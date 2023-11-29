Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Numinus Wellness Inc. (NUMIF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 29, 2023 6:34 PM ETNuminus Wellness Inc. (NUMIF), NUMI:CA
Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCQX:NUMIF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 29, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Craig MacPhail - Investor Relations

Payton Nyquvest - Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Nikhil Handa - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Okunewitch - Maxim Group

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Numinus Wellness Inc.’s Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call. A question-and-answer session for analysts and institutional investors will follow the formal remarks. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to your host, Craig MacPhail. Please proceed.

Craig MacPhail

Thank you, Breanna. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter 2023 results conference call. Discussing Numinus’ performance today are Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO; and Nikhil Handa, Chief Financial Officer. Joining them for analysts questions at the end of our formal remarks are Reid Robison, Chief Clinical Officer and Paul Thielking, Chief Science Officer.

The following discussion may include forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual financial and operating results to differ significantly from our forward-looking statements are detailed in our MD&A for the year and quarter ended August 31st, 2023, and in our other Canadian securities filings available on SEDAR.

Numinus does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by law. Our fourth quarter results were made available earlier this afternoon. We encourage you to review our earnings release, MD&A, and financial statements, available on our website and SEDAR. As a reminder, all figures discussed on today's call are in Canadian dollars.

I'll now turn the call over to Payton Nyquvest, Chief Executive

