NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Presents at Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 29, 2023 2:33 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit Conference November 29, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Colette Kress - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Aaron Rakers

All right. So why don't we go ahead and get started? I'm Aaron Rakers. I'm the semiconductor and hardware analyst here at Wells Fargo and extremely excited to host a discussion with Colette Kress, the CFO of NVIDIA.

Before I start, though, Colette, I'm just going to throw out this little fact, right? You've been here 10 years, actually, September was your 10-year anniversary. At the point you joined, the company was doing $4 billion of revenue trailing 12 months. You're now doing 45 roughly, right? The market cap has gone from $9 billion to $1.2 trillion. So, I'm going to start by just saying good work. Congrats. It's been a phenomenal run. So, keep it going. Don't take your foot off the pedal.

But before I start with the question is Colette. I think you get the joy of reading a safe harbor and then I think you might have some prepared comments as well. I'll kick it over to you.

Colette Kress

Sounds great. Thank you, Aaron, for having us. I do have an opening statement may first say. As a reminder, this presentation contains forward-looking statements, and investors are advised to read our report filed with the SEC for information related to risks and uncertainties facing our business.

Okay. So, enjoy coming out here for this event. But let me kind of start with some of those things that we are seeing here at NVIDIA. What is the last part of this year been about and this important time? The important time is related to really a change in how we see the Data Center computing going forward

