Introduction

Whenever I write bullish articles on CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), it's with bittersweet feelings. On the one hand, CSX keeps confirming my bull case, as it keeps performing well, standing strong in light of economic challenges, and rewarding investors with consistent dividend growth and aggressive buybacks.

On the other hand, I don't own it.

I own Norfolk Southern (NSC), which has a Class I freight duopoly with CSX in the Eastern third of the nation. I decided to buy NSC instead of CSX because it has much more intermodal exposure. That was lacking in my portfolio. Although CSX is currently the stronger railroad, I did not switch because NSC is trading at a cheaper valuation due to intermodal weakness and its derailment issues in Ohio.

I own Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) and Union Pacific (UNP) as well. Both have significant exposure in bulk and merchandise, which means I do not need to buy CSX to get exposure to these transportation segments.

Having said that, I wasn't planning on writing this article.

On October 20, I wrote an article titled CSX Stock: A Total Return Star With 15% Annual Return Potential, which was mainly aimed at discussing the earnings it reported back then.

However, new developments warrant in-depth coverage.

The company had two major conferences that revealed a lot about growth opportunities, challenges, and ways to further enhance shareholder value.

New developments keep confirming my suspicion that railroad transportation is increasingly attractive.

Despite mounting economic challenges, CSX stands strong, benefitting from secular growth.

CSX is attractively valued, making it a better alternative than the S&P 500.

As we have a lot to discuss, let's get to it!

Rail Is Getting More Important

One of the reasons why I cannot stop talking about railroads is because I am convinced that it's a future-proof industry with tremendous potential.

Not only do I like that railroads have much bigger moats than trucking companies and airlines, but I also believe that this industry, which helped build America (that's where Union Pacific got its slogan), has much more secular growth left.

While big capital-intensive trains aren't as sexy as a fast-growing tech company, CSX investors have done very well in the past.

Over the past ten years, CSX has returned more than 310%, beating the S&P 500 by a significant margin! Bear in mind that the S&P 500 benefitted tremendously from its massive technology exposure during this period. CSX did not have that benefit.

With that said, earlier this month, FreightWaves published an article titled Projected 2024 Industry Trends Position Rail As Optimal Shipping Option.

Although the article was sponsored by CSX, it was no puff piece to promote the CSX business, as it brought up a few great points.

For example, as the holiday season unfolds, shippers are gearing up for 2024, with a notable shift toward rail transportation.

Major strides in service, sustainability, and technology are steering this change, making rail an increasingly attractive and cost-effective choice.

Anticipated improvements in service levels for 2024, influenced by economic factors and innovative solutions, are reshaping the transportation landscape.

Overcoming historical efficiency concerns, rail providers like CSX are enhancing customer service platforms and offering more appealing service options, fostering a growing preference for rail among shippers.

Especially after the pandemic, service levels were very poor, as railroads were overwhelmed by the quick decline in demand followed by a rapid surge in demand.

Furthermore, railroads can help companies become greener.

In 2024, environmental considerations will be paramount for shippers.

Rail emerges as a greener alternative to trucking, aligning with companies' sustainability goals and meeting the expectations of an environmentally conscious consumer base.

With rail being about four times more fuel-efficient than long-haul trucking, it stands out as a key player in achieving emission reduction targets.

Especially for long-haul transportation, rail is perfect, as confirmed by Freightera.

Although I'm not entirely sure how much of a factor the environment will be, I am very bullish on railroad demand for a number of reasons:

As we just discussed, rails are much more efficient than trucks.

Although recessions ease labor challenges, I expect lasting labor challenges in the trucking industry, making rail more reliable in certain aspects.

I expect energy inflation to remain an issue in economic bull markets due to weakening supply growth. This gives rail a bigger advantage when economic demand accelerates.

Due to shifting geopolitics, the U.S. has become a bigger exporter of agricultural goods, energy commodities, metals, and related. Railroads are key in these supply chains.

The U.S. is witnessing major supply chain restoring benefits. The return of factories requires railroad transportation. Trucking also benefits from this.

Despite Challenges, CSX Is In A Great Spot

The economy is not in great shape. Consumer confidence is weak, inflation is still sticky, and the Fed is far from cutting rates (it seems).

Looking at the Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, we see an elevated probability of a recession in 2024.

Wells Fargo

The index above is based on leading and coincident indicators like the ISM Manufacturing Index, consumer expectations, credit indices, building permits, labor indicators, and others.

On top of that, we see that CapEx expectations at manufacturing companies are weak. These are usually recession levels.

Leo Nelissen

CSX also felt these pressures in its third quarter.

Carloads: CSX moved 1.6 million carloads, slightly down from the previous year, with flat merchandise performance and a 9% growth in coal.

CSX moved 1.6 million carloads, slightly down from the previous year, with flat merchandise performance and a 9% growth in coal. Revenues: CSX generated $3.6 billion in revenue, an 8% decrease from the previous year, attributed to lower diesel prices and export coal benchmarks.

CSX generated $3.6 billion in revenue, an 8% decrease from the previous year, attributed to lower diesel prices and export coal benchmarks. Operating Income: Third-quarter operating income of $1.3 billion, down 18% year-over-year.

Nonetheless, despite challenges, CSX's outlook sees low single-digit growth in revenue ton miles for the full year.

This brings me to the November Stephens Investment Conference, which CSX attended.

During this conference, CSX noted that it is experiencing positive trends in core volume, with encouraging signs in the fourth quarter.

Despite challenges in the industrial economy, the company observes growth in domestic intermodal and an uptick in agricultural volumes.

