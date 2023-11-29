Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NextEra Energy Partners: Investors Are Too Fearful Of This 15% Yield

Nov. 29, 2023 8:37 PM ETNextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)EPD, ET6 Comments
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.94K Followers

Summary

  • NextEra Energy Partners has a sustainable 15% dividend yield despite concerns of a potential distribution cut.
  • The company focuses on alternative energy projects and is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing drive to decarbonize the US industry.
  • Financials show a healthy uptrend, with strong EBITDA and cash flow growth, indicating a low payout ratio and solid distribution coverage.

Wind, sun and water energy.

pidjoe

The 15% yield of energy company NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) looks, at first glance, to be a high-risk yield where the payer might be forced to institute a pay-out cut, possibly due to insufficient dividend coverage or weak business fundamentals.

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
9.94K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

f
filly1776
Yesterday, 9:58 PM
Comments (1.53K)
NEP only makes sense in a world of endless government energy subsidies to "green" projects. If the government figures out how to keep borrowing money and funneling billions to "renewables" while also convincing consumers to pay ever more money for electricity, then NEP can keep paying sizable distributions. That's the thesis; invest accordingly.
o
olde1two
Yesterday, 9:26 PM
Comments (2.65K)
Risk rewards are growing? The risk continue to grow anything could come tumbling down like a house of cards.
j
johanvdwerf
Yesterday, 9:25 PM
Comments (507)
@On the Pulse it’s rather surprising to me that you can write up this article on NEP but not consider (1) the upcoming debt maturities, and (2) the risk for NEE bringing it back under them.

Management mismanaged their debt maturity ladder, and now must sell pipelines to stay solvent. Second management was at fault to communicate a completely unrealistic growth rate. Third they didn’t admit to being wrong. They lost investor faith. Hopefully they can earn it back
j
julian1988
Yesterday, 9:48 PM
Comments (61)
@johanvdwerf If you lose faith, please sell it to me.
B
Bydule
Yesterday, 9:20 PM
Comments (3)
What about the higher interest environment that will hit NEP in 2024-2025?
Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Yesterday, 9:12 PM
Comments (10.86K)
Jumped back in last week. Intend to add more as I can. Used to be a sizable position in my portfolio. Fortunately bailed before it got beaten down unmercifully and unjustifiably.

I am a dividend harvester as I am retired, however my purchase was not based on a 14% - 15% quarterly RoC (YieldCo) distribution. No, this buy is about growth and a reasonable distribution to follow that will invariably grow with $NEE as a “big brother”.

Even when $NEP refinances some of its debt in January, 2024 I see this as a highly undervalued and unique opportunity in the renewable energy sector.

I also reopened small positions in $CWEN.A and $AY recently as they too have been trashed out of proportion to their sector challenges. However my money is really on $NEP at the moment to achieve alpha.

Thank you for alerting others!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NEP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.