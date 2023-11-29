Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Presents at UBS Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 29, 2023 2:25 PM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.45K Followers

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) UBS Global Technology Conference November 29, 2023 12:55 PM ET

Company Participants

Todd Nightingale - CEO

Ron Kisling - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Roger Boyd - UBS

Roger Boyd

Welcome, everyone. Thank you all for being here at the UBS Tech Conference. I’m Roger Boyd. I cover cybersecurity infrastructure software. Very happy to have the management team from Fastly up here with me, CEO, Todd Nightingale and CFO, Ron Kisling. So thank you both for being here.

Todd Nightingale

Thank you.

Ron Kisling

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Roger Boyd

Awesome. I think there’s a fair amount of people familiar with the story, but Todd, maybe we could just start with the journey Fastly has been on, hard to summarize a decade of growth. You’ve only been a part of it for a little bit. But, how would you characterize the Company’s evolution from really kind of a specific performance use case to a much broader edge platform?

Todd Nightingale

Sure. I’ve only been a part of it for a year, but I’ve been an admirer for years before that. The content delivery space was really invented by Akamai more than 20 years ago. And I think it started to stagnate a little bit before Fastly entered, just over 10 years ago. And I think the reason is -- the reason that Fastly entered and the reason there was a real need for that was this focus on performance and user experience. And that is the initial niche that Fastly really delivered on was performance, user experience focused content delivery. And because of that, businesses that were deeply focused on that user experience flocked to the platform, starting with publishers, then media and social media, and then high-tech. And that was great.

But, while that fueled the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FSLY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSLY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.