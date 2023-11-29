Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 29, 2023 1:38 PM ETConstruction Partners, Inc. (ROAD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.45K Followers

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Q4 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call November 29, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rick Black - Investor Relations, Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Fred Smith, III - Chief Executive Officer

Greg Hoffman - Chief Financial Officer

Ned Fleming, III - Executive Chairman of the Board

Conference Call Participants

Brian Biros - Thompson Research Group

Michael Feniger - Bank of America Securities

Adam Thalhimer - Thompson Davis & Co.

Brian Russo - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Construction Partners, Inc. Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Rick Black, Investor Relations. Thank you, Rick. You may begin.

Rick Black

Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the Construction Partners conference call to review fourth quarter and year-end results for fiscal 2023. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through the audio link on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of constructionpartners.net.

Information recorded on this call speaks only as of today, November 29, 2023. So please be advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the date of any replay or transcript reading.

I would also like to remind you that statements made in today's discussion that are not historical facts, including statements of expectations or future events or future financial performance, are considered forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We will be making forward-looking statements as part of today's call that by their nature are uncertain and outside of the company's

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ROAD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ROAD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.