Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

David Westenberg

All right. We're going to get started. Joining me is Illumina's brand-new CEO, and most important question here, can we call you Jacob or Jakob?

Jacob Thaysen

Well, normally, what I would say is that, my mother would call me Jakob, when we speak English -- Danish and when I speak English, I normally say Jacob. So feel free to use both. But please stay with Jacob, if you already started doing that.

David Westenberg

All right. So we'll just start off at a high level, what intrigued you about Illumina, and what qualities were Illumina's Board looking for when they picked you?

Jacob Thaysen

All right. So first of all, thank you very much for inviting me, and I'm really excited to be here in front of all of you. I've been following Illumina for a long time. And I've always been very excited to see -- every time Illumina come up with something, I've been very excited because I think it's been making a huge impact, both on the industry, but probably more importantly, on human health. And so, when the opportunity came up to join Illumina, it was definitely something that I felt very passionate about. I have a very strong passion for oncology and genomics. And I think Illumina is the one that has been pioneering this space over the last decades. And everything I see is that, we're going to pioneer that also in the future.

What I was excited about joining the company is really the talent. The talent mass and the excitement that I'm seeing when I'm in the San Diego headquarter. When I go down and get my food in the cafeteria, I see people coming up to me and want to talk to me, want to share what they are seeing and what they're working on are people coming up and show me different things from R&D on where they are and what they're working on. So there's this big excitement in the company that really drives my fuel, also my passion coming back from the R&D background and I also have is that, I see a lot of that energy in the organization.

So in the end, on the question about what the Board was looking for. Well, in the end, that's a question for the Board, but let me at least try to answer that a little bit. I think they were -- they were looking for somebody that came from within the industry that had global experience, that also had a good background from understand innovation and how to commercialize innovation and running a company or a business on the similar size of Illumina. And if you look into my profile, I pretty much live up to all these dimensions.

David Westenberg

Perfect. So what is the most underrated part of the Illumina portfolio? So when you came in, what product or feature did you go, "Wow, I wish I didn't know about this until I got here"?

Jacob Thaysen

Yes. No, I think there's a lot of things that right now is underrated in Illumina. I think, we can look at many dimensions. First of all, let's just look at -- I was just excited coming in and learn about the road map and the pipeline. What's the product road map looks like for the next coming years, both within sequencing itself, how we can support our customers, be more successful in their laboratories by automating different parts. The informatics element that I think is highly undervalued in the company and from what all of us understand is that, most of the time, if you think about sequencing and is really spent on analyzing data and with the informatics investment that Illumina have done over the past years and especially also with the [indiscernible] on the X, it simplifies a lot. It processes the data much faster. You can compress the data at factor of five. So it's much cheaper to store the data.

And we have built all these automated pipelines into the informatics. So many customers use that much more simple and much faster than anything else out on the market space. I think we all undervalued -- the thing is really our global presence and our ability to go out there and serve all our customers. There's not a lot of fun buying a new tool if you can't get it up and running. And if you have issues, questions that you can't get somebody to be there within 24 hours to help you. And Illumina is the only company that can really do that for our customers out there.

David Westenberg

Well, there's been a lot of talk on Illumina's brain drain, and this is going on for quite a while. Any thoughts on making Illumina a cool place to work again if it [Technical Difficulty]?

Jacob Thaysen

Well, I actually think it's pretty cool place, that's why I joined. I think there's very few companies in, I would claim, in the industry or may be in the world where you can go out there and really being a part of a big change in how you think about human health from a tools perspective. I think Illumina has pioneered that, and will continue to pioneer that with the investment we're doing to that in both in, as I mentioned, in DNA sequencing, but beyond that in multiomics DNA/RNA, single-cell, potentials in proteomics and spatial going forward. I think there's so many things that this company and Illumina is providing both that you can be a part of something bigger, but also going out there, and you can tell your family and friends that you are part of a company that actually is here to do something better for human health, human society.

I mean, I enjoy talking to my friends and when they ask me what I'm doing and then talking about Illumina and what we are doing for human health and the planet we all live on here. I feel a great passion. I know many of other -- our colleagues in the company feel the same. So I think there's a lot of coolness around that. And associated with the branding, I don't know about that. I think that overall, I see a lot of smart people in the company. I see that there's a lot of passion, but also a lot of smart people there. So I don't really believe that brain drain comment there.

David Westenberg

Okay. So in terms of balancing the tech start-up fast-paced innovation culture of Illumina with the reality that your $4 billion in revenue and something like that with a mature P&L. So what's the balance there?

