Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) UBS Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 29, 2023 3:11 PM ETWestern Digital Corporation (WDC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.45K Followers

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) UBS Global Technology Conference November 29, 2023 1:35 PM ET

Company Participants

Wissam Jabre - Chief Financial Officer

David Goeckeler - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Timothy Arcuri

Good afternoon. Actually, it's probably still morning, but good morning. I'm Tim Arcuri. I'm the semiconductor analyst here at UBS. As the next session, very pleased to have Western Digital, and we're very pleased to have both David Goeckeler who's the CEO; and Wissam Jabre, who is the CFO. So before I start to ask questions, I'm going to turn it over to Tom to read some statements.

Wissam Jabre

Thanks, Tim, and happy to be here. So we will be making forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and expectations, and I ask you to refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC for more information on risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

We will also be making references to non-GAAP financials and a reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found on our website.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Timothy Arcuri

Great. Thank you. So let's just start with the high-level topic. About a month ago, you made a big announcement of the business split after being immersed in a long strategic review process. Can you please help us sort of better understand how was the process? What elements led to the conclusion? And why was now a good moment to announce the spin?

David Goeckeler

Okay. Great. Thanks, Tim, and we're very happy to be here. Thanks for hosting us. So it was a big announcement. We're very happy to be here. We're very excited about the direction forward. Over the last 3 to 4 years, we've spent a lot of time really focusing on putting ourselves

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About WDC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WDC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.