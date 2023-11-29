Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

Lear represents an attractive investment opportunity for investors, acting as a lower-risk business with scope for outperformance. It is a market leader in a highly defensible position, while exposed directly to growth in the production of vehicles, which will inevitably occur. This allows for a low-risk growth runway.

At an FCF yield of ~9%, investors can enjoy this growth through cash returns and, potentially, compounding returns if its E-Systems segment can outperform or if transformational M&A is conducted.

With limited downside risk and an attractive yield, we rate the stock a buy.

Company description

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and electrical systems, with a substantial presence in the automotive industry. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Lear operates in 39 countries and employs approximately 166,000 employees. As a Fortune 500 company, Lear is integral to the design, engineering, and manufacture of a wide range of automotive seating and electronic distribution systems.

Share price

Lear’s share price has performed respectably, although has lagged behind the wider market by a considerable degree. This is a reflection of its mild trajectory alongside a reasonable valuation.

Financial analysis

Presented above are Lear's financial results.

Revenue & Commercial Factors

Lear’s revenue has grown well during the last decade given the maturity of its industry, with a CAGR of +4% into the LTM period. In conjunction with this, EBITDA has followed suit, with broadly flat margins.

Business Model

Lear operates primarily in two segments: Seating and E-Systems. In Seating, the company designs and manufactures complete seat systems, and in E-Systems, it provides electrical distribution systems, connectivity, and electrification products. This dual focus allows Lear to provide comprehensive solutions to automotive manufacturers while diversifying its product offering. The company has good scope for cross-selling due to its relationships in the automotive industry and the trust it has developed.

Lear differentiates itself through innovation and deep expertise. The company invests heavily in R&D to create cutting-edge products that enhance the comfort, safety, and overall driving experience. As an example, the company focuses on incorporating lightweight materials into its seating designs, contributing to improved fuel efficiency for vehicles. This is a key value proposition for its clients as it directly impacts performance, and so is one of the primary factors driving its seating differentiation.

Its expertise underpinned its current trajectory and allowed the company to maintain and develop its market-leading position. As the following illustrates, the company is the premier option for the automotive industry.

Lear serves a broad range of customers, including major automakers globally. This diversity in its customer base helps mitigate risks associated with dependence on a specific automaker but also greater certainty given the size of its clients. As the following illustrates, it boasts many of the majors as key clients.

Lear has a significant global footprint, with operations in key automotive markets worldwide. This is a fundamental requirement to serve the majors and win global clients, as it allows the company to align its production with regional demand and adapt to changing market dynamics.

Lear is seeking to be at the forefront of automotive electrification, providing advanced electrical systems for vehicles. The growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles positions Lear as a key player in supplying components for these emerging markets. This segment of Lear will be its primary revenue driver as production shifts from traditional ICE vehicles to EVs.

Lear has strategically engaged in M&A to expand its capabilities and enter new markets. For example, acquisitions that enhance its electronic systems capabilities align with its strategy of expanding its E-Systems segment.

Margins

Although Lear’s margins have shown resilience, the company has seen a dip from its decade-high EBITDA position of 10%. This is wholly attributable to GPM erosion, declining from 12% in FY17 to 8% in the LTM (-4ppts), while S&A spending has remained flat.

This is due to a combination of factors, namely the disruption of its cost base and supply chain from the pandemic. With wage inflation and a ramp-up in production required following various lockdowns, its unit economics have slipped.

Lear is well-positioned to bounce back following this, as inflationary pressures on its cost base subside while it can incrementally increase prices to clients. This is highly dependent on production and so could be delayed, creating timing uncertainty.

Quarterly results

Lear’s recent performance has been strong, with top-line revenue growth of +10.1%, +12.2%, +18.3%, and +10.3% in its last four quarters. Alongside this, margins have improved, although not to a material level.

Its strong revenue growth is attributable to a number of key factors. Firstly, the automotive industry has become slightly disjointed from the wider macroeconomic environment. With supply-side issues (particularly from semiconductors), production lagged behind, with this only improving in recent quarters. This has contributed to an unwind, as consumers finally receive allocations of their vehicles and demand remains resilient. Secondly, Lear has benefited from inflationary price increases from a revenue perspective.

