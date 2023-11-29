Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Presents at 2023 Wells Fargo TMT Summit (Transcript)

Nov. 29, 2023 5:03 PM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.46K Followers

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) 2023 Wells Fargo TMT Summit November 29, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kelly Steckelberg - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo

Michael Turrin

Thanks, everyone, for joining. This is Day 2 of the Wells Fargo TMT Summit here in Southern California. Pleased to have with us CFO of Zoom, Kelly Steckelberg, with us for the next session. Kelly, thanks for joining.

Kelly Steckelberg

Of course, thank you for having us.

Michael Turrin

Making the ride from the airport through Long Beach.

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes. Beautiful location.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Turrin

Thank you. So I mean, there are multiple areas of the business that I'd like to spend time on with the conversation. But maybe we can start with Zoomtopia. Spent time there in San Jose at the analyst session, there are a number of different kind of product announcements and takeaways. So maybe you can just start with sort of capturing what the takeaways were from that for investors? And then we can talk about some of the product offerings that you're using to kind of diversify beyond the meeting stream?

Kelly Steckelberg

So of course, there was lots of discussion around AI at Zoomtopia. So Zoom AI companion launched. It's been out now for probably about 3 months, and we're really excited about the momentum seeing there. We have over 200,000 accounts that have activated it. We've issued 3 million meeting summaries, which is probably the most used aspect of our AI companion. And just as a quick reminder, Zoom AI companion comes included at no additional cost for our paying customers. So we think that's a real key differentiator. And we can talk more about that later, I'm sure.

Also, Zoom Doc, the announcement of Zoom Doc. So this is

