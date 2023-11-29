Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) UBS Global Technology Conference

Nov. 29, 2023 5:22 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) UBS Global Technology Conference November 29, 2023 12:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Alysa Taylor - Corporate Vice President, Azure & Industry

Conference Call Participants

Karl Keirstead - UBS

Karl Keirstead

Okay. Thank you, everybody. I'm honored to lead this keynote with Alysa Taylor of Microsoft. I wanted to just thank the whole Microsoft Team. You've been fantastic partners at the event this year. I don't think it would surprise anybody that Microsoft and NVIDIA are the two most requested companies for one-on-one meetings. I think that says a lot about where we are in the tech curve. So, thank you Brett, Kendra, Mary, and the team for making yourself available for so many one-on-ones. It's fabulous and elicit for making the trip to Scottsdale to chat AI and a number of other topics with us.

Alysa Taylor

It's a pleasure to be here. Thank you.

Karl Keirstead

Oh, great. Good. Alysa, do you want to take a minute and share with the group your role at Microsoft?

Alysa Taylor

Absolutely. So, I'm responsible for our Azure business. So, that comprises all of our AI services as well as our data infrastructure, digital app, and innovation and infrastructure. So, that's the entirety of the Azure portfolio. And then I also have the responsibility for our global industry. So, everything from our regulated to non-regulated industries including sustainability.

Karl Keirstead

Okay.

Alysa Taylor

And that's all in the go-to-market side. So, bringing all of the things that we build via partner, how do we then construct that in a way to bring them to market.

Karl Keirstead

If this was a two-hour keynote, we could fill it up with all of your expertise. We'll try to condense it to 28 minutes. So, let's hit on a couple of hot topics to start.