Looking ahead, we expect the automotive industry to slowly realign with the macroeconomic environment. With elevated inflation and interest rates, consumers are reducing non-core spending to protect finances, with new vehicles considered closer to a luxury (compared to second-hand). This will likely weigh negatively on vehicle production, which is up +4% relative to FY22.

Key takeaways from its most recent quarter are:

The company is progressing well with its strategy to streamline its product portfolio and improve its financial performance through E-Systems. The segment is on track for its 5th consecutive YoY margin improvement.

The company was awarded the General Motors seat ventilation program, leveraging its existing relationship to accelerate growth in thermal comfort systems. Further, it has launched complete seats for Stellantis’ (STLA) conquest business for the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer premium SUVs.

Underpinning its competitive position, Lear received more than twice as many J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction StudySM awards as any other seat supplier. Further, it was named a 2023 PACE award finalist for ReNewKnit™.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

Lear is conservatively financed, with limited debt usage. The company has an ND/EBITDA ratio of 1.4x, principally comprising leases. This has been achieved due to its consistent FCF generation, allowing for all capital allocation priorities to be funded primarily through cash. We believe this positions the company well to acquire expertise if required through M&A or to increase distributions.

Dividends have grown at a CAGR of 12% while buybacks have been regular, allowing for healthy shareholder returns. ROE has declined, owing to a deterioration at the below-EBITDA level. Much of this is one-off in nature and so we expect this metric to bounce back.

Outlook

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming years.

Analysts are forecasting a continuation of its current growth trajectory, with a CAGR of +5% into FY27F. In conjunction with this, margins are expected to sequentially improve toward its historical average.

We consider these assumptions to be broadly reasonable, as industry tailwinds and its core segment continue to perform well. We do see scope for Lear to outperform this, although there is a clear execution risk. The issue for Lear is that its E-Systems segment is only ~$5b of its revenue, making it difficult to materially move the needle.

Industry analysis

Presented above is a comparison of Lear's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (26 companies).

Lear’s current performance is underwhelming, with lower growth and margins relative to its peers. This weakness is a reflection of the maturity of its segment, in conjunction with its unit economics. Although there is clear differentiation in its products, they are far less complex and unique than the technical components of vehicles. This limits its ability to demand a premium relative to its cost base. Further, the company faces stiff competition in its segment, which in conjunction with the nature of its products limits its scope for pricing.

Valuation

Lear is currently trading at 6x LTM EBITDA and 5x NTM EBITDA. This is a discount to its historical average.

A discount to its historical average is warranted in our view, owing to the margin erosion experienced thus far. This said, we believe this is partially offset by commercial development in its E-Systems segment, positioning the company well for long-term growth.

Further, Lear is trading at a discount to its peers on a LTM EBITDA basis (~36%) and NTM P/E basis (~62%). We believe a discount is warranted, owing to the weakness in financial performance and limited scope to reach industry parity. Again, we do see offsetting factors here. Lear is the premium business in its segment, reducing cyclicality and positioning the business well to invest in new opportunities without concern for its core offering.

Overall, we suspect Lear is slightly undervalued, although not materially so. This said, we do think it is attractively priced, as investors today would receive an NTM FCF yield of ~9%, comfortably above its historical average.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

Economic downturns affecting automotive production.

Increased price competition limiting margin expansion.

Supply chain disruptions.

Loss of a major OEM client.

Final thoughts

Lear is a highly attractive business in our view. The company is growing respectably but more importantly, its position is underpinned by a wide moat. It has deep expertise in production, the scale to service numerous clients globally, and industry relationships that are unrivaled. Its seating segment is the premier offering in the market and that is unlikely to change. With E-Systems, Lear gains the optionality to enhance its growth and margins, positioning it to generate compounding returns.

Although its performance against its peers is underwhelming, we believe its valuation is sufficiently attractive to offset this. At an NTM FCF yield of ~9%, Lear is a winner.