TMFC: Beats Smart Beta ETFs, But Still Lags The Benchmark
Summary
- Motley Fool 100 Index ETF is invested in 100 large companies featured in The Motley Fool’s articles and newsletters.
- The TMFC ETF is close to the Nasdaq 100 in sector breakdown, valuation, growth metrics, top holdings, and has lagged the index since inception.
- Nevertheless, its 5-year return is superior to other smart beta ETFs.
TMFC strategy
Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) is a passively managed exchange-traded fund, or ETF, launched on 01/29/2018 to track the Motley Fool 100 Index. It is invested in 100 U.S. stocks and has a total expense ratio of 0.50%. As described in the prospectus by Motley Fool:
To be eligible for inclusion in the Fool 100 Index, a company must be among the 100 largest domestic firms by market capitalization in TMF’s “recommendation universe.” That recommendation universe includes all companies domiciled in the United States that are either active recommendations of a newsletter published by TMF or are among the 150 highest rated U.S. companies in TMF’s analyst opinion database.
Constituents are weighted based on market capitalization and the index is reconstituted quarterly. The index is calculated and administered by the German index engineering company Solactive AG.
In the most recent fiscal year, the portfolio turnover rate was low: 15%.
TMFC portfolio
As the sector breakdown is quite close to the Nasdaq 100, it is reasonable to use Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) as a benchmark. Both funds are overweight in technology, with 53.7% of asset value in this sector for TMFC and 57.1% for QQQ. Consumer discretionary and healthcare come in second and third positions for both funds. A significant difference appears in 4th position: financials represents 7.8% of assets in TMFC, whereas this sector is absent in QQQ.
Valuation and growth metrics are very similar, as reported in the next table. The only significant difference is a better cash flow growth for TMFC.
|
TMFC
|
QQQ
|
Price/Earnings
|
26.46
|
27.45
|
Price/Book
|
5.98
|
6.14
|
Price/Sales
|
3.86
|
4.06
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
19.84
|
18.25
|
Earnings growth %
|
21.29%
|
21.06%
|
Sales growth %
|
13.00%
|
13.20%
|
Cash flow growth %
|
8.35%
|
5.47%
|
Book value growth %
|
8.34%
|
9.71%
Source: Fidelity.
The next table compares the top 10 issuers of both ETFs. They represent 61.5% of assets in TMFC and 51.9% in QQQ. For convenience, the two share series of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, GOOG) have been grouped for the Invesco fund.
|
TMFC
|
Top 10 issuers
|
Weight
|
QQQ
|
Top 10 issuers
|
Weight
|
APPLE INC
|
13.34%
|
AAPL
|
APPLE INC
|
11.04%
|
MICROSOFT CORP
|
12.76%
|
MSFT
|
MICROSOFT CORP
|
10.55%
|
ALPHABET INC
|
7.82%
|
GOOGL,GOOG
|
ALPHABET INC
|
6.00%
|
AMAZON COM INC
|
6.79%
|
AMZN
|
AMAZON COM INC
|
5.63%
|
NVIDIA CORP
|
5.29%
|
NVDA
|
NVIDIA CORP
|
4.38%
|
META PLATFORMS INC
|
3.91%
|
META
|
META PLATFORMS INC
|
3.92%
|
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC
|
3.52%
|
Broadcom Inc
|
3.11%
|
TESLA INC
|
3.51%
|
TSLA
|
TESLA INC
|
2.91%
|
VISA INC
|
2.31%
|
Adobe Inc
|
2.26%
|
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC
|
2.24%
|
Costco Wholesale Corp
|
2.10%
The top 6 companies are the same. The weights of the top 5 names are higher in TMFC. Both funds are overweight in tech mega caps, and TMF’s fund is even more concentrated.
Historical performance
Since inception, TMFC has lagged QQQ by about 21% in total return. The funds were on par until the market meltdown of March 2020, then TMFC started lagging.
The Motley Fool’s fund is still lagging in 2023:
TMFC vs. gurus, GARP, momentum and value
Whereas TMFC invests in The Motley Fool’s picks, Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is based on the picks of large hedge fund managers (“gurus”). The next chart compares their 5-year total returns, along with ETFs standing for four factor-based investing styles:
- Momentum: Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM)
- Value: Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL)
- Growth: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
- Growth at a reasonable price (“GARP”): Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)
TMFC and VUG are the best performers, in a tie ahead of the pack. They not only tie, they have followed almost the same path along these 5 years.
Takeaway
Motley Fool 100 Index ETF is invested in the 100 largest companies recommended in The Motley Fool’s articles and newsletters. It is close to the Nasdaq 100 index regarding sector breakdown, valuation, growth metrics and top holdings. Since inception, it has lagged the Nasdaq 100, but the 5-year return is superior to smart beta ETFs based on hedge fund holdings as well as momentum, value and GARP styles. It is on par with Vanguard Growth ETF, which has an expense ratio of only 0.04%. Motley Fool 100 Index ETF seems a decent growth fund, similar to VUG, but past performance and lack of originality don’t justify a 0.50% fee.
This article was written by
Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
