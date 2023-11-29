Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Biogen: LAQEMBI's $10 Billion Potential

Summary

  • Biogen's latest Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, faced challenges after FDA approval, leading to concerns about efficacy and high costs.
  • Biogen and Eisai's latest FDA-approved lecanemab faces similar risks; as a result, shares are down over 20% year-over-year.
  • Biogen continues to trade at a significant discount to mid-sized pharmaceuticals despite a solid drug pipeline and its long-term potential from LAQEMBI.
Arztchirurg und Neurologe nutzen Roboter- und Medizintechnik, diagnostizieren und untersuchen das Patientengehirn mit Intelligenzsoftware. KI, Innovation, Wissenschaft und Technologie digitale medizinische Gesundheitsversorgung.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is a global biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It is known for its work in the field of neuroscience and has been a key player in developing

My investing strategy is focused on finding the best opportunities from every sector: value or growth - there is value in everything.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BIIB, PFE, NBIX, BMRN, EXEL, INCY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All predictions and projections are solely median estimates by financial analysts and are due for uncertainty. All graphs, charts, etc. may not be up to date and only represent the latest available data. I do not guarantee the accuracy of any of my mentioned price targets, and thus, they should not be used as investment advice.

Comments (1)

b
brad_scat
Today, 3:44 PM
Comments (1.13K)
This is laughable! The market penetration for this poor treatment will garner nowhere close to $10B.

One of the novel, safer approaches will eventually blow this away.

The lack safety with the recently approved AD treatments is alarming, I would not want a loved one taking it.
