Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Presto Automation: My Top AI Pick For 2024

Edward Vranic, CFA profile picture
Edward Vranic, CFA
5.86K Followers

Summary

  • PRST has dropped significantly after an initial hype phase due to a couple of unimpressive quarters.
  • PRST is backed heavily by insiders and other large investors who want to see common shares succeed.
  • Due to the heavy investor backing, I don't believe that PRST is at great risk of crippling levels of dilution seen with other small cap de-SPACs in similar financial shape.
  • The company is hinting at heavy levels of growth as the AI requires less human intervention, and it's deployed at more locations. However, revenue forecasts are lacking.
  • I have a price target of $2.00, representing a 200%-300% upside based on current prices. I expect upwards revisions to come upon the company achieving operational milestones and with improved market sentiment for small caps.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

Artificial intelligence has been one of hyped up sectors of 2023 thanks to the rise in popularity of ChatGPT. Both the positive impacts and detriments of AI are becoming more apparent in popular culture. For a while early in the

This article was written by

Edward Vranic, CFA profile picture
Edward Vranic, CFA
5.86K Followers
I am a private investor based out of Toronto, Canada and I have been investing since 2003. After 8 years in Corporate Finance with a Canadian Telecom company I have decided to dedicate myself full-time to the capital markets. I write on Seeking Alpha to demonstrate my financial analysis and writing skills across a variety of industries and to take advantage of any story-based trading opportunity that may arise. My passion and greatest depth of knowledge is on Canadian small cap stocks and I consider my blog posts to be some of my best work. I am interested in any freelance opportunities that may arise outside of Seeking Alpha on Canadian or American listed stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PRST, PRSTW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

F
Feech
Yesterday, 8:10 PM
Comments (252)
Damn, I didn't realize they lost Del Taco.. Do we know to whom? Overall I have confidence in this one tho, their tech is tops in the space imo. And agree, at this price the risk/reward is appropriate.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PRST

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PRST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.