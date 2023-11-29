Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CSHI: Not A Cash Parking Vehicle, Better Alternatives Exist

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.03K Followers

Summary

  • The Neos Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF aims to generate enhanced monthly income through a portfolio of T-bills and put spread options.
  • CSHI carries risks related to short-term rates and a potential correction in the S&P 500, making it unsuitable for investors looking for cash parking vehicles.
  • The fund's options portfolio is at risk due to low volatility, and a black swan event could result in significant losses. Investors should consider alternative funds like BIL or JAAA.
  • Complex risk factors layered into ETFs is a nascent trend, with retail investors needing to fully understand what drives returns for a fund.

Black swan and its reflection swimming on the lake

T-Immagini

Thesis

The Neos Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI) is an exchange traded fund. As per its literature, the fund:

aims to generate enhanced monthly income by investing in a portfolio of 1-3 Month T-bills and implementing a

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.03K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CSHI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CSHI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSHI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.