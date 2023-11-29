Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) 2023 UBS Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 29, 2023 7:51 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.46K Followers

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) 2023 UBS Global Technology Conference Call November 29, 2023 2:55 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Linford - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jill Shea - UBS

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Welcome, everyone, to the afternoon session here at the second day of the 27th Annual Global Technology Conference. We're very fortunate to have with us today the CFO of Affirm, Michael Linford, with us, but I also want to take a moment to acknowledge and introduce my colleague, Jill Shea, who is a co-covering analyst on Affirm and has joined our team. So, Jill and Michael, thank you for being here today.

Michael Linford

Thank you for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

All right. Great. We have a good lineup of questions that Jill and I will walk through together, and then it looks like we'll hopefully have some time for Q&A from the audience at the end. So, let's try and get at it.

So, we're just coming out of the Investor Day, right? So lots of new information in the market around Affirm, lots of good numbers and a lot of investors to digest. In terms of the medium-term outlook, I think you summarized it pretty well, Michael, at the Investor Day when you basically said, not a lot changed, right? So, ROTC, the key metric that we often discuss with investors, you kept it at that 3% to 4% and you gave some scenarios around how we should think about your margins relative to growth hovering around the greater than 20% or less than 20% range. So, with that, maybe you could add some additional context?

Michael Linford

Yeah. I mean we thought it was important to remind folks that as far as we're concerned, the business is still very much on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AFRM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AFRM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.