Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Presents at 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 29, 2023 12:48 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)
Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference November 29, 2023 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Griffith - EVP and CFO

Paul Burton - Chief Medical Officer

Justin Claeys - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Umer Raffat

It’s pleasure to have Amgen management with us today. I feel like between Sean [ph] and myself covering Amgen for, like, 14 years now, I have not seen this type of setup come up in terms of pipeline readouts for Amgen, in a long time.

So, I’m very curious what’s on top of your mind, Peter. I want to jump right into it.

Peter Griffith

Great, Umer. Well, thank you for inviting us, with me today, Paul Burton, our Chief Medical Officer; Justin Claeys, our Vice President of Investor Relations. So, we’re delighted to be here, and strong execution driving innovation at speed and scale.

So, three points to make there, following up on what you shared with the group. We’ve closed Horizon. We’ve added rare disease business, demonstrating our willingness to pursue the best innovation, whether it’s internal or external. And second, to your point, driving our pipeline, rapidly advancing a number of first-in-class, best-in-class medicines through our organic pipeline, including three Breakthrough Therapy designations, two of which came in the third quarter. And then finally, our volume-driven growth, evidence of the value physicians are seeing in prescribing our innovative medicines, to seriously ill patients.

So what did that do? That resulted in 4% revenue growth in the third quarter, 6% non-GAAP EPS growth. And our volume growth was 11% worldwide. Underneath that was 12% volume growth outside the United States, inside of that 27% volume growth in our JPAC region. We updated guidance to $28.0 billion to $28.4 billion on revenue for the year, remembering that Horizon comes in effective October 6th, the close date. We raised the bottom of

