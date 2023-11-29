Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TMFC: Beats Smart Beta ETFs, But Still Lags The Benchmark

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Motley Fool 100 Index ETF is invested in 100 large companies featured in The Motley Fool’s articles and newsletters.
  • The TMFC ETF is close to the Nasdaq 100 in sector breakdown, valuation, growth metrics, top holdings, and has lagged the index since inception.
  • Nevertheless, its 5-year return is superior to other smart beta ETFs.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

jester hat isolated on white

koya79/iStock via Getty Images

TMFC strategy

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) is a passively managed exchange-traded fund, or ETF, launched on 01/29/2018 to track the Motley Fool 100 Index. It is invested in 100 U.S. stocks and has a total

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
15.13K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TMFC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TMFC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TMFC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.