Summary

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance's dumpster fire turnaround effort continues to fail, with S&P being so surprised by its earnings miss that it downgraded it to BBB- negative outlook.
  • Walgreens has a 33% chance of losing its investment grade credit rating, and S&P is starting to put pressure on it to cut the dividend.
  • This means an 11% chance of Walgreens going to zero. The growth outlook has plunged to -5%.
  • Walgreens now offers a 4.5% long-term return potential, the same return as 30-year Treasury bonds.
  • Here are 3 amazing 9.4% yielding blue-chips that yield the same as Walgreens but are growing at 4% and offering 3X better return potential with far less bankruptcy risk.
In October, before earnings, I warned that Walgreens Boots Alliance's (NASDAQ:WBA) dividend safety had plummeted due to high-interest rates, making it far harder to service its debt.

Comments (10)

K
Kenster-Vibe
Today, 8:50 AM
Comments (1.07K)
MO and the tobacco stocks are hard to assess about their future. There’s a lot of pros and cons about investing in them at this time.

To hear both sides of the investment opportunity in MO I thought this other SA piece by the Wolf Report was also an interesting perspective from a long-time MO/tobacco investor & proponent who has been turning negative and is reducing their shares.

seekingalpha.com/...

—- “Simply put, I believe it's time to look for the "exit" door on Tobacco, and I believe this market is actually a great time to do so. It's not hard to lock in yields of over 7.5% at superb coverage with substantially better long-term prospects than I would consider tobacco having here, especially if you're in the green on your investment.

This is a long-term change in thesis and stance, for sure - and don't expect me to be fully out for quite a while. I will however say, I sold my first part of Altria prior to my birthday in mid-October, and while I haven't sold much since, I am waiting for the company to go above $41-$42 again.

Some investors, including close colleagues of mine, will call this to be the "wrong choice".

I respectfully disagree.” —-
c
clessard2000
Today, 8:37 AM
Comments (44)
I'm minus 70% with this stock. A disaster. Guy's is it better to sell or wait again for a good news?
J-Flo profile picture
J-Flo
Today, 8:35 AM
Comments (1.39K)
I quit drug store stocks after being burned by Rite aid. I have been trimming my Mo and buying BTI instead
c
clessard2000
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (44)
I like what you did Dividend Sensei. You're my favorite analyst. Your articles are GREAT. If it's possible I would like to see other stock's than BTI, MO, and MPLX in your articles. I often see these titles come up and it would be interesting to know more. Thanks.
R
Rob K12
Today, 8:18 AM
Comments (275)
That entire area use the management trained at Sears. Walgreens and Allstate Ins are prime examples. Rotten leadership and middle management. I always avoided any company using that leadership chain.
b
bengraved
Today, 8:07 AM
Comments (1.34K)
Been boycotting Walgreens for the last two or three years, they ought to stick with just promoting their products, with their tv ads.
Long both of the tobacco stocks.
A
AZ BOY
Today, 8:06 AM
Comments (1.29K)
WBA has been a dog for over 5 years… If you still own it now… sell or hope for a bounce….?
Wapiti19 profile picture
Wapiti19
Today, 8:01 AM
Comments (2.45K)
Roz was a nightmare
g
gataceri
Today, 7:37 AM
Comments (152)
Thanks for the reality check. I’m already down so much, it’s hard to accept my losses. Surely someone will buy them out at some point if they don’t turn things around?
toddprof-LMT profile picture
toddprof-LMT
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments (87)
@gataceri Even if they are bought out when stock is trading at $12/shr the buy out might be $13/shr. Not a good trend for this company after it was run into the ground by BoD and hiring of Roz.
