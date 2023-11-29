Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stryker Corporation (SYK) 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 29, 2023 7:21 PM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.46K Followers

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference November 29, 2023 1:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Glenn Boehnlein - CFO

Jason Beach - Head, IR

Conference Call Participants

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Vijay Kumar

Stryker this afternoon. We have Glenn Boehnlein, CFO; and Jason Beach, who heads Investor Relations. I'm Vijay Kumar, I cover Medtech and Life Sciences at Evercore. Glenn, Jason, thanks for taking the time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Vijay Kumar

So you guys had a pretty bullish Analyst Day, year-to-date trends have been really strong. We have to start with the customary macro utilization question. So far, macro utilization trends, have they been playing out as per plan? Any changes in the macro environment?

Glenn Boehnlein

Yes. I think -- and thanks for that. You're right. We were very excited about getting to tell our story at Analyst Day, at least for those of you that might have been able to attend. Exiting Q3, moving into Q4 and thinking about 2024 as we look at some of the macro trends that we're seeing. First of all, we really are feeling that procedural tailwind in Orthopedics. We don't anticipate that slowing down. We fully expect it to continue into 2024. Both on the Hip and Knee side.

I would also say that for Stryker, we're also feeling the uplift that we're getting, say, from just our Mako footprint now that's out of the market, as well as our new hip stem. And so Insignia, both of those have been real lifts for both those sides of the businesses.

Flipping to our MedSurg side in terms of macro trends, if you think about backlog is a good barometer for us of what are -- is the customer order situation that we have. And I would tell you that we basically are