Furthermore, the sequential improvement in various end markets, including merchandise volumes, reflects a steady demand environment, which is not something I expected.

Even better, and with regard to my railroad advantage comments, CSX sees opportunities in market share gains, as it emphasizes the significance of its service product and the effectiveness of the sales and marketing team.

According to its management, the company's ability to grow merchandise volumes by 2% in a challenging economic environment demonstrates expansion opportunities.

Looking at the company's most recent weekly transportation statistics, it is seeing quarter-to-date volume gains, which is truly impressive and driven by a strong performance in various bulk and merchandise categories.

Furthermore, it mentioned the benefit of having a business not in full production, which creates opportunities for future growth without winning additional business.

Looking at the bigger picture, the railroad is confident in its ability to outgrow industrial production and gross domestic product, which would align with its market share gain plans.

Another benefit is that CSX is likely able to grow without having to boost capital expenditures the way it did in prior cycles.

During the aforementioned conference, the company noted the benefits of past investments in core infrastructure, leading to improved operating performance.

This includes rolling stock, with an emphasis on rebuilding older locomotives instead of purchasing new ones.

But wait, there's more!

During this month's Robert W Baird Global Industrial Conference, the company focused on ONE CSX.

ONE CSX is based on two key aspects:

Employee Engagement: Prioritizing the well-being and satisfaction of employees, ensuring they feel valued, appreciated, respected, included, and listened to. This is seen as crucial for achieving organizational goals. Stakeholder Relationships: Emphasizing collaboration with various stakeholders, including unions, regulators, government officials, media, Amtrak, and other railroads, to create a cohesive ONE team focused on serving customers and growing the business.

Essentially, the program aims to address existing challenges in relationships, particularly the breakdown between employees and the company due to factors such as scheduled railroading implementation, COVID-19, and lengthy contract negotiations.

As an outsider, I believe that ONE CSX has been quite successful so far, fostering new business relationships and improving service quality.

If there's one thing I have learned after covering transportation companies for many years, it's that good cooperation between management and employees is the key to boosting service levels.

All of this is also good news for shareholders.

Shareholder Distributions & Valuation

CSX has always been more about buybacks than dividends.

For example, year-to-date, CSX has spent $2.9 billion on buybacks. Dividend payments were less than $700 million.

Last year, the difference was even bigger.

Below is what the company said regarding buybacks during the Stephens conference when it was asked about a new $5 billion buyback program (8% of its current market cap). I added the emphasis.

Justin Long Okay. Great. Maybe we could talk about share repurchases as well because I noticed in the 10-Q, there was a new $5 billion authorization. You've kind of been running at this rate of roughly $1 billion-or-so of share repurchases every quarter. Is that a reasonable way to think about the run rate going forward or is there any reason that would change? Sean Pelkey Yes. So you're right. I think we did about $5 billion last year. We're on track to do $3.5 billion, $4 billion this year. So I think our approach to share repurchases has been, let's first reinvest in the business, let's make sure we are doing everything we can to maintain the infrastructure and invest in high-return growth projects. And then, we try to increase the dividend every year if cash flow supports it modestly, and then, use the rest for share repurchases. We try to do that opportunistically through the year. As we see opportunities with the share price pulling back, we'll step in a little bit and -- all while maintaining a strong investment-grade credit profile. And I think if you look at us from 2017 to today, our leverage has been pretty darn constant, plus or minus a little bit here and there. So we are managing to that level, and we're using that additional cash flow to support the buyback program.

CSX has a BBB+ credit rating. That is just one step below the A range. Its 2023E net leverage ratio is below 2.4x.

Over the past ten years, it has bought back 35% of its shares. This has helped the company's stock tremendously in beating the market.

With that in mind, CSX shares currently yield 1.4%.

This dividend is protected by a very low payout ratio of 23%. The five-year dividend CAGR is 8.5% and it has hiked its dividends for 19 consecutive years!

On February 15, CSX hiked its dividend by 10%.

The company is also attractively valued - despite economic headwinds.

CSX currently trades at a 17.4x blended P/E ratio.

The normalized valuation going back to 2003 is 17.2x.

I believe that an 18x valuation is more appropriate. This would be in line with its peers. I considered going even higher, as I'm impressed by the new-and-improved CSX. However, I'm playing it somewhat safe here.

This year, EPS is expected to decline by 6%.

Next year, EPS is expected to accelerate by 9%, followed by a potential 11% increase in 2025.

While these numbers are subject to change, it implies that CSX could return close to 13% per year through 2025 when incorporating an 18x multiple with expected growth rates.

Although economic headwinds could keep CSX from breaking out in the next two to three quarters, I believe CSX is a terrific investment opportunity for dividend growth investors.

If I didn't have so much exposure to rail already, I would buy CSX on weakness to establish a full position before leading economic indicators potentially bottom and gain upside momentum next year.

Once that happens, I expect CSX's stock to return more than 12% per year, benefitting from both secular and cyclical growth opportunities.

Takeaway

CSX Corporation remains a compelling investment despite economic challenges. The railroad industry, particularly CSX, is poised for growth, supported by enhanced service levels, sustainability initiatives, and technological advancements.

Despite current economic pressures, CSX demonstrates resilience, with positive trends in core volume and a focus on market share gains.

The company's strategic approach, exemplified by the ONE CSX program, emphasizes employee engagement and stakeholder relationships, fostering positive outcomes.

With a history of value creation through buybacks and a robust dividend, CSX presents an attractive opportunity for dividend growth investors, offering a potential return of over 12% per year.