Buy Alert For These 6-15% Yields: Little-Known Indicator Is Very Bullish

Samuel Smith
Summary

  • A seldom-referenced - but highly compelling - indicator is flashing a very bullish signal for defensive high-yield stocks.
  • We look at this indicator more closely and explain why we think that high-yield stocks offer a very attractive risk reward in the current environment.
  • We also share some of our top picks of the moment that offer well-covered 6-15% and growing dividend yields.
Wooden blocks with percentage sign and down arrow, financial recession crisis, interest rate decline, risk management concept

ThitareeSarmkasat

The recent shift in the monetary policies of central banks worldwide indicates that the Federal Reserve may soon pivot toward cutting interest rates themselves. In this article, we will look at this indicator along with several others to explain why we believe

Samuel Smith
Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM, BIP, BIP.PR.A, O, NEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

