GSK plc (GSK) Presents at Redburn Atlantic CEO Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 29, 2023 3:16 PM ETGSK plc (GSK), GLAXF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.45K Followers

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Redburn Atlantic CEO Conference November 29, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Luke Miels - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Baker - Redburn

Simon Baker

Good morning, and good afternoon, everybody. My name is Simon Baker from the Redburn Atlantic biopharma team. It is our great pleasure to introduce Luke Miels, the Chief Commercial Officer for GSK.

Luke thanks very much for participating.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Simon Baker

We'll move straight into Q&A because we have got a lot of questions to get through. So let's start with probably the most topical issue, and I wonder if you could give us the latest updates on Arexvy. The launch has been a fantastic success so far. So, where are we now? How should we be thinking about this from a growth perspective into 2024?

Luke Miels

Simon, yes, thank you, strong launch. Actually, if I look at the most recent weekly data, we are still only off a little bit by about, it is about 4%, so at 366,000 patients dosed just last week. And in contrast, flu was down 25% on the volume of the week before COVID around 19%, and the competitors RSV vaccine also dropped slightly more than us, and we actually increased our market share to 71% of the volume in the retail environment.

So, it is following a trajectory that we expected in terms of being seasonal. What we will know, by the end of the year is, what's the baseline because of course this vaccine can be used outside the season and that will be interesting. Obviously, with the Thanksgiving coming up this week, we typically see a drop in volume. But, that should normalize the week after that.

In terms of next year, I think we are working very

Comments

