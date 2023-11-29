Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QYLD: Stop Buying This ETF

PropNotes
Summary

  • The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has underperformed its index and is not ideal in a total returns context, or as a portfolio hedge.
  • QYLD's performance has consistently lagged, with underperformance of more than 300% since inception.
  • For income-oriented investors, QYLD's flawed execution structure and depreciation of principal make it a less favorable option compared to other investments like common stock.
  • QYLD might be a good pick for those who are considering annuities instead - or for those who don't care about their investment principal.
  • We maintain our "Sell" rating on QYLD.
Over the course of this year, we've written a few articles about the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF, commonly referred to as "NASDAQ:QYLD" (which we pronounce as "Que-Yield").

First, in April, we wrote "QYLD: The Yield Is

Many of the best traders in the world work for Proprietary Trading Firms; black box groups that earn unbelievable returns and answer to no one.Our goal is to supply you with the same information that these traders are using to crush the market, including alpha you won't find anywhere else.The best trade ideas, the sharpest macro analysis, and the most insightful market outlook around; that’s what we do.We've distilled down the top strategies from the industry’s elite and made them as approachable as possible so you can use them for yourself.That’s our mission. We hope you’ll join us.➡️ Be sure to follow us on Twitter / X by clicking the link in our profile.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

dundey profile picture
dundey
Yesterday, 8:32 PM
Comments (3.1K)
You were wrong in April and you’re wrong now. Basically flat the last year or so depending on when you bought. But collecting 12%. I’ll take that all day in a bear market.
JamesRR profile picture
JamesRR
Yesterday, 8:30 PM
Comments (169)
I’ve been much happier with QYLD than lots of other investments owned. I’m older, and like the steady income stream. I hold regular Q’s too. Just let that grow but have to pay taxes on gains sold by fund. Pretty harsh look at QYLD IMO.
