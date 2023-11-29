Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2023 Transcript

Nov. 29, 2023 2:55 PM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.45K Followers

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2023 November 29, 2023 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike McMullen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bob McMahon - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Vijay Kumar

Thanks everyone for joining us this morning. I’m Vijay Kumar. I cover Life Science and MedTech here at Evercore. Pleasure to have with us, Agilent Technologies this morning. From the company we have CEO, Mike McMullen; CFO, Bob McMahon. Mike and Bob, thanks for taking the time to be with us.

Mike McMullen

Thank you, Vijay. It’s a real pleasure to be here, particularly in this year’s warmer venue as we were talking earlier. But I think it’s really great to be here. The timing is wonderful. We just finished off closing out a very challenging 2023 with better than expected Q4 results. And as I mentioned in our earnings call, very proud of the Agilent team in terms of how they pivoted and really went after the market. And we’re able to deliver leverage earnings for our shareholders while really continue to stay very close to our customers. And I think we’ll probably get into it a bit today, Vijay, but also a view that we can get back to growth in 2024, so again, happy to be here with Bob.

Vijay Kumar

Fantastic. I almost expected you to come out with the one Agilent t-shirt, but…

Mike McMullen

That’s our secret sauce.

Vijay Kumar

So you did bring up Q4 came in slightly above despite China being down in the 30s pharma is down in the mid-teens, when you think about those different buckets pharma China in a non-pharma. So what business came in above, which drove the, I guess slightly better performance versus guidance?

Bob McMahon

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About A

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on A

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.