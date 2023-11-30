Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
British American Tobacco Vs. Altria: Which Is The Better Dividend Choice?

Summary

  • Comparing British American Tobacco and Altria reveals no clear winner; the most suitable choice depends on the factors you prioritize.
  • I consider Altria to be the slightly better choice for those seeking to combine dividend income and dividend growth, due to the company’s higher Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth Rates.
  • However, British American Tobacco has the moderately lower Valuation, and I consider it to be the superior choice when looking for an option to reduce portfolio volatility.
  • My decision to select British American Tobacco over Altria for The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio has been a strategic allocation decision, allowing us to maintain a reduced portfolio risk level.

Altria office sign in Virginia capital city tobacco business closeup by road street, parent company of Philip Morris

krblokhin

Investment Thesis

Both British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) and Altria (NYSE:MO) present compelling investment options, particularly for long-term investors who prioritize dividend income.

Both companies combine dividend income and dividend growth, have significant competitive advantages, an attractive Valuation, and a robust financial

Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
5.45K Followers
Comments (11)

C
Charliedon'tsurf
Yesterday, 7:14 PM
Comments (2.3K)
Both, plus PM
R
Rhoda711
Yesterday, 6:52 PM
Comments (3.99K)
I agree with you. I own them both but look askance at the debt on MO.
Its debt chart looks like a boa constrictor that swallowed a cow.
MOcephus profile picture
MOcephus
Yesterday, 6:52 PM
Comments (373)
I don't know why in the world anyone would put new money in BTI over MO. They stopped the buyback (to address debt). they are knee deep in the Menthol market and they are an International company and my experience has been that International comanies are FAR less honest than American companies in regards to their committment to the dividend.
Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
Yesterday, 7:11 PM
Comments (1.04K)
@MOcephus Thank you for reading, and for taking the time to comment on this analysis about Altria and British American Tobacco. It is interesting to hear your preference for Altria over British American Tobacco.

As I mentioned in my analysis, I also consider Altria to be the slightly superior choice in terms of dividend income and dividend growth, due to the company’s higher Dividend Yield and higher Dividend Growth Rates compared to British American Tobacco. My reasoning for choosing British American Tobacco has been predominantly a strategic allocation decision to ensure that Altria’s share would not become disproportionally high compared to the overall portfolio (due to the fact that Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, which is the largest position of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, is already invested in Altria).

I consider both Altria and British American Tobacco attractive choices for investors, and depending on the investor’s priorities, one or the other could be the even more adequate choice.

Thank you again for your valuable contribution to this analysis! I wish you a nice evening!
MOcephus profile picture
MOcephus
Yesterday, 7:19 PM
Comments (373)
@Frederik Mueller

Thank you! I just think BTI is riskier but I I'm just going on what I see. I appreciate your reply.
C
Crypt0
Yesterday, 6:23 PM
Comments (3)
I prefer PM over both of them. I like how they are positioned in the risk reduced market. I also see a lot of potential when IQOS is coming to the US. Because they don’t have a traditional cigarette business like in the rest of the world they can market IQOS way more aggressively.
Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
Yesterday, 6:58 PM
Comments (1.04K)
@Crypt0 Thank you for reading and taking the time to comment on this article about Altria and British American Tobacco, and for letting us know that you prefer Philip Morris over both Altria and British American Tobacco. It is interesting to hear your preference for Philip Morris, particularly considering their strategic positioning.

I agree with you that Philip Morris is also an attractive choice for investors, particularly for those seeking to combine dividend income and dividend growth. For these reasons, I have incorporated the company into The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, in which it presently accounts for 4.51% of the overall portfolio.

Thank you again for your valuable contribution and thoughts on this analysis. I wish you a nice evening!
josephaoppenheim profile picture
josephaoppenheim
Yesterday, 6:11 PM
Comments (5.91K)
I own a lot more of MO than BTI and more BTI than PM.

I prefer MO because about 15% of it is its 10% ownership of wide moat, BUD, the largest beer company. And, it has a better balance sheet and stock buyback program than BTI.
Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
Yesterday, 6:41 PM
Comments (1.04K)
@josephaoppenheim Thank you for reading and for taking the time to comment on this comparative analysis of Altria and British American Tobacco. I also appreciate you letting us know that Altria is your largest position in the Tobacco Industry, followed by British American Tobacco, and Philip Morris, and for naming the reasons for Altria being your largest position in this industry. Thank you again for your valuable contribution to this analysis. I wish you a nice evening, and an excellent week!
josephaoppenheim profile picture
josephaoppenheim
Yesterday, 6:53 PM
Comments (5.91K)
@Frederik Mueller BTW, I prefer to call these companies nicotine companies rather than tobacco companies since nicotine has some health benefits like weight control, stress reduction and have some cognitive benefit.

And, e-cigs and nicotine pouches have no tobacco.
R
Rhoda711
Yesterday, 6:57 PM
Comments (3.99K)
@josephaoppenheim
You said
“Benefits”

Bingo.
It’s rarely acknowledged and that’s a criminal shame.
The Nannie’s have choked off research in an excess of righteousness
