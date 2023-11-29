Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 29, 2023 4:34 PM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.46K Followers

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Conference November 29, 2023 1:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Ita Brennan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Aaron Rakers

Let's get started. So, I'm Aaron Rakers. I'm the IT Hardware and Semi Analyst here at Wells Fargo. Thank you all for joining us this afternoon. Pleased to have Ita Brennan, the CFO of Arista on stage. I should mention, you announced earlier this year, plans to retire. So, hopefully, you're doing much more enjoyable things and seeing places, not coming to conferences next year, but congrats on a fantastic tenure at Arista.

Ita Brennan

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Aaron Rakers

So why don't I -- why don't I kind of just start the discussion, you guys just recently had an Analyst Day. You unpacked the longer term kind of growth, story for the company. I think you talked about a 2022 to 2027 CAGR of around 15%. Maybe just help us understand how you frame that? Do we think about double-digit growth, out in the, later years of that framework? Just kind of unpack that kind of thought process in that growth profile.

Ita Brennan

Yeah. I mean. I think we started with, just kind of stepping back and looking at the business and we've grown so fast over the last couple of years that we grew almost 50%, 2022. We're on-track for like a 33% growth rate this year. We've essentially doubled the size of the business in two years from 2021 to 2023. So even internally, we are thinking about kind of, what is -- what does this business look like over time because it is becoming larger and you have -- you almost have two different growth drivers inside of the company with the cloud, which tends to be more of a kind of cyclical grower.

