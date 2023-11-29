ktsimage/iStock via Getty Images

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) is a biotechnology company based in Somerville, Massachusetts. BLUE specializes in gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. The company has two FDA-approved products: Zynteglo for TDT treatment and Skysona for ALD. BLUE has a PDUFA date of December 20 to approve lovo-cel for SCD. Based on its cost-effectiveness, the suggested price for lovo-cel is approximately $1.35 million to $2.05 million, highlighting BLUE’s lucrative potential. Moreover, I estimate BLUE’s cash runway to be at least 1.12 years, which is more than enough to develop and commercialize lovo-cel successfully. If successful, I’d argue the forward EV/Sales ratio of 3.74 appears to be a good entry price for new investors, making BLUE a “buy” at these levels.

Business Overview

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is a biotechnology company headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts. BLUE specializes in developing gene therapies for severe genetic disorders. It was founded in 1992, and it had its IPO in June 2013. The company has two FDA-approved products. The first one is betibeglogene autotemcel (Zynteglo), which treats transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT), a genetic blood disorder; this drug is also certified by the European Medicines Agency. Zynteglo is the second most expensive drug in the world, with a cost of $1.8 million. The BLUE’s second commercially available drug is Skysona, which was approved in July 2021 by the European Commission for treating adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) a genetic disorder linked to the X chromosome that produces seizures, hyperactivity, and cognitive problems.

Currently, BLUE is developing lovo-cel, formerly LentiGlobin, for sickle cell disease (SCD) gene therapy in adult and pediatric patients (SCD). SCD is a progressive genetic illness that causes severe pain, anemia, damage to internal organs, and a shortened life expectancy. In the US, it is estimated that about 100,000 individuals are affected by SCD. The global sickle-cell disease treatment market will reach $1.6 billion by 2031, with a modest CAGR of 4.1%.

Product Pipeline

In June 2023, the FDA accepted the BLA for lovo-cel based on efficacy results from 36 patients in the HGB-206 study and two in the HGB-210 trial. The PDUFA date is set for December 20, 2023. Notably, on December 8, the FDA will also announce their decision about exa-cel, a gene therapy treatment for SCD developed for Blue’s competitors Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP).

Source: Corporate Presentation - November 2023

Nevertheless, as of today, we can analyze BLUE as mainly three drugs: 1) Zynteglo, 2) Skysona, and 3) Lovo-cel. Notably, the third one has the most promise, as it’d tackle the SCD market and is potentially the largest one. Still, the other two are nice revenue streams showcasing BLUE’s R&D prowess and ability to get IP approved and commercialized successfully, which is vital as a biotech investment. Moreover, these two are also growing, albeit the revenue contribution is not enough to make BLUE a viable long-term buy. After all, the combined revenue from these two other drugs is roughly $12.39 million for the latest quarter, which, even annualized, would be just $49.56 million. This is a drop in the bucket compared to BLUE’s market cap of $419.85 million.

Lovo-cel Approval: BLUE's Success Ticket

Moreover, in the last earnings call, BLUE’s executives highlighted the importance of the potential approval of lovo-cel, which could be the main driver of profitability for the company in the years ahead. They are confident in the FDA approval because it is the third lentiviral vector gene therapy that the FDA has reviewed from BLUE, and they are already familiar with BLUE’s technology. Therefore, preparations for the lovo-cel launch are underway for early 2024, and the company considers itself well-positioned to compete. They expect strong linear growth, as happened with the Zynteglo launch. The company is working on expanding Qualified Treatment Centers (QTCs) and successful reimbursement arrangements. Also, a recent Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) evaluation suggests that BLUE’s lovo-cel could be economically viable if its pricing ranges between $1.35 million and $2.05 million.

As of September 30, BLUE has $174.3 million in cash and equivalents, allowing them to have a limited cash runway into Q2 of 2024. However, if lovo-cel is approved for pediatric use, it would be eligible for a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher that can be used to get a priority review of subsequent marketing applications for a different product. Blue announced Monday that this voucher will be transferred to a buyer to obtain $103 million, contingent on the FDA's approval. This sale would be a source of non-dilutive capital for BLUE.

Source: Corporate Presentation - November 2023

The voucher should be considered when calculating BLUE’s cash runway. The cash and voucher would be roughly worth $277.3 million in this case. Moreover, management mentioned they anticipated a net cash burn in 2023 from approximately $270.0 million to $300.0 million. Assuming revenues from Zynteglo and Skysona continue growing, we can foresee a 2024 net cash burn lower than in 2023 due to the offsetting effect of such additional revenues.

BLUE's Q3 2023 10-Q Report.

