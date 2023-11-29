Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wendy's Is A Good Buy At Current Levels

Nov. 29, 2023 4:32 PM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN)
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.73K Followers

Summary

  • Wendy's revenue growth is expected to benefit from price increases, promotional offerings, and strength in breakfast and late-night dayparts.
  • The company plans to implement further price increases, but at a smaller scale, to ease pressure on price-sensitive consumers and gradually recover traffic count.
  • Wendy's is focused on expanding its scale through new unit development, both domestically and internationally, to sustain long-term sales growth.
General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

Investment Thesis

The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has good growth prospects ahead. The company’s revenue growth should benefit from the carryover impact of previous price increases and incremental pricing actions planned by management in the coming quarters. In addition, increasing promotional and value

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.73K Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Saloni V.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WEN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WEN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WEN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.