Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 29, 2023 1:40 PM ETFluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.45K Followers

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 29, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Julian Nebreda - President & CEO

Manu Sial - SVP & CFO

Ahmed Pasha - incoming CFO

Rebecca Boll - SVP & Chief Product Officer

Lexington May - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Crocco - Morgan Stanley

Joseph Osha - Guggenheim Partners

Dylan Nassano - Wolfe Research

Ben Kallo - Robert W. Baird

Kashy Harrison - Piper Sandler

Alex Vrabel - Bank of America

Chris Ellinghaus - Siebert Williams Shank

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Ameet Thakkar - BMO Capital Markets

Thomas Curran - Seaport Research Partners

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Fluence Energy Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator instructions]. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to you Lexington May, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lexington May

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Fluence Energy’s fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. A copy of our earnings presentation, press release, and supplementary metric sheet covering financial results, along with supporting statements and schedules, including reconciliations and disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial measures, are posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at Fluenceenergy.com. Joining me on this morning’s call are Julian Nebreda, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Manu Sial, our Chief Financial Officer; Rebecca Boll, our Chief Products Officer; and Ahmed Pasha, our incoming Chief Financial Officer.

During the course of this call, Fluence’s management may make certain forward-looking statements regarding various matters relating to our business and company that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current expectations and certain assumptions, and are therefore subject to certain

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FLNC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FLNC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.