Jacob Thaysen

Yes. No, I think first of all, I don't think we are in a mature market right now. I think there's still a lot of opportunity to grow in the DNA sequencing or the sequencing arena. We're just scratching the surface of the opportunities. So I think that, that in itself creates us to continue to be a fast-paced innovative company to really continue to pioneer that. So I'm really focusing on continuing to have that culture and mentality in the company.

But what is unique here in the opportunity is that, we also have an opportunity to run on the rest of the P&L, so to say, how we organize ourselves to allow for that innovation, but at the same time, allow for operational excellence and have a little more rigor, have a little more discipline in how we execute on all elements there. And I think actually, that's where I think there's a great opportunity to combine that.

Not many companies in the industry have that opportunity to fast growth and then being at a level that we are and then drive the organization towards that. And I think that's a huge opportunity. So I don't want to consider us mature. I will do a lot to keep us agile, but at the same time, drive everything else to go back to be a very high profitable company.

David Westenberg

Got it. When I think of Illumina and I think about the conversation it sets, it definitely sets the conversation around lowest cost per G. And can you talk about the different value that Illumina provides beyond the cost for G? Put another way, I mean, you are seeing companies like Element, companies like Ultima, companies like BGI, they're kind of matching on a cost per G basis. So how do you get to shift in terms of value per project versus cost per G pioneered?

Jacob Thaysen

Yes, absolutely. And it's right. We pioneered going out there and talk about the cost per G. And I will say, first and foremost, our main focus have been and will continue to be our customers. We want to make sure that the customers are the heroes here. It's what drives the thinking in the company, what drives our innovation. Obviously, we live in an environment with competition. Illumina have always done that, but we will continue to be very focused on our customers.

As you mentioned also, there's all this -- there continues to be a lot of conversation about the cost per G, which we invented. And -- but remember, it's a proxy for invalidity, what it costs to run whole sequencing or whatever runs actually the whole workflow. But when you have the cost of the sequencing being majority or the significant part of that, obviously, that's where you simplify the conversation into where we're getting into a regime now that we want to continue to drive down costs on what it takes to run a sequencing laboratory.

And thereby it also becomes important to look at what it costs on the front end, the sample prep, what it costs on the -- as I mentioned before, the informatics and how you combine everything in also with the right applications. So it will be more conversation going forward, we'll, of course, be with the customers to how do we make them successful? And how do we drive down that cost for those workflows to enable them to run their applications?

And also from a commercialization perspective, really make sure that you understand that what it takes to service these workflows because this is still highly sophisticated technologies. And it's not a lot of fun to buy a sequence and realize that the workflow is super complicated or that's downtime because it takes you a week or two weeks because you have a service technician to get there, where Illumina can really provide the strength of having services and support out there very fast. And that's where I see also maybe many customers are very excited to continue to work with us is that they know that we will keep them up and running and continue to be -- keep them successful.

David Westenberg

Okay. Can you talk about some of the mistakes you think Illumina might have made in the last couple of years? What mistakes do you think are immediately fixable? And what mistakes are the ones that take a little bit more time to fix?

Jacob Thaysen

Well, even though I'm originally from Denmark, I will try to use an American sports term here that I don't want to be the Monday morning [indiscernible]. So I think it's, of course, everyone and all the time, you make decisions that you would like to have done differently. So I think you can all -- we can all look at that. But in reality, what I want to look at is that how do we move this company going forward. And I think there's a lot of opportunities. And where I'm really honing in is that ensure we hone in on the right strategic priorities in the company.

What is it that drives both the top line, our customer success and, of course, also the full P&L. And I'm working with my team now to really hone in on that. I think the company is already doing a lot of good stuff. But I think there is this clarity and focus that we can actually provide.

On top of that, there's this rigor and operational excellence that I think in the end, is not only going to drive, of course, a better P&L. But in reality is unleashing the opportunity that we have, meaning that I think that simplifying some decision-making processes or can say some processes will allow for quicker decision-making and thereby unleash innovation and our ability to serve our customers even better.

When you grow up and you become a larger company, sometimes you start to have more complex processes and so on that not always serve the customers. Simplifying helps operational excellence, but it also helps us in the way to how we serve our customers going forward. So those are the priorities, and this is something that I will work with the team, I'm already working on to execute on that.

David Westenberg

All right. Got you. When some of the conversations that I had with investors, they said they looked at your resume and they go, okay, Dako, Agilent. This is an operations guy, maybe not an innovator. So when you look at Illumina, you think about innovation. So how do you tell them they're wrong?

