Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lear: Market Leader With An Impressive FCF Yield

Nov. 29, 2023 7:38 PM ETLear Corporation (LEA)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.63K Followers

Summary

  • The business is a market leader in its segment and is now investing in new technologies to broaden its growth trajectory.
  • Lear has numerous leading OEMs as clients. The combination of its growing E-Systems segment and its market-leading seating segment de-risks the company and positions it for growth.
  • The company’s margins are currently moving upward, although slowly, representing scope for increased returns. With management allocating capital efficiently, investors will enjoy greater distributions.
  • The company is not overly attractive financially relative to its peers, although we are not concerned. It is a market leader in its segment, underpinned by deep expertise, allowing for consistent growth.
  • Further, Lear is attractively priced, with an NTM FCF yield of ~9%. Given the limited volatility and distribution strategy, we consider this a good opportunity.

Auto Parts Supplier Lear Accepts $2.8 Billion Buyout

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Lear represents an attractive investment opportunity for investors, acting as a lower-risk business with scope for outperformance. It is a market leader in a highly defensible position, while exposed directly to

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.63K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LEA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LEA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LEA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.