to me in your OX40 data set is once the efficacy’s kicked in, especially in the responders, even if you pull the medicine, it just stays for 6 months, which is highly unusual. Maybe it speaks to the T-cell mechanism. But the obvious question I had was, I don’t know if we ever figured out how much OX40 do you we need to take before which you can pull it. Why couldn’t it be after, let’s say, 3 or 4 injections? Why does it have to be 6 months worth of injection? Because if T-cells are cleared out from the inflamed skin side, presumably that’s done by 1 to 2 months, and it could be done much sooner. Is that being experiment in the trial because it could have very clear commercial ramifications as well. Right? Because if clinicians find out, well, I don’t need to give it for 6 months before I turn it into an every 6-month regimen.

Paul Burton

Yes. So look, I’d say a few things. We did the Phase 2 study. We studied a broad range of different doses, different dosing frequencies. I think we’ve been able to come up with a dose now, a regimen that is effective and works. And changing that would not be a good way to go forward. I think we’ve got an effective medicine, an effective molecule, appears to show benefit. We’re in these studies now, and we see a clear pathway to potential approvability. Obviously, it’ll be a review issue with regulators, but, now we want to get this molecule -- this medicine to patients now quickly and address the unmet need. That said, we are studying, though, the opportunity to go to less frequent dosing after the initial 24 weeks of therapy. So, it may be that when we have a dosing regimen that appears to work, do that for those load, monthly dosing, and then we can begin to transition dosing out later.

Umer Raffat

What about dupi [ph] experienced or dupi refractory? Is that a population minutes on your mind?

Paul Burton

Yes. They were in, Phase 2 as well, about 15% of the patients.

Umer Raffat

Experienced?

Paul Burton

Yes, had been on biologics, primarily GP. So we would imagine that that proportion of people would probably be in this phase.

Umer Raffat

But there’s not a dedicated Phase 3 per se or anything like that?

Paul Burton

No. There is not. That’s correct. Across the several thousand people we’ll have, there will be some good experience there that we can report on. And it might be honestly that this is something we then address with a real world evidence approach and post-approval.

Umer Raffat

DLL3, I know the data was very interesting. It got a lot of investor interest. On one side, it’s very late line, like third line plus. On the other side, there’s a massive amount of chemo shortage. So I’m thinking realistically from a commercial perspective. I understand it’s supposed to be in super refractory setting, but with so much chemo shortage, there’s generics getting pulled into commerce on some of those fronts. Are you guys ready and prepared for a launch which where demand might perhaps outstrip what you might have initially thought about in a super third, fourth line setting?

Paul Burton

So I know we’re getting close on time. So, tarlatamab, DLL3, a remarkable molecule. We presented the data at ESMO. It was published simultaneously in New England Journal of Medicine. And, as you say, in late line patients with small cell lung cancer as ex-surgeon seeing these patients, we know in the real world, survival is maybe 3 to 5 months, tarlatamab, and the data we had, over 14 months, almost tripled survival. I mean, that’s remarkable. It speaks to this whole BiTE platform. Peter mentioned it. We started with BLINCYTO. This is now the first time a BiTE’s gone into solid cancer. We have xaluritamig is one in prostate. Really remarkable.

The BLINCYTO road map also says, look, the earlier you can get into treatment, potentially, an even bigger benefit you can provide to patients. We’ve seen that with BLINCYTO with the E1910 data.

So your point is a good one. Can we pull back into earlier lines because we can provide more benefit to patients? We think so. We have ongoing studies, the 304 study in second line. We’re doing even earlier line studies. I think the question from a chemo shortage and implications there, honestly, I think it will be a review issue with regulators here in the U.S. and around the world. We’re sensitive to it. We understand it. Justin if you would want to say anything about the launch.

Justin Claeys

Yes. I mean, certainly, from a launch point of view, we’ll promote in the approved indication, as Paul said, wherever that -- we’re in those discussions now. But of course, from a preparedness standpoint, we have our operations team is great at looking at a whole range of scenarios. So I don’t think it’s so much an issue of supply. It’s more about where we land from the approval.

Peter Griffith

Yes. Maybe just one comment, I know we’re out of time. But I’d just share with all of our colleagues, at Amgen, it’s every patient, every time. We’ve never stocked out of anything. And we don’t intend on doing that. I’ve had an opportunity in the last couple of weeks to visit our new facility in Ohio that will be up and running and licensed in the first part of 2024. And I had a chance last week to go to Singapore and see our facility there, our kind of manufacturing of the future facility. Every patient, every time, supply is always, first and foremost, at Amgen, we intend on being there for patients since we have been for almost 40 years.

Umer Raffat

I had some other stuff on the agenda, but I realize I need to be respectful of time. So, I appreciate you guys being here. Good luck into all the data next year, but I also most importantly appreciate you clarifying some of the questions around especially obesity, which were not so clear, I feel.

Peter Griffith

Great to be here, Umer. We always appreciate it. We wish everybody great health.

Umer Raffat

Thank you, guys.