Jacob Thaysen

Well, first of all, look at my full resume. So I have a PhD in physics. And my start-up -- I started out -- after my PhD, I started a company, I was a founder of high-tech company actually in MEMS, Semicon was really the innovator, a lot of patents IP without driving that. When I came to Dako, I was running R&D. But at that point of time, I really shifted over and I don't think that I necessarily is the -- necessarily the sharpest person in the room to make them the best innovations. I don't have any aspiration of doing that anymore.

What I can do is that I can nurture a culture of innovation, making sure that I help making decision, I help make sure that people have the right organizational structures, the right firms to make decisions and have an environment where they want to work together and collaborate to do those innovations, because innovation doesn't come out of one individual, it comes out when you really collaborate.

And I think my resume speaks to the language also that if you look into what I've been helping doing is not only driving the top -- bottom line, but particularly you see the business [indiscernible] -- I've been able to drive the top line, and that has been driven by innovation. But I think innovation goes beyond just product innovation. There's a lot of also business innovation that you tend to forget about if you only look at the product itself. So what you see me bring to the table is both, creating an environment where you can really drive product innovation also, but also have a much higher emphasis on process and business innovations that I think is -- there is a lot of opportunities there.

David Westenberg

Got you. You talked about the importance of winning the EU case. I think it is in a jurisdiction case in order to keep future M&A on the table, what does Illumina need to buy? Are there hardware companies or services that they -- that are in the future discussions at Illumina?

Jacob Thaysen

Well, I think, first of all, that -- I think that Illumina right now have everything we need to be successful in the market space. I think we also have a substantial investment into R&D because we truly believe that we can continue to pioneer this environment, not only in -- as I mentioned, in DNA sequence itself, but using the sequencing platform as a readout, an ecosystem for multiomics, which I'm pretty excited about and how we can see that revolution going on over the next period of time here.

But, of course, we will continue to look at bolt-on opportunities out there. I think there's opportunities in the informatics space that I would like to continue to look at. For sure, we're not looking at any larger acquisition at this point. We have a lot on our plates and we will focus on executing on that.

David Westenberg

Got you. Now I know you just got in, but you mentioned you have a science background. So how much scale does Illumina's SBS chemistry have? Are we near the limits of SBS? Any way.

Jacob Thaysen

Yes. No, I think -- I mean -- so first of all, remember, we just came out with the XLEAP chemistry, so really reinvented the SBS chemistry, and the team did a lot of work on looking at other kind of chemistries and the other things we could do to really accelerate sequencing going forward. But came back to this reinvented SBS chemistry has really still a very, very -- the best chemistry out there and something that continue to move performance forward.

Recently, we came out with -- there were some papers coming out, also showing that more than 80% of the REITs now are at Q40 level. So I think that you've seen this quantum leap also and performance of the chemistry and the quality of the chemistry. But we just -- with this new chemistry, we have a lot of opportunities to move things forward.

I think there is -- and I can see in the market space, there is still a tremendous opportunity for short REITs. And I think that this chemistry is long for that. Most of solid tumors, liquid biopsies and so on are based on short REITs. So that will be the prime focus going forward, and we can continue to drive down the cost of sequencing also with this chemistry. So I'm pretty excited.

And if you really go out there and talk to the customers, and the ones that have started, you see right now the NovaSeq X is that they are excited what they see. In fact, when I was out there with the customers, they were raving about what this technology and XLEAP can do and also because it's familiar with them. So they don't have to start all over again. So remember that a lot of customers out there have built their whole ecosystem based on the Illumina platform systems and now chemistry and so on to have something they're familiar with means a lot also. You don't want to shift ecosystem all the time, it's simply too costly for customers out there.

David Westenberg

Got you. I mean you have scale in terms of analysis, file compression, user-friendliness, is this kind of some of the angles you might be looking at in terms of improvement?

Jacob Thaysen

Yes. I think there is informatics. I think there's still a lot of things. If you think about the data analysis that is required right now for sequencing, we come up with the 25B, it's massive. When you move into a single cell, when you move into other things, that data and that analysis is going to be even more important. And the investments we have done into with the Dragen and the whole informatics is going to be huge amplify on that, that I think we're just scratching the surface right now.

And I think it's underappreciated of how important data analysis, but also the ability to do that on the platform and that we have that under control is going to mean for the next decade here in this industry. So I think that is -- that you will see us put a lot of efforts in going forward.

