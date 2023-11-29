Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 29, 2023 7:29 PM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.46K Followers

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call November 29, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Rich Valera - VP, IR

Rajiv Ramaswami - President and CEO

Rukmini Sivaraman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Jim Fish - Piper Sandler

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

George Wang - Barclays

Michael Cikos - Needham

Erik Suppiger - JMP

Ben Bollin - Cleveland Research

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nutanix Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today, Rich Valera, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rich Valera

Good afternoon and welcome to today's conference call to discuss first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results.

Joining me today are Rajiv Ramaswami, Nutanix's President and CEO; and Rukmini Sivaraman, Nutanix's CFO.

After the market closed today, Nutanix issued a press release announcing first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results. If you'd like to read the release, please visit the Press Releases section of our IR website.

During today's call, management will make forward-looking statements, including financial guidance. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control which could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated by these statements. For a more detailed description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to our SEC filings including our annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year ended July 31, 2023 as well as our earnings press release issued today.

These forward-looking statements apply as of today and we undertake no obligation to revise these statements after this call. As a result, you should not rely on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NTNX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTNX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.