Furthermore, we must consider that lovo-cel is easily the biggest potential for BLUE. In fact, there are 100 thousand patients in the US with SCD. BLUE believes they can target 20 thousand of those due to the severity of their condition that qualifies them for gene therapy. By comparison, the current beta-thalassemia US patient base is about 1500, of which BLUE thinks can target 850 patients. This means that lovo-cel is effectively a 23.53 times larger market. That’s why BLUE is currently spending 75.9% of its R&D budget on lovo-cel.

Cash Burn and Valuation Analysis

However, it isn’t easy to forecast the growth rate of the current product portfolio being commercialized. Still, a good reference is that using the latest quarterly data, the nine months ending in September had product revenue of $23.90 million, compared to the same period in 2022, with $10.06 million in revenues. This is a 137.6% YoY growth. Naturally, sustaining such a growth rate will be challenging in the long run, but assuming BLUE keeps it up to 2024, that’d be $56.78 million in revenues by September 2024. Annualizing those figures would imply $75.71 million in revenues from Zynteglo and Skysona.

Such revenue growth should help offset BLUE’s cash burn rate in 2024. Clearly, we’re talking about several tens of millions of dollars in additional revenues by then without lovo-cel contributing in 2024. So if BLUE gets regulatory approval, lovo-cel should be commercialized in 2024 as well, further boosting the yearly revenue figures I mentioned. Moreover, once lovo-cel is FDA-approved, its R&D budget should also ostensibly decline. And since it’s currently 75.9% of BLUE’s R&D expenditure, this would be a notable factor in alleviating its cash burn.

Seeking Alpha.

These factors combined lead me to believe the net cash burn for 2024 should be significantly lower than 2023, down to roughly $220 million to $250 million instead of $270 to $300 million. Naturally, this is a rough estimate, but reasonable given that I just lowered both high and low ranges by $50 million. For context, analysts expect $146.78 million in revenues by 2024, almost a $100 million in revenue growth compared to 2023. Thus, even if net cash burn declines to just $250 million for 2024, the resulting cash runway would be 1.12 years. I deem 1.12 years of cash runway is more than enough for BLUE's fast growth stage. All of its IP portfolio will be fully operational by the end of 2024, and even if it needs additional funds, it’ll likely be able to access it through better financing terms. After all, by then, the risk profile of the company will have improved significantly due to the increased certainty in the success of its IP.

BLUE currently has an enterprise value of $549.27 million due to its debt of $303.71 million. As a result, by 2024, its EV/Sales ratio would be 3.74, using analysts' 2024 forecasted revenues of $146.78 million. For context, the sector’s forward EV/Sales ratio is 3.25, making BLUE a relatively fair value. However, after considering the substantially faster revenue growth forecast for the next three years compared to its peers, I think it’s evident that BLUE is rightly trading at a higher multiple. In fact, BLUE’s forward revenue CAGR is 242.23%, well above its peer group. Hence, I think BLUE is a fantastic company trading at a reasonable price for new investors wanting to bet on gene therapy.

Risks to the Investment Thesis

Still, it’s worthwhile to remember that the approval of lovo-cel is not guaranteed by any means. The FDA could find faults with the research and delay the approval, pushing back the monetization of this valuable IP while forcing BLUE to incur additional R&D expenses. This would inevitably lead BLUE to raise additional funds, and without lovo-cel being approved, the likelihood of the raise being equity is high. Such a scenario would probably result in shareholder dilution, a downside risk for current investors.

Furthermore, there are undoubtedly competitors in the space, and the technology from CRSP and VRTX is also promising. Their IP could take market share away from BLUE and hamper its long-term growth prospects. Such competition risks could further amplify the uncertainties related to BLUE’s relatively high price point of $1.35 million to $2.05 million. After all, market acceptance at such exorbitant prices is certainly not guaranteed either.

The current price pullback could be a nice entry price for new investors. (TradingView.)

Conclusion

Overall, I think it’s difficult to make a bearish case for BLUE. However, it’s not without risks, mainly centered around cash runway concerns, FDA approval risks, and competition. Yet, these are inherently part of biotech investments, and none is particularly excessive in that context. After all, BLUE is quickly growing its revenues from Zynteglo and Skysona, which, despite their promise, pale compared to lovo-cel’s potential. Moreover, BLUE’s cash runway appears sufficient for at least another year of operations (likely longer), which should be enough for the company to reach escape velocity, assuming it successfully develops and commercializes lovo-cel. This is currently valued in line with the sector’s EV/Sales multiple. Hence, despite BLUE’s risks, I think the stock is a compelling buy at the current levels.