Investment Rundown

We are only a few hours away from the next report by American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) which is expecting as of the last report to see double-digit declines in sales in FY2024. I think that AMWD is operating in a very difficult market environment right now, but that isn't to say this is some case of buying when the going gets tough and headwinds amount. I am not convinced you are getting a solid deal here just yet. The lack of growth has resulted in a deteriorating valuation of the business and it now trades roughly 20% below its 5-year median earnings multiple of 11.6. What deters me further from making AMWD a buy is that it lacks a dividend so investors are not getting any immediate returns either. On top of this, there has been an increase in the number of outstanding shares for the business as well, although not large it's still not a trend I’d like to see continue. With that said though, I do think these are short-term challenges that AMWD has the chance to work through and still deliver. What I want to see first before my hold rating would potentially go to a buy instead is an expanding top line which would indicate further market optimism and demand. That would potentially come when interest rates begin to decline, which some are expecting to be in the second half of 2024. Because of this, I think a reasonable rating here is a hold for now.

Company Segments

AMWD specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of a diverse range of products catering to the kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware segments. Primarily serving the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States, the company stands out for its offerings of both made-to-order and cash-and-carry products.

Market Position (Investor Presentation)

In addition to its product portfolio, AMWD extends its services by offering turnkey installation services. These services are tailored to meet the specific needs of its direct builder customers and are facilitated through a well-established network of eight service centers. American Woodmark has secured its position as the third-largest cabinetry manufacturer in the United States, commanding an impressive market share of nearly 15%. The company strategically operates across three key segments: home center, builder, and dealer/distributor, each contributing to its significant market presence.

Company Tailwinds (Investor Presentation)

There are still some long-term tailwinds that I think can carry the market forward and help companies like AMWD deliver a decent YoY growth rate Demographic shifts are causing a new set of buyers to enter the market and to some, like AMWD that indicates more demand may be around the corner. I am still somewhat unconvinced as the rise in interest rates is muting some of that and the affordability of housing continues to go higher. It may reach a level where the market simply breaks because owning a house or home becomes unrealistic for such a large amount of people that demand may plummet. That is the doomsday scenario and not something I will be relying on my thesis on, but it's a worthwhile comment to include in my opinion.

Market Opportunity (Investor Presentation)

Exploring channel expansion presents a promising avenue for growth. By strategically leveraging e-commerce and digital marketing initiatives, companies can broaden their customer base, offering more diverse purchase options. This not only enhances accessibility for customers but also streamlines the decision-making process, especially as e-commerce opportunities continue to expand across various core market channels.

Upcoming Report

We are only a few hours away from the next report for AMWD but I am not convinced that it is such a strong buying opportunity right now, unfortunately. The company has anticipated double-digit sales declines in FY2024 and I think the next report may very well support that thesis a little too well. Should the sales decline more than the market anticipates then a swift cut to the valuation may be possible.

Revenue Growth (Seeking Alpha)

The company has been seeing decent revenue growth over the last couple of years but the increasing market difficulties are causing it to get a lower valuation as well. I think that something radical has to change for AMWD to get to a similar p/s it had a few years ago. Back in 2021 when the market was more or less euphoric it traded at a p/s of 1 and is now almost 50% down from that. A bottom seems to have been around the 0.4 mark and I think that will be a future support as well which means a hold here makes sense. In terms of revenue for the Q2 FY2024 report, I think we will land in the range of $450 million which would be around 20% below the Q2 FY2023 results. A surprise on that and we may see a p/s of 0.4 again in the short term, at which point I would potentially turn more bullish should it be shown to be a strong support line again.

Risks

The housing market is currently facing headwinds due to the impact of rising interest rates, which is causing potential homebuyers to hesitate. As interest rates increase, the cost of borrowing rises, making mortgages more expensive. This, in turn, can lead to decreased affordability for homebuyers, potentially slowing down the pace of home purchases. Higher interest rates can also affect the overall demand for housing, influencing buyer decisions and impacting the real estate market's dynamics.

EPS Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Companies like AMWD are grappling with lower margins due to the impact of higher materials costs. The increased prices of materials essential for manufacturing, such as lumber and other construction materials, contribute to higher production expenses. These elevated costs can exert pressure on profit margins as companies may face challenges passing on the full extent of the cost increases to consumers. The chart above showcases some of the impacts that rising commodity prices had on the business during 2022. The construction cost index showed continued rises affecting the margins of AMWD and ultimately resulting in the bottom line being negative by $29 million.

Final Words

The housing market has been in quite a lot of turmoil and this has affected the results of AMWD as well. The last quarter saw the sales decline a decent amount and FY2024 is set to have double-digit sales declines. With this, the market is in a state where it is anticipating future difficulties and perhaps even prolonged difficulties as well for AMWD. Quick rises in materials costs have shown to be very costly for the company as 2022 resulted in a negative bottom line. Over the long-term, there still seem to be a lot of positives in the way of the housing market and I think holding on to shares in AMWD still is justified.