Now remember also that the data analysis is 1 thing, but visualization of the data is the other thing that I think we can do a lot more to really simplify and help, especially we get into multiomics and you combine the different mix with each other.

David Westenberg

Got you. Just in terms of -- actually, let's just move on to China. How important of a market is that for you? And how much -- how much are you convinced that this market just isn't going away? I think you've said in the last call, it's a very important strategic market. It's down significantly, and there is an entrenched competitor in China that has -- could be viewed as a substitute.

Jacob Thaysen

Yes. So I think, first of all, China is around 10% of our revenue. It will continue to be an important region for Illumina. And in fact, I had a deep dive with the Chinese team here a few weeks ago where we looked into it. And I think the China team, first and foremost, are still very bullish around what the future is going to look like. There's clearly that you have to think about how you operate in China that is -- have some uniqueness to it versus rest of the world.

You need to think about how you are a local player and how you perceive the local player. And I think there is -- and I have some experience on how to do that from my previous job. So I think there is ways that we can amplify our position in China. Talking to customers in China, they really love working with Illumina, especially in the clinical. Remember, these -- in the clinical space, you're making real decision on patients and the outcome of what we provide is a key driver for the decision you're making and you want to be absolutely sure what the therapeutic decisions you're going to make on outcome of the genomic data here.

So there's a lot of the customers in China, but generally speaking, rest of the world, but particularly in China, that see that as -- and really want to continue to work with Illumina because they know when they work with us, they get the highest quality. And that's -- that would always be our focus, keep our customers in the -- and keep them the hero in the laboratories, make sure that they're successful, make sure that they can continue to provide information to their customers and the patients. And I think that's a recipe for success, not only in China, but the rest of the world.

David Westenberg

Got you. This question we get all the time, and it's probably a question you've been getting a lot already. And that's the elasticity of demand question, particularly in the clinical market. I believe that you noted over 50% is it now of the revenue is now clinical. So when investors tell you there's no elasticity in demand in clinical. What's the answer to that?

Jacob Thaysen

Well, I think just look at the facts out there. I mean less than 50% of all -- just the population here in the cancer patients here in U.S is getting that DNA sequence with they are diagnosed with cancer, even though there's reimbursement available out there. So this is -- and if you look in monitoring of cancers, this is down in the low percentage points at even 1 or 2 percentage points. So just if you look at the clinical space, and then put on top of even the information that is provided to the clinicians today could be much more enriched. There's much more information that could be enriched by increasing the panels that you provide to the clinicians. So that in itself will drive substantial demand.

And thereby, this is just a matter of time. I think what is also maybe underappreciated here is that as we have more than 50% of our customers now being in clinical and everyone wants to make sure they have the right quality, you have to validate this to a high degree on the new platforms and thereby it takes time for the clinical customers to move from 1 platform to the other. So even though everyone can see the cost benefit of moving to the X, they're also taking very seriously that whenever they have moved it over to the X that it has to live up to the highest quality of validation in order to serve the customers.

So I respect that, and I think we need to -- and we're working with the customers to transition this as fast as possible. But these things takes time because we have patients out there that are very dependent on the resource that comes out of the sequencing. So even though we're all frustrated it takes time, it will come, and it will come strong back.

David Westenberg

Got you. For the years 2028, we're sitting here at the Piper conference. And I want you to talk about what the last five years have looked like, what you're most proud of overall?

Jacob Thaysen

Well, thanks. I hope you're going to invite me back before then. But when we sit back in 2025, I think we will look back and five tremendous years where Illumina again, have been pioneering the move, not only in what we have, what can be achieved by sequencing, as I said, in the clinicians and makes sure that everybody have the right information when we sit there in five years, hopefully, it's now 90% of all cancer patients that would get there, at least 90%, they will get all their sequencing profile. I think you will see us been moving the -- what they call this revolution in now multiomics forward that Illumina will be a part of that or will be the central part of the ecosystem in the multiomics space.

And I think you will also see us being, as we talked about, this cool company where everyone that has ambition of really changing the world, but also, of course, being a part of a company where you can really be satisfied in challenging yourself in whatever area you look in, but also being a part of a company that really moves the industry forward.

Because I think in five years, we'll sit here and talk about all the applications and things that Illumina have been helping catalyze both in clinical decisions making in genomics itself, but even what genomics and multiomics is providing us insights to the researchers academic that is opening up for completely new therapeutics and other things that we couldn't even imagine today. So I'm excited being part of that and look forward to that invitation in 2028.

David Westenberg

Well, we appreciate having you today.

Jacob Thaysen

Thank you very much. Thank you.

